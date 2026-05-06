5 indie classics that featured on the Friends soundtrack

6 May 2026, 11:28 | Updated: 6 May 2026, 11:36

The cast of Friends
The cast of Friends. Picture: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The final episode of the classic sitcom aired on 6th May 2004. And there were some pretty decent tunes on the soundtrack over the years... from Foo Fighters to Fatboy Slim!

Radio X

By Radio X

The adventures of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe were soundtracked by some pretty surprising tunes… Here’s the ultimate Friends playlist!

  1. Foo Fighters - Everlong

    An instrumental version of this Foos classic was included in The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding, Part II as the pair got married.

    Foo Fighters - Everlong (Official Music Video)

  2. Interpol - Untitled

    Which song would ideally soundtrack the sight of Joey getting it on with Rachel in a hotel in Barbados? That's right, an Interpol album track.

    Untitled (Remastered)

  3. Fatboy Slim - Rockerfeller Skank

    The Norman Cook big beat stonker was played in a party scene in The One With A Girl Who Hits Joey. Joey was hit by a girl in this episode.

    Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim [Official Video]

  4. Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha

    A great party tune played in The One With The Fake Party. It was about a party. That was fake.

    Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha, Norman Cook Mix (Tjinder Singh) Official Music Video

  5. R.E.M. - What's The Frequency Kenneth?

    As heard in The One With Two Parts, where's it's played at Phoebe's party. Hipster. Well, it was hip in 1995.

    R.E.M. - What's The Frequency, Kenneth? (Official Music Video)

  6. The Clash - London Calling

    Joe Strummer's ode to Thatcher's Britain was the music played as Joey and Chandler tour London in The One With Ross's Wedding.

    The Clash - London Calling (Official Video)

More Features

See more More Features

Some of the best albums of 1996 including Fuzzy Logic, Everything Must Go, Maximum High, Coming Up, Moseley Shoals and Expecting To Fly.

The 25 best Indie Albums of 1996

Some of the best indie double albums: from The Cure and Smashing Pumpkins to The Clash and The Avalanches.

The 10 best Indie double albums

Some of the greatest albums from the stellar year of '67: Sgt Pepper, Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, Strange Days and The Who Sell Out.

The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1967

Anne Bancroft as Mrs Robinson with Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate, 1967

The best songs about fictional characters

Mancunian masters of the b-side: New Order, The Smiths, The Stone Roses and more.

The best B-sides by Manchester bands

May 4th is celebrated every year by Star Wars fans

May the 4th be with you: What is Star Wars Day and how did it start?