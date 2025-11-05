12 Classic Rock songs for Bonfire Night

Remember, remember, the 5th November... is time for the ultimate playlist of songs about flames and fireworks!

The Doors - Light My Fire Let's get things started with this classic from Jim Morrison - although we suspect he's not talking about Guy Fawkes here. The Doors - Light My Fire

The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Fire The rock legend used to set his guitars alight, so he's probably used to getting his fingers burned. Jimi Hendrix Live - Fire

AC/DC - T.N.T. "T.N.T., watch me explode!" The Aussie rockers aren't necessarily talking about a well-organised fireworks display, we wager. AC/DC - T.N.T. (Live At River Plate, December 2009)

Blue Öyster Cult - Fireworks This 1977 tune sees the iconic American rock band give advice on how to handle fireworks safely - either that, or its all about "shenanigans" again. Blue Oyster Cult: Fireworks

Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water A song about an actual fire - the stray flare that stopped a Mother Of Invention gig and burnt down Montreux Casino, of course. Deep Purple - Smoke On the Water (Official Music Video)

U2 - The Unforgettable Fire This early U2 song was inspired by an art exhibit about the fire that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945 when the Allies dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese town. U2 - The Unforgettable Fire (Official Music Video)

Billy Joel - We Didn't Start The Fire The American singer-songwriter takes a whistle-stop tour through post Second World War history - and there are a few flames in the video, too. Billy Joel - We Didn't Start The Fire (Official HD Video)

The Rolling Stones - Play with Fire Consider this a warning from Mick Jagger and his colleagues. The Rolling Stones - Play With Fire (Official Lyric Video)

Bruce Springsteen - I'm On Fire Things are heating up a little for The Boss on this track from Born In The USA. Bruce Springsteen - I'm On Fire (Official Video)

Pat Benatar - All Fired Up A big tune from Pat's 1988 album Wide Awake In Dreamland. Pat Benatar - All Fired Up (Official Music Video)

Crazy World of Arthur Brown - Fire "I am the god of hellfire! And I bring you..." A memorably manic psych rock masterpiece from the British vocalist. Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968