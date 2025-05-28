Suzi Quatro announces UK tour dates for 2026

Suzi Quatro is set for live dates next year. Picture: Imago / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Wild One rocker is set to return to the UK for 10 dates next year. Find out where she's headed and how to buy tickets.

Suzi Quatro has announced UK dates for 2026.

The American rock icon has announced her return to this side of the pond, with 10-dates plotted across some of the country's most prestigious venues.

The tour will kick off at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday 7th April, include a date in the capital at the London Palladium on 15th April and draw to a close at Bournemouth Pavilion on 20th April.

The Michigan-born rocker promises to play "All the hits and more" on the dates, including Can The Can, Stumblin' In, 48 Crash, If You Can't Give Me Love, The Wild One, Devil Gate Drive, She's In Love With You and more.

Tickets for the dates will on sale this Friday 30th May from 10am BST here with pre-sale taking place at the same time on Thursday 29th May.

Speaking about the dates Quatro said: "It’s my 62nd year in the business, and it still feels like I’ve just started. ‘Devil Gate Drive’, Number 1, 52 years ago. Are you ready now? Let’s do it one more time for Suzi."

Suzi Quatro's 2026 UK tour dates:

Tues 7th April - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Weds 8th April - Gateshead Glasshouse International Centre

Thur 9th April - Manchester Opera House

Sat 11th APril - Watford Colosseum

Sun 12th April - Oxford, New Theatre

Tues 14th April - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Weds 15th April - London Palladium

Fri 17th April - Bath Forum

Sun 19th April - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mon 20th April - Bournemouth Pavilion

Visit www.suziquatro.com for more.

Suzi Quatro - If You Can't Give Me Love (Official Music Video)

