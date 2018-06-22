10 Rock Stars Who Are Surprisingly Sporty
Rock ’N’ Roll isn’t just about downing tequila and staying up late. Some musicians also like to keep fit and stay competitive. Here are 10 rock stars who will surprise you with their sporting ability.
Johnny Marr
The legendary guitarist had trials for Nottingham Forest and Manchester City until Morrissey came along.
Tom Grennan
The young singer songwriter told us: “I played for Luton Town, which was wicked. And then I went off to Stevenage for a while and was managed by Luther Blissett. He ended up kicking me out!”
Rod Stewart
Rod The Mod almost became a pro footballer at one point, having trials for Brentford. The blues won out, however… although he’s still a personality in the soccer world, as this infamous clip shows.
Tom Smith
The Editors frontman - together with bassist Russell Leetch - ran the London Marathon in 2011 with a time of 4 hours and 15 minutes.
Bruce Dickinson
The Iron Maiden singer is a well-known fencing champ.
Win Butler
The Arcade Fire frontman loves a bit of slam dunkin’ in his spare time.
Lars Ulrich
The Metallica drummer was a young tennis ace in his native Denmark, but realised that he wasn't that hot by American standards when he moved there aged 16. His thoughts soon turned to RAWK.
Robert Smith
The Cure frontman is a fan of Queens Park Rangers, and was a winger for Wasps (Three Bridges) when he was at school. He traded it in for a life of punk rock, gloom and make-up.
Alice Cooper
The Lord of Dark Glam Rock is a well-known fan of the golf course,
Bob Marley
The reggae legend was a keen footballer and would play while recording, touring and relaxing. However, the story that he died from cancer caused by an injury caused while playing the sport isn't true.