Rock resignations: the band members that quit

Most bands will have their disagreements, but sometimes it's enough to make one member actually leave the band. We profile some of the walk-outs and where they are now.

Kasabian - Chris Karloff Karloff was the guitarist in the Leicester band from the early days, and actually gave the group the name Kasabian. However, during the making of their second LP, Empire, he left when the band “experienced certain creative and artistic differences”. He subsequently worked with a new project, Black Onassis.

Depeche Mode - Vince Clarke Cheeky leather-clad scamps Depeche Mode overcame the departure of their Vince Clarke to reach new heights. Plenty of things were blamed for the move, including diverging music tastes and fights on the band's tour bus. The Mode went on to get very, very dark indeed...and Vince formed Erasure. Depeche Mode in 1981: Vince Clarke, Martin Gore, Andrew Fletcher and Dave Gahan. Picture: Virginia Turbett/Redferns/Getty Images

New Order - Peter Hook In 2007, Peter Hook announced that New Order had broken up. Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris later said that was news to them and New Order continued without him. The bassist now fronts his own band, Peter Hook And The Light. New Order in 1989: Gillian Gilbert, Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and Peter Hook. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Interpol - Carlos D The most eye-catching member of Interpol (thanks to dressing like an 'Allo 'Allo! baddie), Carlos D walked out on the band in 2010. He's barely kept in touch with the band since, but has at least toned down his dress style in recent years. Sam Fogarino, Daniel Kessler, Carlos Dengler and Paul Banks of Interpol in 2002. Picture: Wendy Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Kaiser Chiefs - Nick Hodgson Nick Hodgson was the main songwriter for the Chiefs, but he reckoned that age (he quit at 35) and a dislike of touring meant it was time for some quiet, rather than riots. He now focuses his attention on producing. Kaiser Chiefs in 2007: Ricky Wilson, Nick Baines, Andrew White, Simon Rix and Nick Hodgson. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys - Andy Nicholson In the summer of 2006, as the Monkeys started to take over the world, Nicholson didn't want to go on their US tour. A few months later he was officially “let go”, with a nice pay-off to soften the blow. Since leaving the band, he's played with a few other groups and recently moved into music production. Arctic Monkeys in 2006: Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Andy Nicholson. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Suede - Justine Frischmann A founder member of Suede with her then-boyfriend Brett Anderson, Justine left the band after falling for Damon Albarn. "Better to be Pete Best than Linda McCartney," she's said since. She formed Elastica and after quitting music altogether, became a painter.

Editors - Chris Urbanowicz The ultimate "creative differences" announcement came in 2012 when the band posted on their Facebook page: "In a decision entirely based upon future musical direction, and with huge sadness, Editors and Chris Urbanowicz have parted ways." He's concentrating on producing now. Editors in 2006: Ed Lay, Chris Urbanowicz, Russell Leetch and Tom Smith. Picture: Frank Mullen/WireImage/Getty Images

Pixies - Kim Deal The reunited Pixies stayed together a lot longer than many predicted but ultimately it was too good to last. Kim left the band in 2013 and has worked on solo material and new Breeders songs since. She has been permanently replaced in the band by Paz Lenchantin. Pixies in 1992: Kim Deal, Joey Santiago, Frank Black and David Lovering. Picture: Clayton Call/Redferns/Getty Images