These classic albums turn 25 years old in 2022

Do you remember the year of Urban Hymns, OK Computer, Monkey Wrench, Around The World and Be Here Now...?

20th January 1997: Daft Punk - Homework The French dance duo released their debut album, which included Da Funk and Around The World. Daft Punk - Homework. Picture: Press

10th February: Blur - Blur Damon Albarn and co released their self-titled fifth album, which included the hits Song 2 and Beetlebum. Blur - Blur. Picture: Press

17th February 1997: Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern Chester's finest released their debut concept album, which included Taxloss, Wide Open Space and Stripper Vicar. Mansun - Attack Of The Grey Lantern. Picture: Press

3rd March 1997: U2 - Pop The Irish band's follow-up to the hugely-successful Achtung Baby and the experimental Zooropa received a mixed response from fans, although it scored a No 1 single in Discotheque. Also included were the tracks Staring At The Sun, Last Night On Earth and If God Will Send His Angels. U2 - Pop. Picture: Press

7th April: The Chemical Brothers - Dig Your Own Hole The duo release their second album, which included Setting Sun (which featured Noel Gallagher) and Block Rockin' Beats. The Chemical Brothers - Dig Your Own Hole. Picture: Press

14th April 1997: Depeche Mode - Ultra The ninth album from the Basildon electro-pioneers included the tracks It's No Good and Barrel Of A Gun. Depeche Mode - Ultra. Picture: Press

21st April 1997: The Charlatans - Tellin' Stories The band released their fifth album, which included One To Another and North Country Boy. The Charlatans - Tellin' Stories. Picture: Press

21st April 1997: Supergrass - In It For The Money The trio released their second album, which included the singles Richard III and Late In The Day. Supergrass - In It For The Money. Picture: Press

12th May 1997: Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace The duo of Mike Stokes and former Pop Will Eat Itself man Richard March released their debut album which featured the instrumental hit Bentley's Gonna Sort You Out. Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace. Picture: Press

20th May 1997: Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape Dave Grohl's band released their second album, which included Monkey Wrench and Everlong. Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape. Picture: Press

16th June 1997: Radiohead - OK Computer The band's game-changing third album is released. Tracks include Paranoid Android, Karma Police and No Surprises. Radiohead - OK Computer. Picture: Press

16th June 1997: Spiritualized - Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space Jason Pierce's space rockers release their third album, which includes I Think I'm In Love and Broken Heart. Spiritualized - Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space. Picture: Press

30th June 1997: The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land The band's third album features the controversial Smack My Bitch Up and the No 1 hit Firestarter. The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land. Picture: Press

7th July 1997: Primal Scream - Vanishing Point Bobby Gillespie and co's fifth album featured the singles Kowalski, Star and Burning Wheel. Primal Scream - Vanishing Point. Picture: Press

15th July 1997: The Dandy Warhols - ...The Dandy Warhols Come Down The second studio album from the Portland, Oregon outfit featured the solid gold bangers Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth and Every Day Should Be a Holiday. The Dandy Warhols - ...The Dandy Warhols Come Down. Picture: Press

21st August 1997: Oasis - Be Here Now The brothers Gallagher released their third album, the follow-up to the hugely-successful (What's The Story) Morning Glory? It becomes the fastest selling UK album to date. Hits include Stand By Me and D'You Know What I Mean? Oasis - Be Here Now. Picture: Press

25th August 1997: Stereophonics - Word Gets Around One of the strongest debuts for a long time, the Welsh trio's first outing featured an impressive roster of hits: Local Boy In The Photograph, A Thousand Trees, More Life In A Tramp's Vest and the evergreen Traffic. Stereophonics - Word Gets Around. Picture: Press

25th August 1997: Super Furry Animals - Radiator The second album from the Welsh wizards featured The International Language Of Screaming and Play It Cool. Super Furry Animals - Radiator. Picture: Press

8th September 1997: Travis - Good Feeling The band's debut album is released, and included All I Want To Do Is Rock and Happy. Travis - Good Feeling. Picture: Press

8th September 1997: Cornershop - When I Was Born For The 7th Time Tjinder Singh's indie popsters released their third album, which included the hit Brimful Of Asha. Cornershop - When I Was Born For The 7th Time. Picture: Press

22nd September 1997: Björk - Homogenic The Icelandic icon released her third album this year, which featured the tracks Hunter, All Is Full Of Love and Bachelorette. Björk - Homogenic. Picture: Press

22nd September 1997: Finlay Quaye - Maverick A Strike The Scottish musician's acclaimed debut included the hits Sunday Shining, Even After All and It's Great When We're Together. Finlay Quaye - Maverick A Strike. Picture: Press

29th September 1997: The Verve - Urban Hymns Richard Ashcroft's band released their third album this year. It included Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man, Sonnet and the No 1 hit The Drugs Don't Work. The Verve - Urban Hymns. Picture: Press

29th September 1997: Portishead - Portishead The trip hop pioneers released their second album, which included All Mine and Over. Portishead - Portishead. Picture: Press