BRIT Awards - the most famous gruesome twosomes!

The BRITs! It's a place where the stars come together and hang out. And there have been some eye-popping meetings over the years. Have a look at some of the most bizarre.

David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo at the BRIT Awards 1999 Molko, the luckiest man in the world at that very moment. David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989 The original and best Gruesome Twosome: Sam and Mick. Malfunctioning autocue: not pictured. Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, 2014 Channelling the spirit of David Bowie between them. "Scotland, stay with us", said Bowie via a message. AND HE WAS RIGHT, HE CALLED IT. Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh, 1997 The most BRITPOP picture you'll see today. Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997. Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA Archive/PA Images

Adele and James Corden, 2012 Host Corden had the unenviable task of interrupting Adele to bring on Blur. Adele saluted the TV director in the only way she knew how. Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Take That at the BRIT AWards, 2005 We think. Possibly. Matt Lucas and David Walliams with Robbie Williams at the BRIT Awards, 2005. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012 Next year's judges on The Voice, honestly. Team Rob all the way! Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Bono and Muhammed Ali, 2000 When the HELL did this happen? Bono gives the boxing legend the Special Award, which he accepted on behalf of Jubilee 2000, during the Brit Awards 2000. Bono and Muhammed Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000. Picture: Neil Munns/PA Archive/PA Images

Eminem and Elton John, 2001 Is Elt about to give Marshall a thick ear here, or is he going in for a hug? Eminem and Elton John at the BRIT Awards, 2001. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images

Sting and Heather Small of M People, 1995 Good God. Sting and Heather Small of M People at the BRIT Awards, 1995. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images