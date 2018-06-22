10 Rock Stars Who Are Surprisingly Sporty

22 June 2018, 18:03

Rod Stewart plays Luther Blissett
Rod Stewart plays Luther Blissett. Picture: Phil Cole /Allsport

Rock ’N’ Roll isn’t just about downing tequila and staying up late. Some musicians also like to keep fit and stay competitive. Here are 10 rock stars who will surprise you with their sporting ability.

  1. Johnny Marr

    The legendary guitarist had trials for Nottingham Forest and Manchester City until Morrissey came along.

  2. Tom Grennan

    The young singer songwriter told us: “I played for Luton Town, which was wicked. And then I went off to Stevenage for a while and was managed by Luther Blissett. He ended up kicking me out!”

  3. Rod Stewart

    Rod The Mod almost became a pro footballer at one point, having trials for Brentford. The blues won out, however… although he’s still a personality in the soccer world, as this infamous clip shows.

  4. Tom Smith

    The Editors frontman - together with bassist Russell Leetch - ran the London Marathon in 2011 with a time of 4 hours and 15 minutes.

    Tom Smith of Editors
    Tom Smith of Editors. Picture: Will ireland

  5. Bruce Dickinson

    The Iron Maiden singer is a well-known fencing champ.

  6. Win Butler

    The Arcade Fire frontman loves a bit of slam dunkin’ in his spare time.

  7. Lars Ulrich

    The Metallica drummer was a young tennis ace in his native Denmark, but realised that he wasn't that hot by American standards when he moved there aged 16. His thoughts soon turned to RAWK.

  8. Robert Smith

    The Cure frontman is a fan of Queens Park Rangers, and was a winger for Wasps (Three Bridges) when he was at school. He traded it in for a life of punk rock, gloom and make-up.

    Robert Smith of The Cure
    Robert Smith of The Cure. Picture: DPA DEUTSCHE PRESS-AGENTUR/DPA/PA Images

  9. Alice Cooper

    The Lord of Dark Glam Rock is a well-known fan of the golf course,

  10. Bob Marley

    The reggae legend was a keen footballer and would play while recording, touring and relaxing. However, the story that he died from cancer caused by an injury caused while playing the sport isn't true.

