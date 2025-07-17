How much do you know about Black Sabbath? Facts about the band on Geezer Butler's birthday

Black Sabbath. Picture: Press

Ozzy Osbourne may have bid farewell to the stage, but their legacy will never die. We take a look at some facts about Black Sabbath.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Black Sabbath may have helped Ozzy Osbourne bid farewell to the stage at their Back To The Beginning event earlier this month, but there's still plenty of reason to celebrate the band.

Bassist Geezer Butler turns 76 on 17th July 2025. but how much do you actually know about the Paranoid rockers?

Radio X takes a look at some facts about the heavy metal pioneers below...

Facts about Black Sabbath:

Black Sabbath were originally called Earth Black Sabbath previously unseen photo. Picture: Press Before adopting the name Black Sabbath, the band went by the name Earth and played blues-influenced rock. They changed it to avoid confusion with another band of the same name. The name Black Sabbath was inspired by a horror film Black Sabbath (1963) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] The band got the Black Sabbath name from a 1963 Boris Karloff film. Geezer Butler noted how people pay to be scared, so they decided to create music that evoked fear and darkness. Guitarist Tony Iommi lost his fingertips before Black Sabbath took off Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix/ Alamy Tony Iommi lost the tips of two fingers in an industrial accident on his last day at a sheet metal factory. He forged his own prosthetic tips and detuned his guitar, helping to shape Sabbath’s heavy, sludgy sound. Ozzy Osbourne's real name isn't Ozzy Ozzy Osbourne seen at home in his garden in 1978. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix/ Alamy Ozzy’s birth name is John Michael Osbourne. "Ozzy" was a nickname given to him in school that just stuck. Geezer Butler's first name is also a nickname Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix/ Alamy Geezer Butler was born Terence Michael Joseph Butler, but he was nicknamed Geezer because it was all he would say at school. He explained in an interview: "So my brother used to come home from leave from the army, and he'd be going, 'Hello, geezer. How are you, geezer?' So because I had looked up to my brother when I was about seven years old, I'd go to school calling everybody a geezer. So that's how I got cursed with it." Bill Ward sung lead on a few Sabbath tracks Though primarily the drummer, Bill Ward actually sang lead vocals on songs like It's Alright from Technical Ecstasy and Swinging the Chain from Never Say Die!. Paranoid was a last minute filler track The band wrote the iconic song "Paranoid" in about 25 minutes to fill space on the album of the same name. It of course went on to become their biggest hit. BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Official Video) Their first album was recorded in just one day The band recorded their 1970 self-titled debut album, Black Sabbath, in just one 12-hour session, with virtually no overdubs. The band created heavy metal without reading music None of the original members were classically trained musicians. Tony Iommi especially relied on improvisation and feeling, which contributed to their raw, unpolished, and revolutionary sound. Black Sabbath have a blue plaque in Birmingham In 2019, the city of Birmingham unveiled a Black Sabbath "heavy metal bench" with statues of the original lineup and a blue heritage plaque, officially recognizing the band’s role in the city's cultural legacy — just like the Beatles in Liverpool. Black Sabbath also have a bridge named after them Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street, Birmingham. Picture: Nick Maslen /Alamy In 2019, Birmingham officially renamed a bridge “Black Sabbath Bridge” near Broad Street. It’s part of a walk of fame route where fans can visit a bench with statues of the original lineup. It’s a full-on metal pilgrimage site. Black Sabbath have the Freedom of the City of Birmingham Ahead of their final show in 2025, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward were honoured with the Ffreedom of the city of Birmingham, with all four members presented with scrolls and medals by the Lord Mayor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Sabbath (@blacksabbath) Ozzy has a impressive bull structure named after him Ozzy the bull in the concourse at Birmingham New Street Station. Picture: Nick Maslen/Alamy The 10-metre high sbeast, which was originally called Raging Bull and unveiled as a centrepiece to the city's Commonwealth Games in 2022, was re-named Ozzy in tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

