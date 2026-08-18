Frances Bean Cobain at 34: Facts about the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love

Frances Bean Cobain with her mother Courtney Love in 2018, at a Moschino event the same year, and her late father Kurt Cobain in 1993. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty, Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty, Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty,

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman celebrates her birthday on 18th August. Delve into the meaning of her name, her thoughts on her father, her talents and pastimes, net worth and more.

Frances Bean Cobain turns 34 years old on 18th August 2026.

She's known for being the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole rocker Courtney Love, but how much do you really know about her?

Take a deep dive into Frances Bean Cobain below, including her partner, ex-husband, her relationship with her mother, children, net worth, the significance of her name and more.

How old is Frances Bean Cobain and when was she born?

Frances Bean was born on 18th August 1992 and celebrates her 34th birthday in 2026.

When Frances Bean turned 30, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, which read: "30 !!!

"I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen. At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable.

"Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge."

She concluded: "Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops.

"I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too."

READ MORE - Kurt Cobain: 15 facts about the Nirvana legend

Who is Frances Bean Cobain named after?

Frances Bean was named after Frances McKee, the guitarist for the Scottish indie pop duo The Vaselines. They named her 'Bean' because Kurt Cobain thought she resembled a kidney bean on the ultrasound.

How old was Frances Bean when Kurt Cobain died?

Frances Bean Cobain was only 19 months old when her father Kurt Cobain tragically lost his life to suicide on 5 April 1994.

Frances has often talked about the impact of her father's death. Back in 2018, she told Reuters: "He's unavoidable in my life, I see a Nirvana shirt every day."

She added: "My dynamic with Kurt is probably more similar to a fan's dynamic as there's almost like an untouchable thing. All the information I have [about him] is from stories. He's there every day of my life."

She continued: "On some days it feels a little frustrating, like I've had emotional breakdowns in Ubers and he's come on [the radio] and I've been like, 'I needed you so much right now.'

"It plays out on different days in different ways".

Back in 2024, on the 30th anniversary of her father's passing, Frances shared a post of Instagram, which included a collection of photos and her reflection on the milestone.

"30 years ago my dad’s life ended," she began. The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive. His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, “you have his hands”. She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time.I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are."

She went on: "In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing. The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I’ve been conscious, is that it serves a purpose. The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist alongside each other or none of this would have any meaning. It is the impermanent nature of human existence which throws us into the depths of our most authentic lives. As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends."

Who was Frances Bean Cobain married to?

Frances Cobain was married to Isaiah Silva from 2014-2017. Kurt Cobain's famous MTV Unplugged guitar became the centre of their divorce battle when Silva claimed Cobain gave him the instrument as a gift.

According to TMZ - who claimed to read the judgement documents - Frances allowed Silva to keep the 1959 Martin D 18E on the condition that Silva's new girlfriend vacates the couple's LA house, which now belongs to Cobain under the property settlement.

Francis Bean and Isaiah Silva at LAX airport in 2015. Picture: GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is Frances Bean Cobain married to now?

Frances Bean is married to Riley Hawk the son of 90s pro skateboarder Tony Hawk.

The pair had been dating since 2021 and went 'public' when Cobain shared images of herself and Riley on a New Year's post on her Instagram.

In 2024, Riley Hawk shared a snap of Frances, which was captioned: "Happy birthday to my queen!"

Does Francis Bean have children?

Frances Bean and Riley Hawk welcomed their first child Ronan on the 17th of September 2024. At the end of the month they shared the news with a series of photos, alongside the caption: "Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk 🩵

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything".

Weeks later she also shared a side on image of her holding up her son alongside the caption: "True Love".

In 2025, her husband Riley Hawk shared a mother's day post, which read: "Happy Mother’s day to the love of my life, our little man is so lucky to have you as his mama".

What is Frances Bean Cobain's net worth?

Frances Bean is thought to have a total net worth of approximately $200 million (£145.4 m), according to Celebrity Net Worth, most of which was waiting for her when she turns 30. People magazine reported that Frances also receives nearly $100,000 (£72.6k) a month from her father's estate.

Speaking on the RuPaul podcast, What’s The Tee? in 2019, Cobain’s daughter admitted that she hadn’t had a huge amount of good advice on how to deal with money left to her.

She did, however, admit that she’d got a lot better with money: "I’d like to say that within the last two years I have taken real accountability for every single thing, talking to the people in charge of my money and having in-depth meetings as well as recognising that you don’t have to live lavishly in order to live well.

"Like, it’s not necessary to have UberXX or whatever it is every single time you are going five minutes away. Get the Uber economy if you are going ten minutes away, it’s okay, it’s alright."

Read more:

Is Frances Bean an artist or a singer?

Frances Bean is now fairly private, but has been known to create art, previously sharing her artwork online.

Frances has also shown off her love for music and her singing abilities in the past, previously sharing original songs she wrote.

Frances Bean shares new original song part 1

Happy Birthday Frances Bean!

She's also covered various artists from Jeff Buckley to she covers Yusuf/Cat Stevens' The Wind.

Watch her rendition of the 1971 track, which sees her accompanied on the guitar by her friend and fellow artist Ben Jaffe.

Frances Bean Cobain covers Yusuf Cat Stevens pt 1

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