20 Classic Rock tracks that don't mention the song title in the lyrics

Tomorrow Never Knows? That “Galileo” song? Which other classics don't even have their titles in the chorus... or anywhere else for that matter.

The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil Mick Jagger mentions having sympathy for old Beelzebub during this classic Stones tune, but not in so many words. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil (Official Video) [4K]

The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows Based (in the same manner as A Hard Day's Night) on a "Ringo-ism", this mysterious title still doesn't quite encapsulate the sonic journey that John Lennon took Beatles fans on at the end of 1966's Revolver album. Tomorrow Never Knows (Remastered 2009)

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody If this legendary song was called “Galileo! Galileo!”, would it have been as successful? Instead, the words “Bohemian Rhapsody” are more abstract, evoking the ponderous mood of the song. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video)

Black Sabbath - Paranoid This heavy metal classic was at one point called "The Paranoid", but the title concerns the narrator of the story, with lyrics by bassist Geezer Butler. BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Official Video)

Rush - Spirit Of Radio The Canadian prog band sing the praises of the wireless in the lyric, but the title is not mentioned. Rush - The Spirit Of Radio

Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth Stephen Stills' classic 1966 protest song had its title added after the anti-war lyrics were penned - therefore the phrase "for what it's worth" doesn't get a look in. NEW 📀 For What It's Worth - Buffalo Springfield -4K- {Stereo} 1966

The Who - Baba O'Riley Pete Townshend's lyrics about "teenage wasteland" reflect the sci-fi themes of The Who's aborted "Lifehouse" project, but the title pays tribute to new age musician Terry Riley and Townshend's spiritual guru Meher Baba. The Who - Baba O'riley

Bob Dylan - Subterranean Homesick Blues An ironic title from the legendary songwriter, for this scorching 1965 stream-of-consciousness. Bob Dylan - Subterranean Homesick Blues (Official Video)

Pink Floyd - Astronomy Domine The first track on the Floyd's debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn sets off for the depths of space with an unrelated-yet-punsome title. Pink Floyd - Astronomy Domine (Tienerklanken 1968)

Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song Page and Plant were referring to Viking invaders on this Led Zep III track - in fact, the band made a habit of giving unrelated titles to their songs. Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song (Live 1972) (Official Video)

Rod Stewart - Maggie May Rod The Mod mentions the semi-fictional Maggie a number of times during his evergreen hit, but never by her "full" name. Rod Stewart - Maggie May (1971)

Supertramp - Breakfast In America Kippers for breakfast get a mention in this 1979 hit, as do several locales in America, but not at the same time. Supertramp - Breakfast In America (Official 4K Video)

Neil Young - After The Gold Rush Young claimed he never knew what the title track of his 1970 album was about, but it's thought it has environmental concerns, looking back at how the Californian countryside has changed over the past century. After the Gold Rush

David Bowie - Space Oddity Bowie’s 1969 hit was an obvious pun on the recently-released movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, but the tale of Major Tom doesn’t mention the title at all. David Bowie – Space Oddity (Official Video)

Iron Maiden - The Trooper Steve Harris wrote this song about the disastrous Charge Of The Light Brigade in 1854, and the title refers to the protagonist. Iron Maiden - The Trooper (Official Video)

The Doors - Roadhouse Blues Jim Morrison talks of the delights of the roadhouse, but the title is more of a summary of the style of no-nonsense boogie that The Doors employed. The Doors - Roadhouse Blues (Official Video)

George Harrison - Run Of The Mill It's thought that Harrison was invoking the comic Northern melodrama cliche "trouble at t'mill" - most obviously used in Monty Python's "Spanish Inquisition" sketch - in this song, which hints at the troubles behind the scenes at The Beatles' Apple Corps business. Run of the Mill (2014 Remaster)

The Clash - Train In Vain The London punks retitled this song so that people didn't think they'd covered Ben E. King, but in the USA and Canada, the track was called Train In Vain (Stand By Me) to alert anyone looking for the tune in record stores. Train in Vain (Stand by Me)

Electric Light Orchestra - 10538 Overture Jeff Lynne's first composition for ELO was about an escaped convict, with his prison number getting a mention in the song - minus the word "Overture", which tied into the orchestral rock concept. Electric Light Orchestra - 10538 Overture (Official Video)