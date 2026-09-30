15 great Classic Rock songs that mention other great Classic Rock songs

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Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
30 September 2026, 16:52
Sometimes rock gets self-referential... Here are some of Radio X Classic Rock's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics, from The Beatles to Dire Straits - and more!
John Lennon - How Do You Sleep?
This time Johnny gets referential about his "estranged" writing partner in The Beatles, taking a shot at Paul McCartney's recent output:. Ouch.
How Do You Sleep? (Remastered 2010)
Bruce Springsteen - Thunder Road
The Boss tips his metaphorical hat to The Big O on this Born To Run classic.
Thunder Road
Neil Young - Long May You Run
The Godfather of Grunge recalled the endless summer of Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds album on this track from his collaboration with Stephen Stills.
Long May You Run (2016 Remaster)
The Beatles - Glass Onion
Lennon gets super-self-referential on this “White Album” track, mentioning a whole stack of other Beatlesongs: Lady Madonna, Strawberry Fields Forever, The Fool On The Hill and I Am The Walrus.
The Beatles - Glass Onion (2018 Mix)
Van Morrison - Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile)
As covered by Dexys Midnight Runners in 1982, this was Morrison's tribute to the legendary soul singer.
Van Morrison - Jackie Wilson Said (I'm in Heaven When You Smile) (Official Audio)
Dire Straits - Walk Of Life
Mark Knopfler namechecks a string of rock 'n' roll classics, including Ray Charles' What'd I Say and I Got A Woman and Gene Vincent's timeless Be-Bop-A-Lula.
Dire Straits - Walk Of Life (Official Music Video)
Tom Petty - Running Down A Dream
Petty's wistful track from Full Moon Fever looks back to Del Shannon's 1961 hit Runwaway.
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Runnin' Down A Dream (Official Music Video)
Don McLean - American Pie
McLean's epic tune is all about the death of Buddy Holly, but he brings in contemporary (for 1971) references to songs by The Beatles and The Byrds.
Don McLean - American Pie (Lyric Video)
The Who - The Punk And The Godfather
Well, the whole of The Who's Quadrophenia album is self-referential, but this chapter of the rock opera makes it explicit.
The Punk And The Godfather
Sting - Love Is The Seventh Wave
The fade out of this Sting solo track from 1985 references a Police song of a 1983 vintage.
Sting - Love Is The Seventh Wave
Queen - Bicycle Race
This Freddie Mercury track gives a nod to the Brian May song that's on the flip of this double A-side from October 1978.
Queen - Bicycle Race (Official Video)
Golden Earring - Radar Love
The Dutch rock classic sees the protagonist listening to the radio as he drives, and Brenda Lee's 1966 hit comes through over the airwaves.
Golden Earring - Radar Love (Official Music Video [HD])
George Harrison - All Those Years Ago
The Quiet One looks back to the Beatle years in his heartfelt 1981 tribute to fallen comrade John Lennon
George Harrison 'All Those Years Ago' (Official Video)
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama
This all time rock classic was written as a riposte to Neil Young's 1970 song Southern Man, which was written about racial tensions in the American southern states.
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama (Lyric Video)
Mott The Hoople - All The Young Dudes
Written by David Bowie, of course, who saw glam rock as the wave that would replace the old guard in the 1970s.
Mott the Hoople - All The Young Dudes