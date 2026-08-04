Sharon Osbourne says OzzFest 2027 line-up is coming "soon"

The wife of the late Black Sabbath legend has revealed that details about the festival will be announced shortly.

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By Jenny Mensah

Sharon Osbourne has said fans won't be waiting long to hear details about OzzFest 2027.

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne previously revealed the festival would return next year, with a line-up at Birmingham's Villa Park, where the Prince of Darkness played his farewell show.

Now, she has confirmed that news will be coming "soon," though she's not yet sure if the festival will run for two nights or one and says it will be up to the fans.

“It’s going to be at Villa Park again," she told the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine. “Whether it’ll be two nights, that’s up for the fans to tell me.”

Sharon confirmed discussions with potential performers are already underway but kept the details locked down.

She said: “Of course we’re speaking to people.

“I can’t let that out yet, but it’ll be soon.”

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The revived OzzFest would be the first official instalment of the festival since 2018, where it last appeared as a standalone event before a one‑off New Year’s Eve edition was held in 2019.

Speaking at the MIDEM 2026 conference earlier this year, Sharon said the comeback was no longer a question mark, confirming: "Yes, absolutely. We’re gonna do it."

Sharon previously admitted that a conversation with Ozzy before his passing cemented the idea of bringing back the festival.

She recalled: “Ozzy and I would talk about it, and he’d say, ‘Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?’ And I’m, like, ‘Yeah, it’s a brand. It will work without you.’ And he said, ‘We should do it.’”

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Last month marked the one year anniversary of the Black Sabbath legend's passing and on 22nd July Birmingham held an official Ozzy Day, which saw the city pay tribute to the icon.

On the day Sharon told fans to remember the Iron Man singer by "playing the music really loud".

Taking to Instagram after the event Sharon thaked "everyone who was involved in making Ozzy Day so great."

See her full post below:

Ozzy's daughter Kelly shared heartfelt tributes to her father and reflections on grief as a whole.

She went on: "There is a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope, and the stranger you become is someone you'll spend a lifetime trying to recognize. People think grief is missing someone who is gone, but the deepest sorry is waking each day longing for the version of yourself who died with them."

See her first full post below:

Speaking to her late father directly in another post, she told him: "I have never loved anyone or anything as deeply as uniquely as I love you," and shared her wish for him to see his grandon Sidney - who she shares with Slipknot turntablist Sidney Wilson - again.

"Oh, Daddy, you would adore the little man he is becoming," she added: "Every single day I catch glimpses of you in him. Your smile. Your spirit. Your mannerisms."

She also praised Ozzy's career and the impact he made, calling him a "working class hero who never forgot what he came from".

The television personality concluded: "This past year has broken me in ways I never knew were possible. Everything you warned me would happen, happened. But I want you to know that I listened. I did everything you told me to do, and I will continue to follow your words for the rest of my life. Your voice still guides me every day.

"Until the day we meet again."

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

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