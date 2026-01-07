The biggest Indie and Rock outdoor summer shows for 2026

7 January 2026, 12:45

Garbage, Kasabian, Wet Leg and Biffy: just four acts playing huge outdoor shows in 2026.
Garbage, Kasabian, Wet Leg and Biffy: just four acts playing huge outdoor shows in 2026. Picture: Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA/Robin Burns/Sipa US/SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

Slap on the suncream, get the cold drinks in and treat yourself to a dirty burger, because Summer 2026 will see a whole host of incredible one-off outdoor shows in a town or city near you: everyone from Wet Leg to Biffy Clyro. Here's our pick of the best.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

  1. Richard Ashcroft

    After supporting Oasis on their Live '25 Tour last summer, the former Verve frontman will be heading out for a summer of outdoor dates, including Neighbourhood Weekender in May and TRNSMT festival in June. He'll also be playing some headline dates in Scarborough, Cardiff, London, Sheffield and more.

    • 27th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    • 28th June - Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucester
    • 16th July - Cardiff Castle
    • 17th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London
    • 24th July - Englefield House, Reading
    • 25th July - Ludlow Castle
    • 27th August - Colchester Castle
    • 30th August - Rock 'N' Roll Circus, Sheffield

    Click here for more ticket details

  2. Biffy Clyro

    Bassist James Johnston announced last month that he will be sitting out Biffy's January tour for health reasons, but the Scottish band are set to showcase their latest album Futique with a huge show in London this summer.

    • 3rd July - Finsbury Park, London

    Click here for more ticket details

  3. Courteeners

    Another huge homecoming show for Liam Fray and his crew, which will take place in Wythenshawe, to the south of the city. Support comes from The Vaccines and The Coral, but tickets have already sold out!

    • 29th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

  4. The Cure

    Robert Smith and co will belatedly follow-up their 2024 album Songs Of A Lost World with a series of summer shows across Europe, included a raft of dates in the UK, which kick off on 21st June with a headline slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival.

    • 24th June Blackweir Fields, Cardiff
    • 26th June Marley Park, Dublin
    • 28th June Belsonic, Belfast
    • 21st August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester
    • 23rd August Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Royal Highland Showgrounds

    Click here for more ticket details

  5. Foo Fighters

    Dave Grohl's first UK shows with the Foos since 2024 will feature two nights at Liverpool FC's ground in June.

    • 25th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
    • 27th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

    Click here for more ticket details

  6. Garbage & Skunk Anansie

    The iconic female-fronted bands will co-headline some of the UK's most stunning outdoor stages in June next year, playing the likes of The Piece Hall, Halifax, Delamere Forest and Dreamland, Margate.

    • 16th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax – (Garbage Closing)
    • 18th June - Forest Live, Delamere Forest – (Skunk Anansie Closing)
    • Friday 19th June – Dreamland, Margate – (Garbage Closing)
    • Saturday 20th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre – (Skunk Anansie Closing)
    • Monday 22nd June - Depot Live – Cardiff Castle – (Garbage Closing)
    • Wednesday 23rd June - Southampton Summer Sessions, Guildhall Square, Southampton – (Skunk Anansie Closing)

    Click here for more ticket details

    Garbage and Skunk Anansie will play a series of joint live shows this summer.
    Garbage and Skunk Anansie will play a series of joint live shows this summer. Picture: Press

  7. Kasabian

    Serge Pizzorno is readying the new Kasabian album Act III and will no doubt be giving it an airing at a huge summertime show at London's Finsbury Park in July. Razorlight and Miles Kane are also on the bill.

    • 4th July - Finsbury Park, London

    Click here for more ticket details

  8. The Kooks

    Luke Pritchard and Hugh Harris will mark 10 years since the release of their debut debut album Inside In/Inside Out with some major headline shows in the summer.

    • 17th June - Delamere Forest, Northwich
    • 18th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    • 19th June - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax
    • 23rd June - Bristol Sounds 2026
    • 3rd July - Tofte Manor, Bedford
    • 4th July - Custom House Square, Belfast
    • 1st August - Dreamland, Margate
    • 22nd August - Rock 'N' Roll Circus, Norwich

    Click here for more ticket details

  9. The Maccabees

    The Marks To Prove It stars have announced a number of outdoor shows for next year, including a homecoming gig in the grounds of Ally Pally and an appearance at On The Beach in Brighton.

    • 9tth July - Alexandra Palace Park, London
    • 11th July: Cornwall, The Eden Sessions
    • 23rd July: Bristol Amphitheatre
    • 25th July: On The Beach Brighton
    • 31st July: Leeds, Kirkstall Abbey

    Click here for more ticket details

  10. Mumford & Sons

    After issuing their first new album in seven years in 2025, the Mumfords have already followed it up and their new offering Prizefighter will be available from 20th February. And they'll also headline one night at BST Hyde Park in July, with special guests The War On Drugs.

    • 4th July BST Hyde Park, London

    Click here for more ticket details

  11. The Prodigy

    The Warriors Dance continues unabated into 2026 with shows in Milton Keynes, Edinburgh and Manchester in August. That's on top of a full UK tour in April and May.

    • 22nd August - The National Bowl, Milton Keynes
    • 29th August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Royal Highland Showgrounds
    • 30th August - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

    Click here for more ticket details

  12. The Streets

    Mike Skinner will be playing the classic 2004 album A Grand Don't Come For Free in a series of shows across the summer, including dates in Margate, Bristol, Leeds, Cardiff and London's Alexandra Palace Park.

    • 25th June - Bristol Sounds 2026
    • 26th June - Dreamland, Margate
    • 27th June - Bristol Sounds 2026
    • 10th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
    • 11th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
    • 16th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London
    • 18th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London
    • 23rd July - Ludlow Castle
    • 24th July - Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds
    • 31st July - Cardiff Castle
    • 1st August - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    • 7th August - Audley End Estate, Essex
    • 28th August - Rock 'N' Roll Circus, Sheffield

    For more ticket details, click here

  13. Paul Weller

    The Modfather has announced a raft of shows, including dates at Scarborough Open Air Festival and Dreamland Margate.

    • 12th June - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    • 13th June - Live at Lincoln Castle
    • 14th June - The Piece Hall, Halifax
    • 18th June - Pier Head, Liverpool
    • 20th June - Southampton Summer Sessions
    • 24th June - Summer Series, Belfast
    • 3rd July - Dreamland, Margate
    • 5th July - Bedford Summer Sessions
    • 10th July - Exhibition Park, Newcastle

    Click here for more ticket details

  14. Wet Leg

    The band, whose Moisturizer album has just been nominated for three GRAMMY awards, have a trio of huge UK shows in July, including Alexandra Palace Park in London.

    • 8th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
    • 9th July - Millennium Square, Leeds
    • 10th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

    Click here for more ticket details

More Features

See more More Features

David Bowie, photographed by Masayoshi Sukita for the cover of "Heroes"

Was David Bowie's "Heroes" really based on a true story?

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

Arctic Monkeys

The most anticipated new albums of the year

The most anticipated new albums for 2026

Alex Turner at the BRIT Awards in 2014.

Alex Turner's greatest quotes

Arctic Monkeys

On tour in 2026: Richard Ashcroft, Florence + The Machine, The Streets and Suede.

The biggest Indie and Rock tours for 2026

Some of the big albums of 1986 from The Housemartins, The Smiths, R.E.M. and New Order.

The 25 best Indie albums of 1986