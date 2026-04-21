What are Iggy Pop's biggest songs?

21 April 2026, 15:58

Iggy Pop
Iggy Pop celebrates his 79th bday this year. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine

By Jenny Mensah

The punk icon turns 79 this week. To celebrate his lust for life, we take a look at his most popular songs.

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Iggy Pop celebrates his 79th Birthday this week.

The Godfather of Punk is still one of the most exciting and dynamic rock stars of all times, but which of the his songs gets people going the most at home?

We rundown the most popular Iggy Pop tracks in terms of YouTube views and streams.

Read more:

  1. The Passenger

    Iggy Pop - The Passenger (Official Video)

  2. Lust For Life

    Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

  3. Real Wild Child (Wild One)

    Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child (Wild One)

  4. Candy

    Iggy Pop - Candy

  5. Gimme Danger

    Iggy & The Stooges - Gimme Danger (Bowie Mix) (Audio)

  6. I Wanna Be Your Dog

    I Wanna Be Your Dog

  7. Nightclubbing

    Nightclubbing

  8. Gardenia

    Iggy Pop - Gardenia | #PostPopDepression

  9. Sister Midnight

    Sister Midnight

  10. Tonight

    Tonight

  11. Some Weird Sin

    Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin • TopPop

Read more:

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