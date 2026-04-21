What are Iggy Pop's biggest songs?

Iggy Pop celebrates his 79th bday this year. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine

By Jenny Mensah

The punk icon turns 79 this week. To celebrate his lust for life, we take a look at his most popular songs.

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Iggy Pop celebrates his 79th Birthday this week.

The Godfather of Punk is still one of the most exciting and dynamic rock stars of all times, but which of the his songs gets people going the most at home?

We rundown the most popular Iggy Pop tracks in terms of YouTube views and streams.

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The Passenger Iggy Pop - The Passenger (Official Video) Lust For Life Iggy Pop - Lust For Life Real Wild Child (Wild One) Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child (Wild One) Candy Iggy Pop - Candy Gimme Danger Iggy & The Stooges - Gimme Danger (Bowie Mix) (Audio) I Wanna Be Your Dog I Wanna Be Your Dog Nightclubbing Nightclubbing Gardenia Iggy Pop - Gardenia | #PostPopDepression Sister Midnight Sister Midnight Tonight Tonight Some Weird Sin Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin • TopPop

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