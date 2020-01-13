Dermot Kennedy: Who is the BRIT Award-nominated singer-songwriter and where can you see him live?

Dermot Kennedy Performs At O2 Academy, Leeds in December 2019. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty

Find out more about the Irish singer-songwriter, including his origins, his debut album and his Power Over Me single, which is Radio X's Record of the Week.

Dermot Kennedy has kicked off 2020 to a great start by being nominated for Best International Male Solo Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

But how much do you know about the Irish singer-songwriter, whose Power Over Me single is our Radio X Record Of The Week?

Find out everything you need to know about Dermot Kennedy here...

Where is Dermot Kennedy from? Dermot Joseph Kennedy grew up in Rathcoole, County Dublin. How old is Dermot Kennedy? The singer-songwriter was born on 13 December 1991, which makes him 28 years old at the time of writing this article. What are Dermot's influences? The singer cites the likes of David Gray, Ray Lamontagne and Damien Rice among his influences. What's his most popular single? Kennedy is most known for his track Outnumbered. Watch its official video here: Does he have an album? Dermot Kennedy's Without Fear album. Picture: Press Yes, Dermot Kennedy released his debut album Without Fear on 4 October 2019. The record scored a number one in the UK and Ireland. The album also scored him the fastest selling Irish album of 2019. Can you see Dermot Kennedy live? Kennedy is set to embark on North American dates in late January and throughout February and March. He then returns to this side of the pond to play two dates at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse, two dates at the O2 Academy Glasgow and two dates at London's Alexandra Palace. The Lost singer will then play a hometown gig on Friday 26 June at Malahide Castle & Gardens in County Dublin and a gig at Cork's Irish Independent Park. See Dermot Kennedy's 2020 UK and Irish dates so far: Sat 28 March - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester Sun 29 March - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester Tues 31 March - O2 Academy Glasgow Weds 1 April - O2 Academy Glasgow Fri 3 April - Alexandra Palace, London Sat 4 April - Alexandra Palace, London Sat 30 May - Saltwater Festival Westport, Ireland Tues 2 June - INEC Killarney, Ireland Weds 3 June - INEC Killarney, Ireland Fri 5 June - Saint Annes Park, Reheny, Ireland Thurs 25 June Belsonic, Belfast Fri 26 June Malahide Castle & Gardens - Co. Dublin, Ireland Sat 27 June Irish Independent Park - Cork, Ireland See Dermot Kennedy's full tour dates here

