Celebrate Lemmy’s birthday with a rockin’ Christmas tune!

Let's mark what would have been the Motorhead frontman's birthday with a festive tune from the man himself.

Back in 2008, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister was one of the artists invited to take part in a very special Christmas compilation, called We Wish You A Metal Xmas And A Headbanging New Year.

Such hard-rocking luminaries as Alice Cooper and Ronnie James Dio lined up to form a supergroup playing classic Christmas songs in a metal style.

However, the most stellar collective gathered to perform the Christmas classic as popularised by Chuck Berry, Run Rudolph Run: Lemmy, plus Dave Grohl, PLUS Billy Gibbons, the bearded frontman of Texan rockers ZZ Top.

Christmas Eve was, of course, Lemmy’s birthday, so let’s mark it by taking a listen to the gravel-voiced legend bringing on the Christmas cheer.

Dave Grohl loved the song so much he led Foo Fighters through a cover of the song for a recent Amazon Christmas special.