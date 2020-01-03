As we enter 2020, take a look at our round-up of the biggest UK gigs this year, from The Killers to Gerry Cinnamon.

2019 was a huge year for new music and an even bigger year for gigs, but it's easy to forget all the good times when you have a long, cold and grey January ahead of you.

If you're broke, tired, and hating being back at work, let Radio X remind you of the epic moments you've got to look forward to in 2020.

From Gerry Cinnamon in Hampden Park to The Killers at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, and all the festival dates in between, here's the best and biggest shows for you to look forward to so far...

Courteeners - Intimate UK dates, Jan - Feb 2020 Courteeners. Picture: Press Liam Fray and co will play intimate gigs in January and February next year to support the release of their new album More. Again. Forever. See all of Courteeners 2020 intimate dates below: 30 January - London Pryzym Kingston

13 February - Liverpool O2 Academy

15 February - Manchester Albert Hall

Sam Fender - UK Tour, March - April 2020 Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography The Hypersonic Missiles singer will kick off 2020 with a string of gigs across the UK, which culminate with a date at the Newcastle Arena on 3 April and include two dates at London's Alexandra Palace. See Sam Fender’s 2020 spring UK dates: 20 March - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester 21 March - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester 23 March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow 24 March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow 26 March - Alexandra Palace, London - NEW DATE ADDED 27 March - Alexandra Palace, London 30 March - De Monfort Hall, Leicester 31 March - Cardiff Arena 2 April - Leeds Arena 3 April - Newcastle Arena

Paul Weller - UK tour dates - May 2020 Paul Weller. Picture: Press Paul Weller - who released his 14th studio album in 2018 and a live album in 2019 - has confirmed he'll head out on the road this year. The Jam and Style Council legend will no doubt treat fans to hits from across his lengthy career .including the likes of That's Entertainment, Wild Wood, English Rose and Saturns Pattern. So far no London dates have been announced, but it's safe to assume we can expect The Modfather to play a date in the capital. See Paul Weller's 2020 UK tour dates so far:

Fri 1 May – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 2 May – UEA, Norwich

Mon 4 May – Margate Winter Gardens

Tue 5 May – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wed 6 May – Oxford New Theatre

Fri 8 May – Aberdeen Music Hall

Sat 9 May – Barrowlands, Glasgow

Sun 10 May – Middlesbrough Town Hall

Tue 12 May – Venue Cymru, Liverpool

Thu 14 May – Victoria Hall, Stoke

Sat 16 May – Portsmouth Guildhall

Ian Brown & Catfish + The Bottlemen - Neighbourhood Weekender, 23-24 May 2020 Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 line-up. Picture: Press The Stone Roses legend and the Llandudno rockers will headline Neighbourhood Weekender. The event takes place at Victoria Park, Warrington on 23 and 24 May 2020 and will be a huge hometown return for Ian Brown, which marks his first major solo headline performance in almost a decade.

The Killers - Imploding The Mirage tour, May - June 2020 The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017. Picture: Press/Rob Loud via SJM After playing an exhilarating headline set at Glastonbury 2019, The Killers have announced UK and Irish dates for their Imploding The Mirage Tour - named after their forthcoming sixth album. Brandon Flowers and co. will visit several cities on this side of the pond and will play two dates at London Emirates Stadium. Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers will share special guest duties. See The Killers Imploding The Mirage tour dates below: Thursday 28 May - Falkirk Stadium, Scotland (with Blossoms) Saturday 30 May - Manchester Emirates Stadium (with Blossoms) Monday 1 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (with Blossoms) Wednesday 3 June - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium (with Blossoms) Friday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED Saturday 6 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender) Tuesday 9 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers) Thursday 11 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers) Saturday 13 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers) Tuesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender) Wednesday 17 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Guns N' Roses - London's Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, 29-30 May 2020 Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose and guitarist Slash. Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images Last year saw the Guns N' Roses announce the details of a European tour. The Welcome To The Jungle rockers - who are currently in their classic line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed - have confirmed live dates for 2020, which include two shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29 and 30 May 2020. Interestingly, their dates - which also see the band play Pinkpop Festival on 21 June and Dublin's Marlay Park on 27 June - leave a perfect space for the band to attend Glastonbury Festival.

Paul McCartney - Glastonbury Festival - 27 June 2020 Paul McCartney. Picture: MJ Kim/Press Macca was the first headline act to be confirmed for the 50th Anniversary of the festival. The Beatles legend will headline the Saturday night of Glastonbury on Saturday 27 June this year. READ MORE: What can we expect from Paul McCartney's Glastonbury 2020 set?

Liam Gallagher - Heaton Park, Manchester - 12 June 2020 Liam Gallagher Heaton Park Manchester poster. Picture: Press The former Oasis frontman will play a homecoming gig at the 600 hectare park in North Manchester on 12 June next year. The date will take place the day before the annual ​Parklife festival, with a full bill of live music ahead of the main event. ​ Gallagher headlined the Manchester festival back in 2018, and details of its 2020 edition will be announced in the new year.

Kasabian - Victoria Park, Leicester - 20 June 2020 Kasabian's Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno live. Picture: Press/Neil Bedford The Eez-Eh rockers - made up of Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - confirmed Solstice II, a huge homecoming date at Leicester's Victoria Park on 20 June 2020. The gig will take place six years on from their triumphant homecoming show on the grounds. The show, which is being billed as their only UK gig of 2020, will feature special guests in Sam Fender, Easy Life and Inhaler. READ MORE: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno wants to hold his 40th on an oil rig

Pearl Jam - British Summer Time Hyde Park - 10 July 2020 Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder at Ohana Festival 2019. Picture: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images Eddie Vedder and co. are set for the London festival this summer for their exclusive UK performance of the year. They'll be joined by Pixies - with more acts still to be announced.

Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi - TRNSMT Festival, 10-12 July 2020 Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images & Press & Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images The Not Nineteen Forever rockers will headline the first night of the festival on Friday 10 July, where they'll be joined by former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and more. Liam Gallagher will headline the second night of the festival on Saturday 11 July, with support from Foals, Keane and Twin Atlantic. Lewis Capaldi will return to TRNSMT to close the festival, this time headlining the third and final night of the event with special guests in Snow Patrol and Rita Ora.

Haim, Liam Gallagher & The Chemical Brothers - Latitude Festival, 18 July Chemical Brothers. Picture: Press Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for the Suffolk festival on Saturday 18 July. The event, which takes place from 16-19 July in Henham Park, also features a headline slot from Haim and The Chemical Brothers on the Friday and Sunday night respectively.

Gerry Cinnamon - Hampden Park - 18 July 2020 Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Paul Gallagher The Scottish singer-songwriter announced a huge homecoming show at the Glasgow Park this summer, which will be his biggest headline gig to date. The Belter singer will follow in the footsteps of The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Oasis in playing the epic outdoor venue, as well as The Stone Roses - who played their last ever show there. Cinnamon will be joined by Aussie outfit DMA'S and the Scottish quartet, The Snuts. Gerry Cinnamon said of the news: "Hampden Park in the sunshine. New album under my belt. We’ll have that place rocking easy."

Liam Gallagher - Reading & Leeds Festival, 28-30 August 2020 Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press After he spilled the beans prematurely, Liam Gallagher became the first act to be announced for Reading & Leeds 2020. The festival, which takes place across the August Bank Holiday weekend, announced Gallagher as an "early Christmas present," but are yet to confirm any more names.

Ian Brown - Victorious Festival - Friday 28 August 2020 Ian Brown in 2018. Picture: Press On the same weekend as Reading & Leeds, The Stone Roses legend is set to headline the Portsmouth festival, which takes place on Southsea Seafront from 28-30 August Bank Holiday Weekend. The F.E.A.R singer will top the bill on the Friday night of the festival, playing tracks from throughout his over 30 year career. Joining the Manchester legend on the opening day of Victorious are Brighton outfit The Kooks, Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook and the Light.