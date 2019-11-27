The best Christmas jumpers for 2019

27 November 2019, 14:14 | Updated: 27 November 2019, 17:15

Christmas Jumpers 2019
Christmas Jumpers 2019. Picture: Press

Need to make a splash over Christmas dinner this year? Want to look festive - but cool? Radio X has a selection of excellent Christmas sweaters to shock your nan with.

It's that festive time of the year when people wear loud, seasonal attire to raise money for charity. But what would YOU wear if you wanted to assert your indie or rock allegiances? Radio X has a few suggestions, from classic bands to cult TV and more…

  1. Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper

    Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper 2019
    Foo Fighters Christmas Jumper 2019. Picture: Foo Fighters Official Store

    You can always rely on Big Dave and his merry men to unveil an annual festive piece of knitwear - 2019 sees a Christmassy fireplace number.

    Buy from the Foo Fighters official store

  2. Queen Christmas Jumper

    Queen Christmas Jumper
    Queen Christmas Jumper. Picture: EMP.co.uk

    Thank God it’s Christmas - let's mark the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen with this beautiful garment.

    Buy from the EMP store

  3. Friends: The One With The Holiday Armadillo Knitted Christmas Jumper

    Friends: The One With The Holiday Armadillo Knitted Christmas Jumper
    Friends: The One With The Holiday Armadillo Knitted Christmas Jumper. Picture: Merchoid.com

    Help Ross from Friends in his quest to reach out to other cultures and faiths at this special time with this non-more-90s jumper.

    Buy from Merchoid.com

  4. Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper

    Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper
    Guns N’Roses Christmas Jumper. Picture: EMP.co.uk

    Now every day can be a day in Paradise City (until you have to go back to work, boo).

    Buy from the EMP store

  5. Die Hard Christmas Jumper

    Die Hard Christmas Jumper
    Die Hard Christmas Jumper. Picture: Grindstore.com

    Is Die Hard a Christmas film? Who cares, this super-subtle, super-niche reference will keep them guessing as you sup your wine and help yourself to another mince pie.

    Buy from Grindstore

  6. Star Wars: Merry Mandalorian Knitted Christmas Sweater

    Star Wars: Merry Mandalorian Knitted Christmas Sweater
    Star Wars: Merry Mandalorian Knitted Christmas Sweater. Picture: Merchoid.com

    Be on the cutting edge of all things Star Warsy by referencing the TV series The Mandalorian at your Christmas lunch.

    Buy from Merchoid.com

  7. Pink Floyd Christmas Jumper

    Pink Floyd Christmas Jumper
    Pink Floyd Christmas Jumper. Picture: EMP.co.uk

    Nothing says Christmas more than the music of the prog rock legends - hey, Another Brick In The Wall Pt 2 WAS a Christmas Number 1 after all.

    But from EMP.co.uk

  8. Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper

    Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper
    Biffy Clyro Christmas Jumper. Picture: Official Store

    'Mon The Biff! This is a quite tasteful entry dedicated to the Scottish rock trio. Ideal for when you're tucking into Mountains of turkey and stuffing - ha ha ha ha!

    Buy from the Biffy Clyro official store

  9. Jaws Christmas Jumper

    Jaws Christmas Jumper
    Jaws Christmas Jumper. Picture: Grindstore.com

    Nothing says Christmas more than a story of beaches being closed across the Fourth of July weekend because of a marauding great white shark, but it's bound to be on telly over Chrimbo.

    Buy from Grindstore

  10. Game Of Thrones Christmas Jumper

    Game Of Thrones Christmas Jumper
    Game Of Thrones Christmas Jumper. Picture: EMP.co.uk

    Keep the faith in the now-defunct series with a reference to the ever-popular TV epic.

  11. Iron Maiden Christmas Jumper

    Iron Maiden Christmas Jumper
    Iron Maiden Christmas Jumper. Picture: EMP.co.uk

    There should always be room at your Christmas table fro a little bit of Eddie.

    Buy from EMP.co.uk

