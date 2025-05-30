From American Pie to Hotel California: 20 Rock Songs That Tell a Tale

Settle down, because these rock stars have a tale to tell. From Babooshka to Hotel California, Space Oddity to Whiskey In The Jar, these are the best songs with stories.

Don McLean - American Pie (released October 1971) A newspaper delivery boy in 1959 sees the headline that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper have all died in a plane crash; the rest of the song spans the social changes that have taken place in the subsequent decade. Don McLean - American Pie

David Bowie - Space Oddity (release date 11th July 1969) An astronaut on a moon shot loses touch with Ground Control and finds himself drifting out into space... to become one with the universe. David Bowie – Space Oddity (Official Video)

Kate Bush - Babooshka (release date 27th June 1980) A wife tests her husband's fidelity by posing as a younger version of herself. They meet in secret - and it does not end well. From Kate's third album, Never For Ever. Kate Bush - Babooshka - Official Music Video

Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (release date 8th November 1971) Robert Plant tells the tale of a rich woman who believes money will solve all her problems. As the Bible says in Matthew 19:23-26: "It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God." Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (Official Audio)

Metallica - One (release date 10th January 1989) Based on the anti-war novel Johnny Got His Gun by Dalton Trumbo, this is the harrowing tale of a soldier who returns from combat with no limbs, blind, deaf and unable to speak or inteact with the outside world. He is only able to communicate by tapping in Morse code... Metallica: One (Official Music Video)

The Kinks - Come Dancing (release date 19th November 1982) Ray Davies sees that the former dance hall near his home has been knocked down and ends up being turned into a car park. He recalls his elder sister's years spent dancing at the palais. Based on a true story! The Kinks - Come Dancing

The Beatles - The Ballad Of John & Yoko (released 30th May 1969) John Lennon's breathless summary of his marriage to second wife Yoko Ono, their honeymoon and their "Bed-In" for peace... and the controversy that the pair stirred up with press and public alike. Only John and Paul play on this song, true story. The Beatles - The Ballad Of John And Yoko

Queen - Spread Your Wings (release date 10th February 1978) Bartender Sammy spends his nights working at the Emerald Bar, but he's dreaming of a better life. Will he make it? We never find out. Written by bassist John Deacon. Queen - Spread Your Wings (Official Video)

Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (release date 8th February 1982) The arrival of European settlers on the American continent results in violence - as portrayed from both sides of the conflict, told by Bruce Dickinson. Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)

Harry Chapin - Cat's In The Cradle (release date 1st October 1974) Neglectful father is too busy to spend time with his son; as the years pass, the useless dad gets a taste of his own medicine. Covered in 1993 by Californian rockers Ugly Kid Joe and used as "on-hold" music to devastating effect in the Simpsons episode Saturdays Of Thunder. Harry Chapin - Cat's In The Cradle (Official Lyric Video)

Meat Loaf - Paradise By The Dashboard Light (release date 21st October 1977) The young hero finally spends a night with his girlfriend; they do the deed in his car while on the radio the commentator of a baseball match humorously mirrors the shenanigans going on the vehicle. Meat Loaf - Paradise By The Dashboard Light

The Who - Pinball Wizard (release date 7th March 1969) A pinball champion can only look on as his crown is taken by the deaf, blind and mute teenager who is the subject of the 1969 rock opera Tommy. The lad goes on to become a cult hero for the nation's youth, but that's a different set of songs and stories. Elton John sings Pinball Wizard in the 1975 movie version of Tommy. Tommy | Elton John Singing Pinball Wizard

Thin Lizzy - Whiskey In The Jar (release date 3rd November 1972) Irish highwayman scores big by holding up an official, but is betrayed by his lover Molly, who dobs him in to the authorities. The refrain is sung by the narrator from prison, as he vows revenge. Based on a traditional folk song and rocked up by Phil Lynott in 1972. Thin Lizzy - Whiskey In The Jar 1973 Video Sound HQ

Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street (release date 3rd February 1978) The big city is a lonely place to be - especially if you're trying to get out of some legal contracts involving your former band, like ex-Stealers Wheel man Raffety was. The saxophone solo was played by Raphael Ravenscroft, alright? Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street (Official Video)

Carly Simon - You're So Vain (release date 8th November 1972) The singer attends a glamourous party were an incredibly self-absorbed man tries to impress her, but with no success. The legend is that she was referring to one Mick Jagger, but as the Stone does backing vocals on the track, maybe not. Carly later claimed that actor Warren Beatty was just one of her inspirations. Carly Simon - You're So Vain

Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water (released May 1973) The members of Deep Purple watch the Montreux Casino burn down after a flare is set off during a Frank Zappa show. They observe the conflagration from the banks of Lake Geneva and realise they now have nowhere to record their new album. Plans are then changed. Another true story! Deep Purple - Smoke On the Water (Official Music Video)

Prince - Raspberry Beret (release date 15th May 1985) A somewhat slack convenience store employee spies a customer who is wearing a raspberry-coloured beret; they head off into the countryside on his motorbike... and things progress from there. Prince & The Revolution - Raspberry Beret (Official Music Video)

Eagles - Hotel California (release date 22nd February 1977) A driver checks in at a hotel in the desert and finds himself in a hauntological world of freaks and weirdos... from which he may never escape. Eagles - Hotel California (Live 1977) (Official Video) [HD]

Rod Stewart - The Killing Of Georgie (Part I & II) (release date 13th August 1976) Rod The Mod tells the tragic tale of a homophobic hate crime on the streets of New York in the summer of 1975. Partly based on the true story of a friend of Stewart's and quite a bold topic to discuss in a pop song of the era. Rod Stewart - The Killing Of Georgie (Part I & II) (Official Video)