Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off the stage

Remind yourself of some of the most unfortunate on-stage fails in rock. No-one was seriously harmed in the making of this feature.

Dave Grohl breaks his leg Big Dave Grohl - the stage is his natural habitat. But sometimes, nature bites back. On 12th June 2015, the Foo Fighters frontman hit the headlines when he accidentally fell off stage in Gothenburg, Sweden and got up and returned to finish his set. Watch The Moment when Dave Grohl Falling Off Stage breaks leg VIDEODave Grohl Fall OffStage What followed was the news that Grohl had indeed badly broken his leg, and the band were forced to cancel several dates including their headline slot Glastonbury Festival 2015. During Grohl's recovery, he famously sat on a a custom made throne, which he subsequently lent to Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, who sustained a foot injury in 2016. Big Dave Grohl arrives at his London hotel, two days after breaking his leg in Sweden. Picture: Niki Nikolova/GC Images/Getty Images A month later during a show in Boston, Grohl thanked his doctor for the work he'd done and invited Dr. Lew C. Schon, on stage to perform a solo rendition of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes. He was pretty good! Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters has his doctor sing Seven Nation Army at Fenway

Metallica's James Hetfield gets himself into a hole... literally Metallica played an unforgettable gig at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome in September 2017, but unfortunately the most memorable part of the set included an epic fall from their frontman. But, he didn't just trip or fall off stage. He managed to fall through an open trap door in the middle of the floor. And yet, the metal continued. James takes a tumble

Eddie Vedder doesn't look before he leaps At a show in Italy in 2006, the Pearl Jam frontman attempted to leap over a stack of amps, but misjudged the jump and ended up flat on his face. The incident was preserved for future generations to play over and over again on the Immagine In Cornice live DVD. Eddie falls

Steven Tyler - Love In An Elevataaaaaaagh The Aerosmith frontman is no stranger to toppling off the edge of the stage. One of the worst incidents was in 2009 at a show in South Dakota, when the singer was hospitalised with neck and head injuries. Nasty - but he was back in action a couple of months later. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Fall From Stage …and it happened again in New Orleans in 2013. Thankfully, Steven bounced back and continued the show. Steven Tyler falls off stage in New Orleans

Bono worries health and safety For over thirty years now, Bono's eagerness to get closer to his audience has seen him come a cropper… and sometimes climb up the scaffolding, only to get stuck. He's also fallen off stage many, many times. Maybe he shouldn't stand so close to The Edge (ha ha ha). BONO FALLS OF STAGE

The Edge takes a tumble too The U2 guitarist should maybe watch where he's going as he stepped off the...erm...edge of the stage in Vancouver in 2015. U2's The Edge falls off the stage - I&E Tour 2015 Vancouver

Chris Martin gets over-enthusiastic The Coldplay singer bruises his ego, if not his bum, while performing onstage in Canada in 2008. Coldplay - Lost! (Live at Pemberton Festival) - Chris Martin falls on stage

Axl Rose is Knockin' On Heaven's Door During a Guns N'Roses show in Colombia in 2010, the singer trotted across the huge stage to get a better look at the cheap seats, skidded and landed on his backside. He took it in good humour and - better still - kept his hat on. Axl Rose falls down on stage on Knockin' on heaven's door - Colombia 2010