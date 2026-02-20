The 20 best music documentaries

There's a wealth of excellent music documentaries on streaming platforms at the moment - which should you check out next?

The Beatles: Get Back The Beatles: Get Back | Official Trailer | Disney+ In January 1969, The Beatles decided they would be filmed rehearsing all-new material for their first live show in three years. The resulting documentary would then be a preview for a stunning concert, shown live on TV... except that never happened and the band almost split up in the process. Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson has gone through hours of footage shot at the time to tell the story of the Fab Four's biggest folly. Unlike the glimpses given in the feature film Let It Be, Jackson's three-part doc shows how Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr struggle through apathy, squabbles, distractions and some pretty underwhelming material, finally achieving a triumph of sorts with the famous "rooftop" concert. It's long, detailed, but mesmerising - especially the moment that Paul seems to pluck the song Get Back out of thin air.

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley | Official Trailer | HBO 2025 doc about the short but brilliant career of the American musician, from his childhood as the estranged son of folk singer Tim Buckley to his death in a drowning accident at the tragically young age of 30. Hopefully, the film will bring a new audience to Buckley's music.

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck KURT COBAIN: MONTAGE OF HECK Trailer (2015) Official Documentary Tracking Kurt's early years and rise to the top - as well as his tragic suicide - there's plenty of new info for Nirvana fans to take away too. That includes the band's rubbish potential names: Cold And Wet anyone?

It Might Get Loud It Might Get Loud | Official Trailer (2009) Jimmy Page, The Edge and Jack White's differing approaches to electric guitar-playing are explored in this doco that's essential viewing for any axe-wielders among you.

Meeting People Is Easy Radiohead: Meeting People Is Easy // DokStation 2018 // Trailer Released in 1998, this film tracks Radiohead on their exhaustive (and properly exhausting) tour to promote OK Computer. It includes some brilliant live performances from the time too, including an astounding version of Karma Police performed for David Letterman's US talk show.

Made Of Stone THE STONE ROSES: MADE OF STONE Official UK Trailer A music documentary that captures just why a band means so much to its fans, Made Of Stone was filmed by Shane Meadows of This Is England fame, and charts the progress of the legendary Manchester band as they reunite in 2012 after 16 years apart.

Joy Division Joy Division // DokStation 2018 // Trailer One of the bleakest stories in music history, the story of Manchester's greatest post-punk band is told honestly and directly, with the participation of the surviving members and other people who knew tragic lead singer Ian Curtis. Along the way there's some timeless music and incredible footage.

Pulp: A Film About Life, Death and Supermarkets Pulp: A Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets Official Trailer 1 (2014) - Music Documentary HD As much a tribute to the band's hometown of Sheffield as the great music they created, it's great fun to watch.

Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten Joe Strummer, The Clash - The Future Is Unwritten (Trailer) (Trailer) Julien Temple's remarkable documentary that covered The Clash legend in a way that paid tribute to his genius but also called him out on his shortcomings. It might be a bit long for anyone who's not a Clash fan though.

Some Kind Of Monster Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (DVD Trailer) You don't need to be a Metallica fan to enjoy this 2004 documentary that covers the band's near implosion while recording the St Anger album. Proof that the best kind of rock documentaries are no holds barred.

Upside Down: The Creation Records Story Upside Down: The Creation Records Story Trailer Oasis form the cornerstone of this film charting the rise and rise and rise (and then enormous fall) of one of the most influential independent labels in British music history, founded by the charismatic Alan McGee.

Amy Amy | Official Trailer HD | A24 Asif Kapadia had previously directed a compelling documentary on the late F1 driver Ayrton Senna and this examination into the short, sad, brightly-burning life of the British singer is equally thorough. At turns funny and tragic, her father Mitch didn't like it, but everyone else did.

Lemmy Lemmy - Official Trailer Some music films cover great bands or a classic album. Few manage to capture the singular spirit of one hellraiser in quite the same way as Lemmy does. The life and philosophy of the late, great Motörhead man is covered at length and not without some humour.

Supersonic SUPERSONIC | OFFICIAL OASIS DOCUMENTARY FILM TRAILER [HD] Directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees, who did the business with the Amy Winehouse doc, this is an impeccably researched film on the rise and rise of Oasis. Starting off with their early years in Burnage to the Britpop high water mark of Knebworth in 1996, it leaves out the details of their messy split, but it's an often hilarious and memorable piece of film-making with some amazing footage.

Dig! DIG! - movie trailer One category of music documentary that we need more of: the battle of the bands. Dig! shows what happens when two groups, The Dandy Warhols and The Brian Jonestown Massacre stop being friends - and start hating each other.

The Decline Of Western Civilisation II: The Metal Years The Decline Of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years Official Trailer # 1 (1988) The first edition of Decline covered punk in LA. This follow-up sees Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Megadeth covered in Penelope Spheeris' documentary. Her reward for this brilliant film? Getting to make Wayne's World.

George Harrison: Living In The Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World Possibly the best solo Beatles documentary? Martin Scorsese's spellbinding film looks at the member of the Fab Four that most consider to be the most interesting one - sorry Ringo. It's about as in-depth as a music documentary can be, with plenty of insight from The Quiet One's friends, family and admirers.

The Sparks Brothers THE SPARKS BROTHERS - Official Trailer - In Theaters June 18 Edgar (Shaun Of The Dead) Wright helms this affectionate and fascinating portrait of Ron and Russell Mael, two Los Angeles brothers who have been creating quirky, ambitious music since the early 70s, influencing everyone from the Sex Pistols to The Smiths along the way. The doc traces their career from glam rock pin-ups to disco kings to a creative wilderness in the late 80s, before reinventing themselves in the 21st Century - and always on their on terms. Plus, the pair of them are hilarious.

Gimme Shelter Gimme Shelter (1970) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p] The hype around this remarkable documentary is entirely justified. If any film captures the end of the 1960s, the critics say it's this one. Who are we to argue? The cameras capture the Rolling Stones as they head back out on the road in America at the end of 1969. Unfortunately, it ends up at the chaotic outdoor show at Altamont, during which a man was murdered.