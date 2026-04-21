What are Iggy Pop's biggest songs?
21 April 2026, 15:58
The punk icon turns 79 this week. To celebrate his lust for life, we take a look at his most popular songs.
Listen to this article
Iggy Pop celebrates his 79th Birthday this week.
The Godfather of Punk is still one of the most exciting and dynamic rock stars of all times, but which of the his songs gets people going the most at home?
We rundown the most popular Iggy Pop tracks in terms of YouTube views and streams.
Read more:
-
The Passenger
Iggy Pop - The Passenger (Official Video)
-
Lust For Life
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
-
Real Wild Child (Wild One)
Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child (Wild One)
-
Candy
Iggy Pop - Candy
-
Gimme Danger
Iggy & The Stooges - Gimme Danger (Bowie Mix) (Audio)
-
I Wanna Be Your Dog
I Wanna Be Your Dog
-
Nightclubbing
Nightclubbing
-
Gardenia
Iggy Pop - Gardenia | #PostPopDepression
-
Sister Midnight
Sister Midnight
-
Tonight
Tonight
-
Some Weird Sin
Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin • TopPop
Read more:
- Iggy Pop reveals how Elton John once terrorised him in a gorilla suit
- The best movie soundtracks of all time
- The 25 biggest Classic Rock albums of 1984
- The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1988