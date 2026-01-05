The biggest Indie and Rock tours for 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a superb year for gigs and tours. Radio X has the pick of the indie legends heading out this year, from Richard Ashcroft and Florence to The Streets and Suede.

Biffy Clyro - 2026 UK tour dates Bassist James Johnston announced last month that he will be sitting out Biffy's January tour for health reasons, but the tour in support of latest album Futique will kick off as planned in Belfast on 9th January. The band will also play London's Finsbury Park on 3rd July. 9th January - SSE Arena, Belfast

12th January - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

14th January - The O2, London

16th January - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

17th January - Co-op Live, Manchester

18th January - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

20th January - P&J Live, Aberdeen

21st January - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Suede UK tour dates 2026 2025 saw the band release their tenth album Antidepressants - a full, sold out UK tour in support of the record kicks off on 30th January. 30th January - Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

31st January - Guildhall, Portsmouth

2nd February - Beacon, Bristol

3rd February - G Live, Guildford

5th February - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

6th February - Mountfort Hall, Liverpool

7th February - Barbican, York

9th February - The Engine Shed, Lincoln

10th February - The LRC, UEA, Norwich

11th February - Cambridge Corn Exchange

13th February - Octagon, Sheffield

14th February - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16th February - HMV Empire, Coventry

17th February - Bath Forum

19th February - Rock City, Nottingham

20th February - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

21st February - Brighton Centre

DMA'S UK tour dates 2026 The Aussie trio mark a decade since the release of their debut album Hills End with a dedicated tour of the UK that includes two nights each in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham. 6th February - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

7th February - NX, Newcastle

8th February - O2 Academy, Birmingham

10th February - O2 Academy, Bristol

11th February - O2 Academy, London

12th February - O2 Academy, London

14th February - O2 Academy, Leeds

15th February - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16th February - O2 Academy, Glasgow

17th February - O2 Academy, Glasgow

20th May - Rock City. Nottingham

21st May - Rock City. Nottingham

22nd May - UEA, Norwich

Florence + The Machine UK tour dates 2026 Florence begins a busy year of touring in Belfast on 6th February as the Machine heads out on the Everybody Scream tour. She'll also headline Reading + Leeds festivals and play Edinburgh Summer Sessions in August. 6th February - SSE Arena, Belfast

8th February - bp pulse Live, Birmingham

9th February - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

11th February - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

13th February - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

14th February - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

16th February - The O2, London

17th February - The O2, London

20th February - Co-op Live, Manchester For more ticket details, click here

Franz Ferdinand UK Tour Dates 2026 The Scottish post-punk revivalists had one of the best albums of 2025 with their latest outing, The Human Fear and they'll be taking their "Greatest Glasgow European Cultural Exchange" around the UK at the end of February and into March. 24th February - LiveHouse, Dundee

25th February - O2 Academy, Leeds

27th February - Academy, Manchester

28th February - NX, Newcastle

2nd March - Rock City, Nottingham

3rd March - UEA, Norwich

4th March - Dome, Brighton

6th March - O2 Institute, Birmingham

7th March - Beacon, Bristol

8th March - Great Hall, Cardiff

10th March - Guildhall, Portsmouth

11th March - Brixton Academy, London

Maxïmo Park UK tour dates 2026 The Geordie indie rockers are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album A Certain Trigger with a UK tour in February 2026. 6th February – O2 Academy, Glasgow

7th February – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

8th February – O2 Academy, Liverpool

10th February – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

11th February – O2 Academy, Bristol

13th February – O2 Academy, Birmingham

14th February – O2 Academy Brixton, London

15th February – O2 Academy, Oxford

17th February – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

18th February – Rock City, Nottingham

20th February – O2 Academy, Leeds

21st February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

22nd February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Kaiser Chiefs UK tour dates 2026 Ricky Wilson and co continue celebrating 20 years since the release of their debut album Employment with further dates in February 2026. 13th February - Bradford Live

14th February - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

15th February - Globe, Stockton

17th February - Live House, Dundee

18th February - Barrowland, Glasgow

20th February - Eventim Apollo, London

21st February - Connexin Live, Hull

23rd February - UEA, Norwich

24th February - Building Society Arena, Swansea

26th February - International Centre, Bournemouth

27th February - Corn Exchange. Cambridge

28th February - The Halls. Wolverhampton

The Streets UK tour dates 2026 Mike Skinner will be playing the classic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free in a series of shows that include dates in Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow, plus a three night residency in Birmingham between June and August. The Streets will also be appearing at a number of outdoor shows across the summer, including dates in Margate, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff and London's Alexandra Palace Park. 16th February - Telegraph Building, Belfast

18th February - Edinburgh Corn Exchange

19th February - Barrowland, Glasgow

6th June - O2 Academy Birmingham

17th July - O2 Academy Birmingham

22nd August - O2 Academy Birmingham

Richard Ashcroft UK tour dates 2026 After a monumental summer supporting Oasis on their Live '25 Tour last summer, the former Verve frontman will play a string of arena shows in March and April before heading out for a summer of outdoor dates, including Neighbourhood Weekender in May and TRNSMT festival in June. There's also a huge headline show for Ashcroft at London's Alexandra Park on 17th July. 24th March – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

26th March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

28th March – The O2, London

31st March - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

2nd April – First Direct Arena, Leeds

4th April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

6th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

James UK tour dates 2026 The iconic Manchester band - with special guests Doves - will bring the Love Is The Answer tour to the following venues in April 2026: 3rd April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

4th April - First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

7th April - P&J Live, Aberdeen

8th April - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

11th April - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

13th April - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

14th April - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

17th April - The O2, London

18th April - Co-op Live, Manchester

The Charlatans UK tour dates 2026 2025 saw the release of Tim Burgess and co's fourteenth album We Are Love and you can catch them on tour in April and May this year. 24th April - Norwich UEA

25th April - Brighton The Dome

26th April - Bournemouth O2 Academy

28th April - Cardiff Tramshed

29th April - Nottingham Rock City

1st May - Birmingham O2 Academy

2nd May - Sheffield Octagon Centre

3rd May - Newcastle O2 City Hall

5th May - Aberdeen Music Hall

6th May - Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Pixies UK tour dates 2026 The Boston alternative rock band mark 40 years since they first got together with a strong of celebratory dates, including two shows in Manchester and London apiece. 20th May - York Barbican

21st May - Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

24th May - Aviva Studios, Manchester

25th May - Aviva Studios, Manchester

28th May - Royal Albert Hall, London

29th May - Royal Albert Hall, London

Bloc Party & Interpol UK tour dates 2026 The British indie rockers and New York post-punk icons will take on a double-headed tour of Britain at the end of 2026. 20th November - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

21st November - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

23rd November - Aviva Studios, Manchester

24th November - Aviva Studios, Manchester

26th November - Brighton Centre

27th November - Brighton Centre

28th November - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

2nd December - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4th December - Olympia, London

5th December - Olympia, London