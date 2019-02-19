BRIT Awards - the most famous gruesome twosomes!
19 February 2019, 15:58
The BRITs! It's a place where the stars come together and hang out. And there have been some eye-popping meetings over the years. Have a look at some of the most bizarre.
-
David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo at the BRIT Awards 1999
Molko, the luckiest man in the world at that very moment.
-
Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989
The original and best Gruesome Twosome: Sam and Mick. Malfunctioning autocue: not pictured.
-
Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, 2014
Channelling the spirit of David Bowie between them. "Scotland, stay with us", said Bowie via a message. AND HE WAS RIGHT, HE CALLED IT.
-
Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh, 1997
The most BRITPOP picture you'll see today.
-
Adele and James Corden, 2012
Host Corden had the unenviable task of interrupting Adele to bring on Blur. Adele saluted the TV director in the only way she knew how.
-
Take That at the BRIT AWards, 2005
We think. Possibly.
-
Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012
Next year's judges on The Voice, honestly. Team Rob all the way!
-
Bono and Muhammed Ali, 2000
When the HELL did this happen? Bono gives the boxing legend the Special Award, which he accepted on behalf of Jubilee 2000, during the Brit Awards 2000.
-
Eminem and Elton John, 2001
Is Elt about to give Marshall a thick ear here, or is he going in for a hug?
-
Sting and Heather Small of M People, 1995
Good God.
-
Lou Reed and Davina McCall, 2000
Quite possibly the most staggering photo we've ever seen. The writer of Perfect Day and Waiting For My Man and the host of Big Brother and Streetmate. Yes!