12 Classic Rock songs for Bonfire Night

5 November 2025, 16:35 | Updated: 5 November 2025, 16:50

Fiery songs from Classic Rock stars Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison
Fiery songs from Classic Rock stars Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. Picture: Philippe Gras/Alamy/Andrew Maclear/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Remember, remember, the 5th November... is time for the ultimate playlist of songs about flames and fireworks!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

  1. The Doors - Light My Fire

    Let's get things started with this classic from Jim Morrison - although we suspect he's not talking about Guy Fawkes here.

    The Doors - Light My Fire

  2. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Fire

    The rock legend used to set his guitars alight, so he's probably used to getting his fingers burned.

    Jimi Hendrix Live - Fire

  3. AC/DC - T.N.T.

    "T.N.T., watch me explode!" The Aussie rockers aren't necessarily talking about a well-organised fireworks display, we wager.

    AC/DC - T.N.T. (Live At River Plate, December 2009)

  4. Blue Öyster Cult - Fireworks

    This 1977 tune sees the iconic American rock band give advice on how to handle fireworks safely - either that, or its all about "shenanigans" again.

    Blue Oyster Cult: Fireworks

  5. Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water

    A song about an actual fire - the stray flare that stopped a Mother Of Invention gig and burnt down Montreux Casino, of course.

    Deep Purple - Smoke On the Water (Official Music Video)

  6. U2 - The Unforgettable Fire

    This early U2 song was inspired by an art exhibit about the fire that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945 when the Allies dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese town.

    U2 - The Unforgettable Fire (Official Music Video)

  7. Billy Joel - We Didn't Start The Fire

    The American singer-songwriter takes a whistle-stop tour through post Second World War history - and there are a few flames in the video, too.

    Billy Joel - We Didn't Start The Fire (Official HD Video)

  8. The Rolling Stones - Play with Fire

    Consider this a warning from Mick Jagger and his colleagues.

    The Rolling Stones - Play With Fire (Official Lyric Video)

  9. Bruce Springsteen - I'm On Fire

    Things are heating up a little for The Boss on this track from Born In The USA.

    Bruce Springsteen - I'm On Fire (Official Video)

  10. Pat Benatar - All Fired Up

    A big tune from Pat's 1988 album Wide Awake In Dreamland.

    Pat Benatar - All Fired Up (Official Music Video)

  11. Crazy World of Arthur Brown - Fire

    "I am the god of hellfire! And I bring you..." A memorably manic psych rock masterpiece from the British vocalist.

    Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968

  12. The Cult - Fire Woman

    From the band's hard rocking years and the Sonic Temple album of 1989.

    The Cult - Fire Woman HD

More from Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Greatest Bowie covers: Nirvana, Placebo and Bauhaus

The 10 best David Bowie cover versions

Bon Jovi press image

Bon Jovi add third and final Wembley Stadium date to 2026 Forever Tour

Big rock hits of 1983 including David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, The Police, Iron Maiden and more...

The 25 best Classic Rock tracks of 1983

Queen in 1975: Roger Taylor, John Deacon, Freddie Mercury and Brian May

What exactly is a Bohemian Rhapsody? 20 things you didn't know about Queen's classic song

Big rock comebacks: Aerosmith, KISS and Tina Turner

The biggest Classic Rock comeback tunes

Great covers from great artists: Joan Jett, Blondie, Thin Lizzy and Jimi Hendrix

The 10 greatest Classic Rock cover versions

The Who appear on Ready, Steady,Go ! in April 1965 (L-R) Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Keith Moon.

Pete Townshend on the real inspiration behind My Generation

The Who

Guns N'Roses guitarist Slash

Guns N' Roses' Slash shares doubts on playing Las Vegas Sphere

Guns N' Roses

Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025: Sly Stone, Brian Wilson, Clem Burke, Rick Buckler, Mike Peters and Marianne Faithfull.

The Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025