The best Christmas jumpers for 2019
27 November 2019, 14:14 | Updated: 27 November 2019, 17:15
Need to make a splash over Christmas dinner this year? Want to look festive - but cool? Radio X has a selection of excellent Christmas sweaters to shock your nan with.
It's that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions, from classic bands to cult TV and more…
Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper
You can always rely on Big Dave and his merry men to unveil an annual festive piece of knitwear - 2019 sees a Christmassy fireplace number.
Queen Christmas Jumper
Thank God it’s Christmas - let's mark the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen with this beautiful garment.
Friends: The One With The Holiday Armadillo Knitted Christmas Jumper
Help Ross from Friends in his quest to reach out to other cultures and faiths at this special time with this non-more-90s jumper.
Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper
Now every day can be a day in Paradise City (until you have to go back to work, boo).
Die Hard Christmas Jumper
Is Die Hard a Christmas film? Who cares, this super-subtle, super-niche reference will keep them guessing as you sup your wine and help yourself to another mince pie.
Star Wars: Merry Mandalorian Knitted Christmas Sweater
Be on the cutting edge of all things Star Warsy by referencing the TV series The Mandalorian at your Christmas lunch.
Pink Floyd Christmas Jumper
Nothing says Christmas more than the music of the prog rock legends - hey, Another Brick In The Wall Pt 2 WAS a Christmas Number 1 after all.
Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper
'Mon The Biff! This is a quite tasteful entry dedicated to the Scottish rock trio. Ideal for when you're tucking into Mountains of turkey and stuffing - ha ha ha ha!
Jaws Christmas Jumper
Nothing says Christmas more than a story of beaches being closed across the Fourth of July weekend because of a marauding great white shark, but it's bound to be on telly over Chrimbo.
Game Of Thrones Christmas Jumper
Keep the faith in the now-defunct series with a reference to the ever-popular TV epic.
Iron Maiden Christmas Jumper
There should always be room at your Christmas table fro a little bit of Eddie.