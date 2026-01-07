The biggest Indie and Rock outdoor summer shows for 2026

Slap on the suncream, get the cold drinks in and treat yourself to a dirty burger, because Summer 2026 will see a whole host of incredible one-off outdoor shows in a town or city near you: everyone from Wet Leg to Biffy Clyro. Here's our pick of the best.

Richard Ashcroft After supporting Oasis on their Live '25 Tour last summer, the former Verve frontman will be heading out for a summer of outdoor dates, including Neighbourhood Weekender in May and TRNSMT festival in June. He'll also be playing some headline dates in Scarborough, Cardiff, London, Sheffield and more. 27th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

28th June - Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucester

16th July - Cardiff Castle

17th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

24th July - Englefield House, Reading

25th July - Ludlow Castle

27th August - Colchester Castle

30th August - Rock 'N' Roll Circus, Sheffield

Biffy Clyro Bassist James Johnston announced last month that he will be sitting out Biffy's January tour for health reasons, but the Scottish band are set to showcase their latest album Futique with a huge show in London this summer. 3rd July - Finsbury Park, London

Courteeners Another huge homecoming show for Liam Fray and his crew, which will take place in Wythenshawe, to the south of the city. Support comes from The Vaccines and The Coral, but tickets have already sold out! 29th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

The Cure Robert Smith and co will belatedly follow-up their 2024 album Songs Of A Lost World with a series of summer shows across Europe, included a raft of dates in the UK, which kick off on 21st June with a headline slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival. 24th June Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

26th June Marley Park, Dublin

28th June Belsonic, Belfast

21st August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

23rd August Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Royal Highland Showgrounds

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl's first UK shows with the Foos since 2024 will feature two nights at Liverpool FC's ground in June. 25th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

27th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Garbage & Skunk Anansie The iconic female-fronted bands will co-headline some of the UK's most stunning outdoor stages in June next year, playing the likes of The Piece Hall, Halifax, Delamere Forest and Dreamland, Margate. 16th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax – (Garbage Closing)

18th June - Forest Live, Delamere Forest – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Friday 19th June – Dreamland, Margate – (Garbage Closing)

Saturday 20th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Monday 22nd June - Depot Live – Cardiff Castle – (Garbage Closing)

Wednesday 23rd June - Southampton Summer Sessions, Guildhall Square, Southampton – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

Kasabian Serge Pizzorno is readying the new Kasabian album Act III and will no doubt be giving it an airing at a huge summertime show at London's Finsbury Park in July. Razorlight and Miles Kane are also on the bill. 4th July - Finsbury Park, London

The Kooks Luke Pritchard and Hugh Harris will mark 10 years since the release of their debut debut album Inside In/Inside Out with some major headline shows in the summer. 17th June - Delamere Forest, Northwich

18th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

19th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax

23rd June - Bristol Sounds 2026

3rd July - Tofte Manor, Bedford

4th July - Custom House Square, Belfast

1st August - Dreamland, Margate

22nd August - Rock 'N' Roll Circus, Norwich

The Maccabees The Marks To Prove It stars have announced a number of outdoor shows for next year, including a homecoming gig in the grounds of Ally Pally and an appearance at On The Beach in Brighton. 9tth July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

11th July: Cornwall, The Eden Sessions

23rd July: Bristol Amphitheatre

25th July: On The Beach Brighton

31st July: Leeds, Kirkstall Abbey

Mumford & Sons After issuing their first new album in seven years in 2025, the Mumfords have already followed it up and their new offering Prizefighter will be available from 20th February. And they'll also headline one night at BST Hyde Park in July, with special guests The War On Drugs. 4th July BST Hyde Park, London

The Prodigy The Warriors Dance continues unabated into 2026 with shows in Milton Keynes, Edinburgh and Manchester in August. That's on top of a full UK tour in April and May. 22nd August - The National Bowl, Milton Keynes

29th August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Royal Highland Showgrounds

30th August - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

The Streets Mike Skinner will be playing the classic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free in a series of shows across the summer, including dates in Margate, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff and London's Alexandra Palace Park. 25th June - Bristol Sounds 2026

26th June - Dreamland, Margate

27th June - Bristol Sounds 2026

10th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

11th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

16th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

18th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

23rd July - Ludlow Castle

24th July - Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

31st July - Cardiff Castle

1st August - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

7th August - Audley End Estate, Essex

28th August - Rock 'N' Roll Circus, Sheffield

Paul Weller The Modfather has announced a raft of shows, including dates at Scarborough Open Air Festival and Dreamland Margate. 12th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

13th June - Live at Lincoln Castle

14th June - The Piece Hall, Halifax

18th June - Pier Head, Liverpool

20th June - Southampton Summer Sessions

24th June - Summer Series, Belfast

3rd July - Dreamland, Margate

5th July - Bedford Summer Sessions

10th July - Exhibition Park, Newcastle