On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
3 November 2025, 16:22
Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda sees a fantastic line-up play the O2 Apollo in Manchester - how many other legendary bands have taken to the stage at this historic venue?
On 20th November 1963, just a month after "Beatlemania" officially began with their appearence on the TV show Sunday Night At The London Palladium, and just two days before their second album With The Beatles was released, the Fab Four played the ABC Ardwick as it was then and, inevitably, there was pandemonium.
The Beatles Come To Town: ABC Ardwick in Manchester (1963) | British Pathé
In between showings of The Great Race, the feature film starring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, the ABC Ardwick slotted in two Stones shows on Wednesday 28th September 1966 - one at 6.30pm, the other at 8.45pm! The support acts were also pretty cool - Ike and Tina Turner and The Yardbirds, featuring future Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page on guitar.
Manchester was quick to embrace the new wave of punk, so it's no wonder there were plenty of shows in the city from some of the main players. The Ramones, who were the pioneers of the genre Stateside, stopped off at the Apollo on 21st December 1977 as part of their Rocket To Russia tour, with Edinburgh's Rezillos as support. Hey ho! Let's go!
The Godfather of Punk received a rapturous welcome when he played the Apollo on 25th September 1977, just after the release of his Lust For Life album. But, with Manchester being such a Bowie= Tony Wilson's TV show So It Goes sent cameras down to Ardwick to capture the spectacle.
Iggy Pop • Live at the Manchester Apollo • So it Goes • 25th September 1977
Manchester's finest punk band invited Manchester's finest post-punk band on tour with them in the autumn of 1979 as Buzzcocks took their A Different Kind Of Tension tour out on the road. Some thought the acts were not entirely compatible, but the shows allowed Joy Division to finally "go professional" and reach a bigger audience. The tour ended with two memorable nights at the Apollo on 27th and 28th October, which were captured on murky video by Buzzcocks' management (who were clearly standing at the edge of the balcony).
Joy Division - Transmission (live Manchester Apollo Theatre, 28 October 1979)
For £4.75, you could a seat in the stalls for the first of two nights of The Crazy Tour on 26th November 1979, with a show that climaxed with the unstoppable segue of We Will Rock You into We Are The Champions. "There was not rock cliche left undemonstrated," said the Manchester Evening News. Let's hope not!
Weller, Foxton and Buckler, fresh from releasing their Setting Sons album headlined the Apollo for the second time on 20th November 1979, with a second show the following night. The band would return for one final show at the venue in December 1982, before splitting up.
The post-Keith Moon, Kenney Jones-era Who played a show at the Manchester Apollo on 1st May 1981 as part of their Face Dances tour. Pete Townshend took time out after the song Sister Disco to wish Roger Daltrey a happy birthday, as the singer turned 37 that day!
This was a tour organised by Billy Bragg, Paul Weller and Jimmy Somerville of The Communards designed to bring awareness of the Labour Party to young voters in the run up to the 1987 General Election. The tour reached the Apollo in Manchester on 25th January, meaning local fans could witness a line-up that featured Bragg, Weller, Jerry Dammers of The Specials, Mick Talbot and Dee C Lee of The Style Council, along with Smiths Johnny Marr on guitar and Andy Rourke on bass.
After the legendary Manchester band seemingly called it a day in 1993 following their album Republic, there was a huge surprise in store for fans when the group announced they were reuniting to play that summer's Reading Festival. New Order played a warm-up show at the Apollo on 16th July, including an unusual (for them) encore of Run and two Joy Division-era songs, Love Will Tear Us Apart and In A Lonely Place. "We don't usually do them", said frontman Bernard Sumner of the encore. But, seeing as it's Manchester..."
New Order - Run / In A Lonely Place live @ Apollo, Manchester - 16 July 1998
Thom Yorke and co took their Hail To The Thief show to Glastonbury that summer, when Radiohead topped the festival bill for a second time. But if you were lucky, you could have seen them do a 23-song set at the Apollo in Manchester.
A highlight of the Favourite Worst Nightmare tour was when the Monkeys stopped off in Manchester on 17th December 2007. Miles Kane came on for Plastic Tramp and Richard Hawley joined the band for a version of Bad Woman. The show was that memorable, it was released as a DVD, At The Apollo, the following year.
Arctic Monkeys - 505 @ The Apollo Manchester 2007 - HD 1080p