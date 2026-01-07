The biggest Indie and Rock outdoor summer shows for 2026

On Air Now
Slap on the suncream, get the cold drinks in and treat yourself to a dirty burger, because Summer 2026 will see a whole host of incredible one-off outdoor shows in a town or city near you: everyone from Wet Leg to Biffy Clyro. Here's our pick of the best.
After supporting Oasis on their Live '25 Tour last summer, the former Verve frontman will be heading out for a summer of outdoor dates, including Neighbourhood Weekender in May and TRNSMT festival in June. He'll also be playing some headline dates in Scarborough, Cardiff, London, Sheffield and more.
Bassist James Johnston announced last month that he will be sitting out Biffy's January tour for health reasons, but the Scottish band are set to showcase their latest album Futique with a huge show in London this summer.
Another huge homecoming show for Liam Fray and his crew, which will take place in Wythenshawe, to the south of the city. Support comes from The Vaccines and The Coral, but tickets have already sold out!
Robert Smith and co will belatedly follow-up their 2024 album Songs Of A Lost World with a series of summer shows across Europe, included a raft of dates in the UK, which kick off on 21st June with a headline slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival.
Dave Grohl's first UK shows with the Foos since 2024 will feature two nights at Liverpool FC's ground in June.
The iconic female-fronted bands will co-headline some of the UK's most stunning outdoor stages in June next year, playing the likes of The Piece Hall, Halifax, Delamere Forest and Dreamland, Margate.
Serge Pizzorno is readying the new Kasabian album Act III and will no doubt be giving it an airing at a huge summertime show at London's Finsbury Park in July. Razorlight and Miles Kane are also on the bill.
Luke Pritchard and Hugh Harris will mark 10 years since the release of their debut debut album Inside In/Inside Out with some major headline shows in the summer.
The Marks To Prove It stars have announced a number of outdoor shows for next year, including a homecoming gig in the grounds of Ally Pally and an appearance at On The Beach in Brighton.
After issuing their first new album in seven years in 2025, the Mumfords have already followed it up and their new offering Prizefighter will be available from 20th February. And they'll also headline one night at BST Hyde Park in July, with special guests The War On Drugs.
The Warriors Dance continues unabated into 2026 with shows in Milton Keynes, Edinburgh and Manchester in August. That's on top of a full UK tour in April and May.
Mike Skinner will be playing the classic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free in a series of shows across the summer, including dates in Margate, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff and London's Alexandra Palace Park.
The Modfather has announced a raft of shows, including dates at Scarborough Open Air Festival and Dreamland Margate.
The band, whose Moisturizer album has just been nominated for three GRAMMY awards, have a trio of huge UK shows in July, including Alexandra Palace Park in London.
