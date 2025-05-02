20 essential albums every vinyl lover should own

Some albums really should be heard via the analogue medium of vinyl. They look better, they sound better, they feel better. But which LPs should you pick if you're starting a collection or adding some new titles to your pile? Let us help you.

Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures (1979) Divided into the "Inside" and the "Outside" on vinyl, the Manchester band's debut album is housed in a fine Peter Saville sleeve - but make sure you get a version with the embossed texture on the cover! There was a 40th anniversary edition released in 2019 on ruby red vinyl and the black and white cover reversed, which was floated as the original design idea back in 1979. Read more: 10 things you didn't know about Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures Joy Division's classic debut album Unknown Pleasures: the "Outside" side label. Picture: Alamy

The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses (1989) First released as CD was starting to become the format of choice, there was something pleasingly retro about owning this on vinyl, mainly thanks to the distinctive John Squire artwork on the outer and inner sleeves. You may need to crank up your amp, though - it's a long album and those grooves get a bit small (and therefore quieter). Read more: 10 things you didn’t know about The Stone Roses’ classic debut album The Stone Roses' debut album on vinyl included an inner sleeve featuring some John Squire artwork called "Waterfall". Picture: Alamy

The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967) Some say Revolver is the best one to get on vinyl, but the Pepper package is much, much better. From the ground-breaking cover, to Sir Peter Blake's cardboard cut-out inserts allowing you to impersonate Sgt Pepper himself with a cardboard moustache, this is a meticulously-sequenced album, complete with a dog whistle and a "secret track" engraved into the end of side two. It's worth paying a bit extra for the original mono edition, which is the only Beatles-approved version and still sounds incredible. Read more: Was The Beatles’ A Day In The Life a true story? The Beatles' Sgt Pepper originally came with an insert of "cardboard cut-outs" by designer Peter Blake. Picture: Alamy

Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon (1973) Another classic rock essential, revel in the Hipgnosis artwork and ponder on life's mysteries as you flip the record over after The Great Gig In The Sky. Money remains one of the all-time greatest "Side Two, Track Ones". Read more: 20 great Side Two, Track Ones Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead (1986) Morrissey and Marr paid homage to the 1960s in their songwriting, so listening to this landmark record on MP3 or CD is just plain wrong. Plus, on vinyl, you get the fantastic gatefold sleeve, featuring the full lyrics and Stephen Wright's classic shot of the band outside Salford Lad's Club. Read more: Who is the voice at the beginning of The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths? The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead album cover. Picture: Alamy

Arctic Monkeys - AM The Monkeys' fifth studio album is a perfect listen on vinyl. Side 1 opens with the classic Do I Wanna Know and ends with No 1 Party Anthem; flip the disc over for Mad Sounds, with a side that ends with the classic I Wanna Be Yours. The distinctive artwork can be spotted from across the room, too. More: Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know? Arctic Monkeys - AM. Picture: Alamy

The Clash - London Calling (1979) Released in the dying days of the 1970s, this very un-punk rock-like double album starts with the incredible title track and careers over four eclectic sides. Original copies didn't list the final track, Train In Vain, which must have been a nice surprise. The Clash's London Calling was a double set. Picture: Alamy

Oasis - Definitely Maybe (1994) Remastered in 2014 for the album's twentieth anniversary, this is the definitive Britpop statement, complete with a memorable piece of cover art. And don't forget all those incredible tunes within the grooves. They're not bad, either. Read more: Which film is Tony McCarroll watching on the cover of Definitely Maybe by Oasis? Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover. Picture: Alamy

Kate Bush - The Hounds Of Love (1985) La Bush’s finest work, segmented into two side-long pieces: The Hounds Of Love and The Ninth Wave. Side one is the hits, side two is one of Kate’s more interesting sonic explorations. Kate Bush - The Hounds Of Love album cover. Picture: Alamy

Bob Dylan - Blonde On Blonde (1966) More fold-out sleeve fun, as Dylan's classic double album bears a huge quarter-length portrait of the man. Kicking off with the hilarious Rainy Day Women #12 & 35, the LP's final side is taken up with the ambitious eleven-minute track Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands. Bob Dylan - Blonde On Blonde (1966). Picture: Alamy

The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers (1971) You need to get your hands on the version with an actual zip on the cover, mind you. That's the only way you'll get the full risqué effect of Andy Warhol's sleeve art. The music's not bad either. Includes Brown Sugar, Sister Morphine, Wild Horses and many more! The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers album cover. Picture: Alamy

David Bowie - Low (1977) Let's face it, any Bowie on vinyl is great, but this '77 classic looks fantastic and is divided into the "pop" side with tracks like Sound And Vision, and the "ambient" side, with Brian Eno's synthy soundscapes. Both Ian Curtis of Joy Division and Robert Smith of The Cure had a copy of this and so should you. The cover and inner sleeve of David Bowie's Low, complete with those all-important song credits. Picture: Alamy

Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti Led Zep's sixth album was a luxurious double set, which featured the epic Trampled Underfoot and Kashmir to keep your stereo system working hard. Feel the power of John Bonham in those grooves! And, you can enjoy playing with the die cut sleeve, complete with adjustable window views. Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti album cover. Picture: Alamy

AC/DC - Back In Black (1980) Heavy metal was meant to be heard on black, black vinyl. The first AccaDacca album recorded after the death of original frontman Bon Scott, this comeback needs to be owned with the embossed cover - the lads did the “Black Album” a decade before Metallica did it. It opens with the mournful Hell’s Bells and then never lets up: Shoot To Thrill, the title track, You Shook Me All Night Long… AC/DC - Back In Black album cover. Picture: Alamy

Nirvana - Nevermind (1991) Another child of the CD era, but you need that classic cover full size. Another record of two halves: you know all the famous tunes on side one, while side two digs into the band’s grunge roots, ending on Kurt Cobain’s introverted Something In The Way. Nirvana - Nevermind album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Who - Live At Leeds (1970) Sure, you could have a Who studio album in your collection, but wouldn’t you rather have this cobweb-blowing live recording of the band at their peak? The original vinyl came in a brown paper folder that looked like a bootleg and was package with an array of posters and replica bits of memorabilia relating to the Who’s glittering live career. The Who - Live At Leeds album cover. Picture: Alamy

Blondie - Parallel Lines (1978) A huge-selling album from the days when vinyl was king. Things kick off with the sound of Debbie Harry Hanging On The Telephone, and it’s non-stop hits after that. Heart Of Glass is tucked away in the middle of side two! Blondie - Parallel Lines cover art. Picture: Alamy

George Harrison - All Things Must Pass (1970) The Quiet One's first real solo album (after the experimental releases Wonderwall Music and Electronic Sound) was a triple set - two albums of all the compositions George had saved up during the Beatle years, plus an album's worth of an all star "Apple Jam" featuring Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and Ringo. This disc comes with a unique Apple jam pot on the label and the whole thing comes in a nice box, complete with a poster! There was a lovely-looking "zoetrope" triple picture disc edition of this album issued for Record Store Day 2025, but it disappeared from the shelves almost immediately. George Harrison - All Things Must Pass album cover. Picture: Alamy

Public Image Limited - Metal Box The second album from John Lydon's post-punk, post-Sex Pistols band was ground-breaking in so many ways, not least the original packaging which featured three 12" discs that played at 45rpm and came housed within an austere round metal tin - hence the album title. Legend has it that the tin was meant to make life difficult for the consumer in actually getting the vinyl out of the package in the first place, which is a very Lydon thing to do. Public Image Limited's Metal Box. Picture: Alamy