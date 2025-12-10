Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy was "happier than we’d seen him in seven years" after final gig

Ozzy Osbourne during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in October 2024. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The metal legend told his wife "I never knew so many people liked me" after reading reports on the Back To The Beginning show in July.

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that husband Ozzy was "happier than we’d seen him in seven years" following the final Black Sabbath reunion show in July.

The heavy metal legend performed his last live show at Villa Park in Birmingham on 5th July - just two weeks before his death from a heart attack at the age of 76.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon claimed that the singer was moved by the outpouring of love for him.

"He was so happy afterwards. He kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me: 'I never knew so many people liked me’, but that was the way he was.

"I mean, he knew he was famous, but not the amount that people loved him. It’s a whole different thing, and he was just so happy, so so happy.

"And for two weeks he was, you know, really, like every day was sunshine for him. Really, really happy, yeah, so happy - happier than we’d seen him in seven years."

Black Sabbath - Iron Man (live from Back To The Beginning)

Osbourne performed a short solo set - which included his signature song Crazy Train - at the Villa Park show, before joining his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler for a reunion set that ended with the classic Paranoid.

However, Ozzy was told he might not survive the reunion gig, having suffering multiple bouts of pneumonia and a battle with sepsis in the months leading up to the event.

In fact, as Sharon revealed, Ozzy went against his doctors' advice to play the show: "He’d been so ill this year. Terribly, terribly ill.

"And when we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him: 'If you do this show, that’s it. You’re not going to get through it'.

"But we just sat there, and he said, ‘I’m doing it. I want to do it, and I’m doing it'. He knew his body was failing him. He was in so much pain, so much pain.

"And I mean, you know, he had pneumonia three times this year. He’d had sepsis.

"That’s what really, really destroyed him. He was on these shots of antibiotics. It used to take 20 minutes for the shot to go in, and he had that twice a day, and it kills everything in you, the good, the bad, everything. So much antibiotics, and he just couldn’t get over that. He just couldn’t."

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

Sharon insisted Ozzy was determined to go ahead with the gig because he knew he wasn't going to live much longer.

She said: "He just wanted it so bad to say thank you to everyone. And I think he honestly did know that, he, he was done. That was his time."

The TV star went on to insist performing one last time made Ozzy incredibly happy and his final two weeks were like "sunshine".