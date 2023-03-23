Fall Out Boy on So Much (for) Stardust album: We made it like your grandmother making dinner

By Jenny Mensah

Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the love they'd poured into their new album So Much (for) Stardust.

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley have discussed their hopes for their So Much (for) Stardust album.

The outfit's eighth studio effort and the follow-up to 2018's Mania is set for release this Friday (24th March) and the band told Radio X's Dan O'Connell just how much and care they put into it.

Asked on what they hope their fans take from the record, lead vocalist and guitarist Patrick Stump said: "I just hope that people experience it in the way that we wanted to [portray it]"

The Heartbreak Feels So Good singer added: "We were making this record like your grandmother making dinner. It was very lovingly crafted and really carefully made and so I hope you sit somewhere with headphones and appreciate it, 'cause I feel like we put a lot into it."

Wentz also referred to the album as a "journey" and suggested fans listen to it in its entirety if possible.

"I would like them to listen to the album in a sitting or as much as you can," said the bassist. "I think it's one of those. It's a front to back. The book ends, you know? People don't have time for that.

"If I started it at midnight I'd probably be asleep by the third or fourth song, but hopefully you'll listen to the whole thing, because it is meant to be a journey and it is meant to be listened to like that."

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Radio X's Dan O'Connell, FOB's Andy Hurley and Pete Wentz.

So far, the band have shared two tracks from the record; Heartbreak Feels So Good and the recent single Love From The Other Side, which is accompanied by a video that sees the become characters in a fairytale.

Watch the fantastical visuals for the track below

Also included on the album is track number seven, The Pink Seashell, which includes a sample from actor Ethan Hawke - a track which Wentz admits his messed up debuting at the band's Manchester gig.

"We have a new song that has an Ethan Hawke feature on it, or we sampled him," he explained. "We went to play it in Manchester and I decided [to play it] five minutes before we went on stage.

"There's an instrumental and a non-instrumental and we played the instrumental version and in a very Fall Out Boy way... no Ethan Hawke appeared."

At least fans have something extra to look forward to come midnight.

Fall Out Boy's So Much (for) Stardust is out Friday 24th March.

1. Love from the Other Side

2. Heartbreak Feels So Good

3. Hold Me Like a Grudge

4. Fake Out

5. Heaven, Iowa

6. So Good Right Now

7. The Pink Seashell" (featuring Ethan Hawke)

8. I Am My Own Muse"

9. Flu Game

10. Baby Annihilation

11. The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)

12. "What a Time to Be Alive

13. So Much (for) Stardust

Fall Out Boy will visit the UK again this autumn.

Following their intimate dates in London and Manchester, Fall Out Boy are also embarking on a UK tour later on this year, which will see them play two nights at The O2, London.

Fall Out Boy 2023 UK Tour Dates:

27th October First Direct Arena, Leeds

28th October OVO Hydro,Glasgow

29th October AO Arena, Manchester

31st October Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2nd November The O2, London

3rd November The O2, London

4th November International Arena, Cardiff

