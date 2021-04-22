Earth Day: Epic songs with nature in their titles

22 April 2021, 17:57

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Prince, Kate Bush and Radiohead's Thom Yorke
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Prince, Kate Bush and Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Picture: 1. Timothy Norris/Getty Images 2. Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty 3. Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 4. Bob Berg/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Get our rundown of songs with nature in their titles and find out what Earth Day is about and why it's celebrated every year.

Earth Day is celebrated annually on 22 April and 2021 is no different.

The global movement, which was first held on the same day in 1970, has grown to include a wide range of events across the globe organised by earthday.org with the aim protecting the environment.

Find out more about Earth Day and get our playlist of epic tracks with nature in their titles, - which evoke weather, the changing seasons or the elements - here.

What is Earth Day and why do we celebrate it every year?

Earth Day takes place on 22 April every year and is a global event which aims to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The date also marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Get our playlist of epic songs with feature nature in their titles...

  1. The Rolling Stones - She's A Rainbow

  2. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill

  3. Arctic Monkeys - When The Sun Goes Down

  4. The Beatles - Lucy In The Sky with Diamonds

  5. Royal Blood - Typhoons

  6. Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees

  7. Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

  8. The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun

  9. Weezer - Islands In The Sun

  10. Kings of Leon - Stormy Weather

  11. Feeder - Seven Days In The Sun

  12. Haim - Summer Girl

  13. Bob Dylan - Blowing In The Wind

  14. Prince - Purple Rain

  15. Maggie Rogers - Falling Water

  16. Bowie - Wild Is The Wind

  17. Arctic Monkeys - Brianstorm

  18. Nick Drake - From The Morning

