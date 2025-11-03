12 historic gigs that took place at the O2 Manchester Apollo

3 November 2025, 16:22

Visitors to the O2 Apollo Manchester stage: Radiohead in 2003 and Iggy Pop in 1980
Visitors to the O2 Apollo Manchester stage: Radiohead in 2003 and Iggy Pop in 1980. Picture: Jon Super/Virginia Turbett/Redferns/Getty/Keith Corrigan/Alamy

Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda sees a fantastic line-up play the O2 Apollo in Manchester - how many other legendary bands have taken to the stage at this historic venue?

  • Opened on 29th August 1938 as the the Apollo Cine-Variety Theatre Ardwick, the art-deco building on Stockport Road was bought by the ABC cinema chain in 1943 and for much of the 1960s ran film screenings alongside rock and pop gigs.
  • By the punk era, it was known simply as the Apollo Manchester and has gone on to play host to pretty much every musical legend you could name, apart from Elvis and Nirvana.
  • Here are a dozen of Radio X's favourite shows at the O2 Apollo Manchester.

  1. The Beatles

    On 20th November 1963, just a month after "Beatlemania" officially began with their appearence on the TV show Sunday Night At The London Palladium, and just two days before their second album With The Beatles was released, the Fab Four played the ABC Ardwick as it was then and, inevitably, there was pandemonium.

    The Beatles Come To Town: ABC Ardwick in Manchester (1963) | British Pathé

  2. The Rolling Stones

    In between showings of The Great Race, the feature film starring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, the ABC Ardwick slotted in two Stones shows on Wednesday 28th September 1966 - one at 6.30pm, the other at 8.45pm! The support acts were also pretty cool - Ike and Tina Turner and The Yardbirds, featuring future Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page on guitar.

    Mick Jagger does his thing while security keep the fans at bay: ABC Ardwick, 28th September 1966
    Mick Jagger does his thing while security keep the fans at bay: ABC Ardwick, 28th September 1966. Picture: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/via Getty Images

  3. Ramones

    Manchester was quick to embrace the new wave of punk, so it's no wonder there were plenty of shows in the city from some of the main players. The Ramones, who were the pioneers of the genre Stateside, stopped off at the Apollo on 21st December 1977 as part of their Rocket To Russia tour, with Edinburgh's Rezillos as support. Hey ho! Let's go!

    The Ramones show Manchester what New York punk is all about, 21st December 1977
    The Ramones show Manchester what New York punk is all about, 21st December 1977. Picture: Howard Barlow/Redferns/Getty

  4. Iggy Pop

    The Godfather of Punk received a rapturous welcome when he played the Apollo on 25th September 1977, just after the release of his Lust For Life album. But, with Manchester being such a Bowie= Tony Wilson's TV show So It Goes sent cameras down to Ardwick to capture the spectacle.

    Iggy Pop • Live at the Manchester Apollo • So it Goes • 25th September 1977

  5. Buzzcocks and Joy Division

    Manchester's finest punk band invited Manchester's finest post-punk band on tour with them in the autumn of 1979 as Buzzcocks took their A Different Kind Of Tension tour out on the road. Some thought the acts were not entirely compatible, but the shows allowed Joy Division to finally "go professional" and reach a bigger audience. The tour ended with two memorable nights at the Apollo on 27th and 28th October, which were captured on murky video by Buzzcocks' management (who were clearly standing at the edge of the balcony).

    Joy Division - Transmission (live Manchester Apollo Theatre, 28 October 1979)

  6. Queen

    For £4.75, you could a seat in the stalls for the first of two nights of The Crazy Tour on 26th November 1979, with a show that climaxed with the unstoppable segue of We Will Rock You into We Are The Champions. "There was not rock cliche left undemonstrated," said the Manchester Evening News. Let's hope not!

    Freddie Mercury on tour with Queen in Holland in 1979.
    Freddie Mercury on tour with Queen in Holland in 1979. Picture: Alamy

  7. The Jam

    Weller, Foxton and Buckler, fresh from releasing their Setting Sons album headlined the Apollo for the second time on 20th November 1979, with a second show the following night. The band would return for one final show at the venue in December 1982, before splitting up.

    Paul Weller performing with The Jam at the Apollo Manchester in November 1979
    Paul Weller performing with The Jam at the Apollo Manchester in November 1979. Picture: Howard Barlow/Redferns/Getty Images

  8. The Who

    The post-Keith Moon, Kenney Jones-era Who played a show at the Manchester Apollo on 1st May 1981 as part of their Face Dances tour. Pete Townshend took time out after the song Sister Disco to wish Roger Daltrey a happy birthday, as the singer turned 37 that day!

    The Who on their Face Dances tour in February 1981
    The Who on their Face Dances tour in February 1981. Picture: Gabor Scott/Redferns/Getty Images

  9. Red Wedge

    This was a tour organised by Billy Bragg, Paul Weller and Jimmy Somerville of The Communards designed to bring awareness of the Labour Party to young voters in the run up to the 1987 General Election. The tour reached the Apollo in Manchester on 25th January, meaning local fans could witness a line-up that featured Bragg, Weller, Jerry Dammers of The Specials, Mick Talbot and Dee C Lee of The Style Council, along with Smiths Johnny Marr on guitar and Andy Rourke on bass.

    Andy Rourke and Johnny Marr soundchecking with Billy Bragg on the Red Wedge Tour in Manchester, 25th January 1986.
    Andy Rourke and Johnny Marr soundchecking with Billy Bragg on the Red Wedge Tour in Manchester, 25th January 1986. Picture: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

  10. New Order

    After the legendary Manchester band seemingly called it a day in 1993 following their album Republic, there was a huge surprise in store for fans when the group announced they were reuniting to play that summer's Reading Festival. New Order played a warm-up show at the Apollo on 16th July, including an unusual (for them) encore of Run and two Joy Division-era songs, Love Will Tear Us Apart and In A Lonely Place. "We don't usually do them", said frontman Bernard Sumner of the encore. But, seeing as it's Manchester..."

    New Order - Run / In A Lonely Place live @ Apollo, Manchester - 16 July 1998

  11. Radiohead

    Thom Yorke and co took their Hail To The Thief show to Glastonbury that summer, when Radiohead topped the festival bill for a second time. But if you were lucky, you could have seen them do a 23-song set at the Apollo in Manchester.

    Thom Yorke with Radiohead at the Manchester Apollo on 22nd May 2003.
    Thom Yorke with Radiohead at the Manchester Apollo on 22nd May 2003. Picture: Jon Super/Redferns/Getty

  12. Arctic Monkeys

    A highlight of the Favourite Worst Nightmare tour was when the Monkeys stopped off in Manchester on 17th December 2007. Miles Kane came on for Plastic Tramp and Richard Hawley joined the band for a version of Bad Woman. The show was that memorable, it was released as a DVD, At The Apollo, the following year.

    Arctic Monkeys - 505 @ The Apollo Manchester 2007 - HD 1080p

