BRIT Awards - the most famous gruesome twosomes!

19 February 2019, 15:58

The BRITs! It's a place where the stars come together and hang out. And there have been some eye-popping meetings over the years. Have a look at some of the most bizarre.

  1. David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo at the BRIT Awards 1999

    Molko, the luckiest man in the world at that very moment.

    David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999
    David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

  2. Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989

    The original and best Gruesome Twosome: Sam and Mick. Malfunctioning autocue: not pictured.

    Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989
    Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

  3. Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, 2014

    Channelling the spirit of David Bowie between them. "Scotland, stay with us", said Bowie via a message. AND HE WAS RIGHT, HE CALLED IT.

    Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014
    Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

  4. Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh, 1997

    The most BRITPOP picture you'll see today.

    Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997
    Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997. Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA Archive/PA Images

  5. Adele and James Corden, 2012

    Host Corden had the unenviable task of interrupting Adele to bring on Blur. Adele saluted the TV director in the only way she knew how.

    Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012
    Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

  6. Take That at the BRIT AWards, 2005

    We think. Possibly.

    Matt Lucas and David Walliams with Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards, 2005
    Matt Lucas and David Walliams with Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards, 2005. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

  7. Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012

    Next year's judges on The Voice, honestly. Team Rob all the way!

    Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012
    Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

  8. Bono and Muhammed Ali, 2000

    When the HELL did this happen? Bono gives the boxing legend the Special Award, which he accepted on behalf of Jubilee 2000, during the Brit Awards 2000.

    Bono and Muhammed Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000
    Bono and Muhammed Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000. Picture: Neil Munns/PA Archive/PA Images

  9. Eminem and Elton John, 2001

    Is Elt about to give Marshall a thick ear here, or is he going in for a hug?

    Eminem and Elton John at the BRIT Awards, 2001
    Eminem and Elton John at the BRIT Awards, 2001. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images

  10. Sting and Heather Small of M People, 1995

    Good God.

    Sting and Heather Small of M People at the BRIT Awards, 1995
    Sting and Heather Small of M People at the BRIT Awards, 1995. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

  11. Lou Reed and Davina McCall, 2000

    Quite possibly the most staggering photo we've ever seen. The writer of Perfect Day and Waiting For My Man and the host of Big Brother and Streetmate. Yes!

    Lou Reed and Davina McCall at the BRIT Awards 2000
    Lou Reed and Davina McCall at the BRIT Awards 2000. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Archive/PA Images

