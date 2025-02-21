What are Fleetwood Mac's biggest songs?

Fleetwood Mac - Dreams: single release date 17th June 1977 Fleetwood Mac - Dreams (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster] The band's biggest song is, of course, this monster hit from the enormously popular album Rumours. Written by Stevie Nicks, it remains Fleetwood Mac's only US Number 1 single - although it only made Number 24 in the UK in 1977. It's since returned to the charts on numerous occasions and has now been certified five times Platinum in Britain - and 15 times Platinum in Australia. The track has been played just shy of 2 billion times (1.96 billion times at time of writing) and the video has been watched on YouTube over 65 million times.

Fleetwood Mac - The Chain: album released 11th February 1977 Fleetwood Mac - The Chain (Official Music Video) [HD] Better known these days as the "Formula 1 music", this progressive tune was written by all five members of Fleetwood Mac and opened the second side of the multi-Platinum selling Rumours album. Powered by John McVie's bass, this track was never issued as a single, but has been played over 1.2 billion times on Spotify and the video has been watched on YouTube over 49 million times.

Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere: single release date ?? March 1988 Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere (Official Music Video) One of three Top 10 hits from the Tango In The Night album (the others were Big Love and Little Lies), Everywhere peaked at Number 4 in April 1988 and has since gone five times Platinum. In the digital era, the track has been streamed over 1 billion times and the video watched over 97 million times.

Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way: single release date 11th February 1977 Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster] Written by Lindsey Buckingham about the end of his relationship with bandmate Stevie Nicks, this bittersweet song only made Number 38 in the UK charts when it was released asa single in 1977. It's since gone four times Platinum, been streamed over 1.1 billion times on Spotify and the video watched over 13 million times.

Fleetwood Mac - Landslide: album release date 11th July 1975 Fleetwood Mac - Landslide (Official Music Video) [HD] Written by Stevie Nicks before she and her musical partner Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac, Landslide was included on the band's 1975 self-titled album. Never issued as a single, but covered by bands like Smashing Pumpkins over the years, the song was certified double Platinum in the UK in September 2024 and has now been streamed over 798 million times; the YouTube video has been watched over 102 million times.

Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies: release date 31st August 1987 Fleetwood Mac - Little Lies (Official Music Video) Christine McVie wrote this song for Tango In The Night with her husband Eddy Quintela and the track made Number 5 in October 1987 when it was issued as the album's third single. After being certified double Platinum in the UK, the track has been streamed over 500 million time and the video watched over 75 million times.

Fleetwood Mac - Rhiannon: single release date 30th April 1976 Fleetwood Mac - Rhiannon (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster] This track from the band's 1975 self-titled album quickly became something of a signature tune for Stevie Nicks after the song gained popularity in live shows. When the track was reissued in 1978 off the back of the success of Rumours, but only scraped to Number 46 in the UK - it made Number 11 in the US. Rhiannon has now been certified Platinum in Britain and streamed over 485 million times on Spotify; on YouTube the clip has been watched over 14 million times.

Fleetwood Mac - Gypsy: single release date 17th September 1982 Fleetwood Mac - Gypsy (Official Music Video) Another of Stevie Nicks' signature tunes, this track only made Number 46 when it was issued as the second single from the Mirage album in 1982 - its follow-up Oh Diane broke the Top 10! In 2017, Nicks re-recorded Gypsy as the theme tune for the Netflix drama of the same name, and the track has had over 368 million streams and over 110 million video views.

Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop: single release date 1st April 1977 Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster] This classic rocker was a minor hit in the UK in 1977, making Number 32 in the British charts, but over the years Don't Stop has only gained in popularity, notching up a Platinum award by 2022. Written by Christine McVie for the Rumours album, the song was used for Bill Clinton's successful presidential campaign in 1992. The track has had over 443 million streams and over 7.7 million video views.