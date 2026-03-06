International Women’s Day: inspirational female artists in their own words

6 March 2026, 17:47 | Updated: 6 March 2026, 17:52

Inspirational words from The Last Dinner Party
Inspirational words from The Last Dinner Party. Picture: Cal McIntyre/Press

For International Women's Day on 8th March, let's take a look at the words of wisdom from some of the greatest female artists in music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

  1. "It's not important to me that people understand me."

    Kate Bush to the Toronto Star, 1993

    Kate Bush at the time of Wuthering Heights in 1978
    Kate Bush at the time of Wuthering Heights in 1978. Picture: Alamy

  2. "At the end of the day, I don't have to answer to you, or my ex, or ... I shouldn't say God ... or a man in a suit from the record company. I have to answer to myself."

    Amy Winehouse to The Guardian, February 2004

    Amy Winehouse in 2007
    Amy Winehouse in 2007. Picture: Alamy

  3. "This career has not been a big float on a boat of success. It’s been up and down, up and down. I guess you have to learn to live with that, that you’re determined and if this is what you do and who you are, maybe that is what makes you an icon.”

    Debbie Harry to SPIN, 2021

    Debbie Harry in 1978
    Debbie Harry in 1978. Picture: Alamy

  4. "Offstage is the real world. Onstage is when there’s no rules, and I spit all over everything."

    Hayley Williams to The Cut, 2023

    Hayley Williams of Paramore performing in 2010
    Hayley Williams of Paramore performing in 2010. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Agostini/Alamy

  5. "I thought our story and the stories of people like us was kinda getting whitewashed and trampled over with people talking about Britpop on and on and on. There was a massive rock scene, there was a massive drum and bass scene. My band was very successful at the same time as Britpop.”

    Skin of Skunk Anansie to Radio X, 2020

    Skin on stage with Skunk Anansie in 2000
    Skin on stage with Skunk Anansie in 2000. Picture: Alamy

  6. "I lacked confidence and suffered from shyness, but performing is something you learn. This is who I am, so performing is an act of defiance."

    Shirley Manson to The Guardian, 2022

    Shirley Manson performing with Garbage in 1998.
    Shirley Manson performing with Garbage in 1998. Picture: Alamy

  7. “In this female genre, we’ve sold more than anyone. We’ve sold more than the metal boys. But it bugs me. I like there to be some testosterone in rock and it’s like, I’m the one in the dress who has to provide it!

    Courtney Love to Q Magazine, 1995

    Courtney Love, performing with Hole
    Courtney Love, performing with Hole. Picture: Alamy

  8. "We can play rock'n'roll, but we ignore it, shove it in a corner. We don't see ourselves in the same context as rock'n'roll groups. We're out on a limb. It is dangerous, but it excites us, makes it worthwhile."

    Siouxsie Sioux to Paul Morley of the NME, 1978

    Siouxsie Sioux, circa 1981
    Siouxsie Sioux, circa 1981. Picture: Alamy

  9. "Men are f**king terrified that whatever they say, I’ll have a problem with — but that’s because they’re not listening. I’m not intimidating at all. It’s just that I’m not submissive.”

    Rebecca Taylor, aka Self Esteem to The Standard, 2023

    Rebecca Taylor aka Self Esteem in 2025
    Rebecca Taylor aka Self Esteem in 2025. Picture: Press

  10. "That’s what you want to do all along – to move from playing to actually writing something, to go from being one part of the band to feeling that something you’ve done is out there in the world."

    Gillian Gilbert to The Quietus, 2020

    Gillian Gilbert of New Order in 1989
    Gillian Gilbert of New Order in 1989. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images

  11. "Later in Pulp’s career I was thinking of groups that had written hit songs that never got forgotten, and I thought, ‘Oh, I wish we’d written one of those.’ Then I thought, ‘Oh, we have'."

    Candida Doyle of Pulp to Uncut, 2023

    Candida Doyle with her Pulp bandmates Jarvis Cocker, Nick Banks, Russell Senior and Steve Mackey.
    Candida Doyle with her Pulp bandmates Jarvis Cocker, Nick Banks, Russell Senior and Steve Mackey. Picture: Getty

  12. "There’s a part of me that loves glamour, and there’s another part that could go camping for seven months and wear the same thing every day and be dirty and disgusting and feel happy doing that."

    Alanis Morissette, to SPIN, 2022

    Alanis Morissette around the time of her Jagged Little Pill album
    Alanis Morissette around the time of her Jagged Little Pill album. Picture: Alamy

  13. "I think that the work of an artist is to really keep the imaginative capacity alive that we have as children. As a child, we can create anything out of nothing, and do, on a daily basis. And I find that in order to remain an active and creative artist, I have to keep tapping into that same place."

    PJ Harvey to NPR, 2023

    PJ Harvey at Tamaris Rock Festival, 1992
    PJ Harvey at Tamaris Rock Festival, 1992. Picture: Alamy

  14. "It turned into an issue that caught me by surprise... because of [Ash's] massive female fan base. A lot of them thought I was Tim's girlfriend. It quickly became quite obvious that people weren't actually interested in the musicianship; all they cared about was the image which was disappointing."

    Charlotte Hatherley of Ash to the ICMP, 2019

    Charlotte Hatherley during her time in Ash, circa 2002, with Tim Wheeler, Rick McMurray and Mark Hamilton
    Charlotte Hatherley during her time in Ash, circa 2002, with Tim Wheeler, Rick McMurray and Mark Hamilton. Picture: Tim Roney/Getty Images

  15. "I think there probably was a time when it was possible to survive fame, but I think now you have to be a very unusual kind of person to deal with it."

    Justine Frischmann to The Guardian 2002

    Justine Frischmann (centre) with Elastica bandmates Donna Matthews, Justin Welch and Annie Holland.
    Justine Frischmann (centre) with Elastica bandmates Donna Matthews, Justin Welch and Annie Holland. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty

  16. "Oasis weren’t industry plants, and neither are we."

    Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party to Variety, 2024

    The Last Dinner Party in 2024
    The Last Dinner Party in 2024. Picture: Cal McIntyre/Press

More Features

See more More Features

Indie rock tunes from 1991: Sit Down, Over Rising, There's No Other Way, You Love Us, Smells Like Teen Spirit and more...

The 25 best indie songs of 1991

Stereophonics album artwork for Performance and Cocktails

Who was on the cover of Stereophonics' Performance and Cocktails album?

Stereophonics

Underrated all-female bands: Voodoo Queens, The Donnas, Fuzzbox and Shonen Knife.

15 of the most underrated all-female bands

David Bowie and Luther Vandross, who worked on his Young Americans album

How David Bowie's Young Americans album was influenced by Luther Vandross

Radio X's Women Who Rock playlist

Listen to the Radio X Women Who Rock playlist

The Best Books About Music

The best books about music for World Book Day