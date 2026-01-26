What did AC/DC play at their last show with singer Bon Scott?

Bon Scott and Angus Young performing with AC/DC in Atlanta, Georgia in May 1979. Picture: Jim Arbogast/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic rock frontman died tragically young in February 1980 - here's what he played at his last ever live show with the band on 27th January that year.

Bon Scott tragically died before his time, aged just 33 years old.

AC/DC's second singer and lyricist from 1974, who is considered one of the greatest frontmen of all time, died of alcohol poisoning and death by misadventure on 18th February 1980.

Less than a month before, the Scottish-born Australian rocker, whose real name was Ronald Belford Scott, performed one last epic show.

Find out where Bon Scott played his last show with AC/DC and what was on the setlist.

AC/DC - Highway to Hell (Official Video)

What was Bon Scott's final show with AC/DC?

Bon Scott and AC/DC's last show took place on 27th January 1980 at the Southampton's Gaumont Club in the UK.

The gig, which was the last stop on their tour to promote their Highway To Hell album, was originally scheduled to take. place on 18th December 1979, but was delayed until over a year later.

Live Wire Shot Down in Flames Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be Sin City Problem Child Bad Boy Boogie The Jack Highway to Hell Girls Got Rhythm High Voltage Whole Lotta Rosie Rocker

Encore: T.N.T. Let There Be Rock

Bon Scott during his AC/DC heyday, 1977. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Bon Scott did have one more 'performance' with the band before he passed away, appearing with them on Top Of The Pops on 7th February 1980.

He then went on to join co-founders and brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in the studio on 15th February, but sadly it was just days later on 19th February when Scott would drink heavily and lose consciousness, dying in the car of his friend Alistair Keener.

AC/DC - Touch Too Much (Top Of The Pops UK TV Show, 07/02/1980) HD.

Back In Black, which reached a billion Spotify streams last year, was written as a tribute to the late singer- with replacement vocalist Brian Johnson being tasked to pen the track.

He told MOJO magazine: "They said: 'It can't be morbid – it has to be for Bon and it has to be a celebration.'

"I thought, 'Well no pressure there, then' (laughs). I just wrote what came into my head, which at the time seemed like mumbo, jumbo. 'Nine lives. Cats eyes. Abusing every one of them and running wild.'

"The boys got it though. They saw Bon's life in that lyric."