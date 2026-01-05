The biggest Indie and Rock tours for 2026
5 January 2026, 17:42
2026 is shaping up to be a superb year for gigs and tours. Radio X has the pick of the indie legends heading out this year, from Richard Ashcroft and Florence to The Streets and Suede.
-
Biffy Clyro - 2026 UK tour dates
Bassist James Johnston announced last month that he will be sitting out Biffy's January tour for health reasons, but the tour in support of latest album Futique will kick off as planned in Belfast on 9th January. The band will also play London's Finsbury Park on 3rd July.
- 9th January - SSE Arena, Belfast
- 12th January - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 14th January - The O2, London
- 16th January - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 17th January - Co-op Live, Manchester
- 18th January - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 20th January - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 21st January - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
-
Suede UK tour dates 2026
2025 saw the band release their tenth album Antidepressants - a full, sold out UK tour in support of the record kicks off on 30th January.
- 30th January - Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
- 31st January - Guildhall, Portsmouth
- 2nd February - Beacon, Bristol
- 3rd February - G Live, Guildford
- 5th February - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- 6th February - Mountfort Hall, Liverpool
- 7th February - Barbican, York
- 9th February - The Engine Shed, Lincoln
- 10th February - The LRC, UEA, Norwich
- 11th February - Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 13th February - Octagon, Sheffield
- 14th February - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 16th February - HMV Empire, Coventry
- 17th February - Bath Forum
- 19th February - Rock City, Nottingham
- 20th February - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- 21st February - Brighton Centre
-
DMA'S UK tour dates 2026
The Aussie trio mark a decade since the release of their debut album Hills End with a dedicated tour of the UK that includes two nights each in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham.
- 6th February - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 7th February - NX, Newcastle
- 8th February - O2 Academy, Birmingham
- 10th February - O2 Academy, Bristol
- 11th February - O2 Academy, London
- 12th February - O2 Academy, London
- 14th February - O2 Academy, Leeds
- 15th February - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 16th February - O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 17th February - O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 20th May - Rock City. Nottingham
- 21st May - Rock City. Nottingham
- 22nd May - UEA, Norwich
-
Florence + The Machine UK tour dates 2026
Florence begins a busy year of touring in Belfast on 6th February as the Machine heads out on the Everybody Scream tour. She'll also headline Reading + Leeds festivals and play Edinburgh Summer Sessions in August.
- 6th February - SSE Arena, Belfast
- 8th February - bp pulse Live, Birmingham
- 9th February - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 11th February - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 13th February - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 14th February - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 16th February - The O2, London
- 17th February - The O2, London
- 20th February - Co-op Live, Manchester
-
Franz Ferdinand UK Tour Dates 2026
The Scottish post-punk revivalists had one of the best albums of 2025 with their latest outing, The Human Fear and they'll be taking their "Greatest Glasgow European Cultural Exchange" around the UK at the end of February and into March.
- 24th February - LiveHouse, Dundee
- 25th February - O2 Academy, Leeds
- 27th February - Academy, Manchester
- 28th February - NX, Newcastle
- 2nd March - Rock City, Nottingham
- 3rd March - UEA, Norwich
- 4th March - Dome, Brighton
- 6th March - O2 Institute, Birmingham
- 7th March - Beacon, Bristol
- 8th March - Great Hall, Cardiff
- 10th March - Guildhall, Portsmouth
- 11th March - Brixton Academy, London
-
Maxïmo Park UK tour dates 2026
The Geordie indie rockers are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album A Certain Trigger with a UK tour in February 2026.
- 6th February – O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 7th February – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 8th February – O2 Academy, Liverpool
- 10th February – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
- 11th February – O2 Academy, Bristol
- 13th February – O2 Academy, Birmingham
- 14th February – O2 Academy Brixton, London
- 15th February – O2 Academy, Oxford
- 17th February – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 18th February – Rock City, Nottingham
- 20th February – O2 Academy, Leeds
- 21st February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 22nd February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
-
Kaiser Chiefs UK tour dates 2026
Ricky Wilson and co continue celebrating 20 years since the release of their debut album Employment with further dates in February 2026.
- 13th February - Bradford Live
- 14th February - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 15th February - Globe, Stockton
- 17th February - Live House, Dundee
- 18th February - Barrowland, Glasgow
- 20th February - Eventim Apollo, London
- 21st February - Connexin Live, Hull
- 23rd February - UEA, Norwich
- 24th February - Building Society Arena, Swansea
- 26th February - International Centre, Bournemouth
- 27th February - Corn Exchange. Cambridge
- 28th February - The Halls. Wolverhampton
-
The Streets UK tour dates 2026
Mike Skinner will be playing the classic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free in a series of shows that include dates in Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow, plus a three night residency in Birmingham between June and August. The Streets will also be appearing at a number of outdoor shows across the summer, including dates in Margate, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff and London's Alexandra Palace Park.
- 16th February - Telegraph Building, Belfast
- 18th February - Edinburgh Corn Exchange
- 19th February - Barrowland, Glasgow
- 6th June - O2 Academy Birmingham
- 17th July - O2 Academy Birmingham
- 22nd August - O2 Academy Birmingham
-
Richard Ashcroft UK tour dates 2026
After a monumental summer supporting Oasis on their Live '25 Tour last summer, the former Verve frontman will play a string of arena shows in March and April before heading out for a summer of outdoor dates, including Neighbourhood Weekender in May and TRNSMT festival in June. There's also a huge headline show for Ashcroft at London's Alexandra Park on 17th July.
- 24th March – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 26th March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 28th March – The O2, London
- 31st March - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 2nd April – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 4th April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 6th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
-
James UK tour dates 2026
The iconic Manchester band - with special guests Doves - will bring the Love Is The Answer tour to the following venues in April 2026:
- 3rd April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 4th April - First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- 7th April - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 8th April - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 10th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 11th April - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 13th April - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 14th April - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 17th April - The O2, London
- 18th April - Co-op Live, Manchester
-
The Charlatans UK tour dates 2026
2025 saw the release of Tim Burgess and co's fourteenth album We Are Love and you can catch them on tour in April and May this year.
- 24th April - Norwich UEA
- 25th April - Brighton The Dome
- 26th April - Bournemouth O2 Academy
- 28th April - Cardiff Tramshed
- 29th April - Nottingham Rock City
- 1st May - Birmingham O2 Academy
- 2nd May - Sheffield Octagon Centre
- 3rd May - Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 5th May - Aberdeen Music Hall
- 6th May - Edinburgh Corn Exchange
-
Pixies UK tour dates 2026
The Boston alternative rock band mark 40 years since they first got together with a strong of celebratory dates, including two shows in Manchester and London apiece.
- 20th May - York Barbican
- 21st May - Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
- 24th May - Aviva Studios, Manchester
- 25th May - Aviva Studios, Manchester
- 28th May - Royal Albert Hall, London
- 29th May - Royal Albert Hall, London
-
Bloc Party & Interpol UK tour dates 2026
The British indie rockers and New York post-punk icons will take on a double-headed tour of Britain at the end of 2026.
- 20th November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 21st November - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 23rd November - Aviva Studios, Manchester
- 24th November - Aviva Studios, Manchester
- 26th November - Brighton Centre
- 27th November - Brighton Centre
- 28th November - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 2nd December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 4th December - Olympia, London
- 5th December - Olympia, London
-
Ocean Colour Scene UK tour dates 2026
The Birmingham Britpop stars will mark 30 years of their album Moseley Shoals with arena shows in November and December.
- 21st November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 27th November - Bradford Live
- 28th November - AO Arena, Manchester
- 30th November - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 1st December - Vaillant Live, Derby
- 3rd December - Building Society Arena, Swansea
- 4th December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 5th December - Bournemouth International Centre
- 7th December - Plymouth Pavilions
- 8th December - Brighton Centre
- 9th December - London, The O2
- 11th December - Prospect Building, Bristol
- 12th December - bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham
