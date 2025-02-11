The best "self-titled" Classic Rock albums

The greatest examples of the eponymous classic rock LP - from The Beatles and The Stones to The Clash and the Ramones.

The Rolling Stones Release date: 17th April 1964

Produced by: Eric Easton and Andrew Loog Oldham The moody half-shadow cover portrait of the nascent Stones was a nod to the Fab Four's With The Beatles sleeve of the previous year, but the track listing showcases the London band's love of blues, R&B and soul, effectively capturing their live show of the time. Standards like Route 66, Walking The Dog and Chuck Berry's Carol are given the Stones treatment. America dubbed the album "England's Newest Hit Makers", which just isn't cool enough. The Rolling Stones' self-titled debut album from 1964. Picture: Alamy

The Doors Release date 4th January 1967

Produced by Paul A. Rothchild Another great eponymous debut and one of the key American albums of the psychedelic era. The Doors kicks off with the jazzy shuffle of Break On Through (To The Other Side) and climaxes with the epic raga of The End. The Doors - debut album from 1967. Picture: Alamy

The Velvet Underground & Nico Release date 9th March 1967

Produced by Andy Warhol and Tom Wilson Brian Eno said that the first VU album sold relatively few copies at the time of release - but that everyone who bought one went out and formed a band. He's right - from the gentle opening of Lou Reed's Sunday Morning to the chugging beat of I'm Waiting For The Man and Run Run Run, this is one of the most influential eponymous albums of all time. If you call the album "Andy Warhol". you are wrong - that's just the name of the dude that painted the sleeve artwork. The Velvet Underground & Nico - their 1967 debut album. Picture: Alamy

The Beatles Release date 22nd November 1968

Produced by George Martin This classic quickly became known as "The White Album” due to the blank cover, but it was actually the Fab Four’s entry into the eponymous stakes, as the classy embossed title proves. Calling this 30-song double album "The Beatles" is entirely appropriate as the set showcases the four members’ different styles and characters. Even Ringo gets his first solo Fabs composition in the shape of the country hoedown Don't Pass Me By. The Beatles - "White Album" cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Led Zeppelin Release date 13th January 1969

Produced by Jimmy Page Like Peter Gabriel and Weezer, the Zep were fond of an eponymous title, notching up four self-titled LPs until they had a brainwave and came up with Houses Of The Holy in 1973. Opening with the peerless opener Good Times Bad Times, the songs range from the breathless (Communication Breakdown) to the epic (Dazed And Confused). Led Zeppelin II album cover. Picture: Press

The Stooges Release date: 5th August 1969

Produced by: John Cale Punk essentially started here when Iggy Pop and his Detroit-based comrades issued this primal slab of garage rock. The key tracks are the panicky bop of 1969 and the relentless jam of I Wanna Be Your Dog; this was another LP that only gained in stature over the decades. The Stooges' 1969 debut album. Picture: Alamy

David Bowie Release date: 14th November 1969

Produced by: Gus Dudgeon and Tony Visconti This is the second eponymous album from the former Davy Jones: his 1967 debut was also title-free, while the follow-up later became commonly known as Space Oddity in the wake of the LP's biggest hit. In America, it was known by a stapline "Man Of Words, Man Of Music', but whatever you called it, this is the height of the Hippie David era, with the blissed out sounds of Memory Of A Free Festival and the heartbreaking Letter To Hermione giving some idea of where his head was at in '69. David Bowie - the original 1969 eponymous album. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath Release date: 13th February 1970

Produced by: Rodger Bain As the 60s turned into the 70s, music began to get loud. Sabbath's debut was issued to poor reviews but fans knew better and the record's influence would only grow over the decade when the title track became the template for a new genre: heavy metal. Black Sabbath's self-titled debut album. Picture: Alamy

The Electric Light Orchestra Release date: 3rd December 1971

Produced by: Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne called time on Birmingham band The Move and, together with Bev Bevan, formulated a spin-off band that merged rock music with symphonic pop. Opening with the superb 10538 Overture, this album was known as "No Answer" in the US when a record company exec didn't get a reply to his phone call and his written note was taken a little too literally. The Electric Light Orchestra's self-titled debut album from 1971. Picture: Alamy

Eagles Release date 1st June 1972

Produced by Glyn Johns Opening with the perfect first track, Take It Easy, it was no surprise that this 1972 debut was the springboard to superstardom for Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. Their biggest hit would come with 1977's Hotel California, but the perfect template was set with this debut. Eagles's 1972 debut album. Picture: Alamy

Roxy Music Release date 16th June 1972

Produced by Peter Sinfield The perfect blend of art rock, glam posturing, futurism and chic nostalgia, Roxy were second only to Bowie in terms of setting the musical agenda in Britain for the rest of the 1970s. Boasting a line-up that included Bryan Ferry and Brian Eno, this slick debut manages to overlook their hit Virginia Plain, but includes tracks like Ladytron, Re-Make/Re-Model and If There Is Something. The self-titled debut album by Roxy Music, June 1972. Picture: Alamy

Aerosmith Release date 5th January 1973

Produced by Adrian Barber If the Stones were losing their mojo as the 70s progressed, Aerosmith were ready to step in with the perfect bar-room boogie that included the epic Dream On. Future members of Guns N'Roses and the like were listening in their bedrooms, taking note. Aerosmiths' self-titled debut from 1973. Picture: Alamy

Queen Release date: 13th July 1973

Produced by John Anthony/Roy Thomas Baker/Queen After toiling away on the college circuit for a few years under different aliases, Queen came into focus when frontman Freddie Mercury joined in the summer of 1970. By the time they'd acquired a record deal and gone into the studio, the quartet had a set of boisterous rock numbers that tipped a hat to Led Zeppelin's blend of heavy guitar and mysticism, while hinting at something bigger to come... Big tunes include Keep Yourself Alive and Liar. Queen's self-titled debut album. Picture: Press

Fleetwood Mac Release date 11th July 1975

Produced by Fleetwood Mac and Keith Olsen The band's first eponymous album came out in 1968, while founder Peter Green was still in the group, but this later entry saw the arrival of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks - and worldwide success. The album includes the classic Rhiannon, plus the singles Warm Ways and Say You Love Me. Fleetwood Mac's second eponymous album - this is the one from 1975. Picture: Alamy

Ramones Release date 23rd April 1976

Produced by Craig Leon Da Brudders Ramone knew how to rock hard and the barrage of tunes on their debut - 14 songs in just under half an hour - is a powerful statement of intent, setting the perfect template for punk. Some of the briskly-delivered tunes include Blitzkrieg Bop, I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend and Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue. Ramones' 1976 self-titled album. Picture: Alamy

Boston Release date 25th August 1976

Produced by John Boylan and Tom Scholz At the peak of the US Bicentennial summer came this glossy debut, perfect for endless rotation on FM radio. Any album that opens with More Than A Feeling deserves our appreciation and tracks like Long Time and Peace Of Mind are enduring rock classics. It was the fastest-selling debut album in the US at the time of its reelase! Boston's 1976 debut album. Picture: Alamy

Blondie Released December 1976

Produced by Richard Gottehrer and Craig Leon While the Ramones remodelled garage rock for the punk generation, fellow New Yorkers Blondie added attitude, melody and the most memorable frontwoman of the era in Debbie Harry. Their debut sets out their stall perfectly on tracks like X Offender, Rip Her To Shreds and In The Flesh. Blondie's 1976 debut album. Picture: Alamy

Peter Gabriel Release date 25th February 1977

Produced by Bob Ezrin The first of the former Genesis frontman's self-titled albums (code named Car or Blue Car after the striking Hipgnosis-designed cover art) was a leaner, more disciplined affair than some of his old band's more extravagant productions. Featuring a world-class band that included King Crimson's Robert Fripp on guitar, the record opened with the evergreen Solsbury Hill and came to a climax with the underrated Here Comes The Flood. Peter Gabriel's 1977 debut album aka "Blue Car". Picture: Alamy

The Clash Release date 8th April 1977

Produced by Mickey Foote While the Sex Pistols were signing and getting dropped by different record labels, their punk rivals made it onto long-playing vinyl first. Their debut includes the rabble rousing White Riot and Career Opportunities and shows off the musicians' musical dexterity on their cover of Junior Murvin's Police And Thieves. The Clash self-titled debut album. Picture: Press

The Cars Release date 6th June 1978

Produced by Roy Thomas Baker The perfect showcase for Ric Ocasek's sharp songwriting talent, Boston's The Cars emerged from the 70s tradition of power pop, but found themselves aligned with the new wave thanks to the tight arrangements of songs like My Best Friend's Girl, Moving In Stereo and Just What I Needed. The Cars' 1978 self-titled debut. Picture: Alamy

Dire Straits Release date 9th June 1978

Produced by Muff Winwood Featuring the twin talents of brothers Mark and David Knopfler, this debut album spawned a monster hit in the single Sultans Of Swing, which made the US Top 5. The album itself made Number 5 in the UK, with the song Water Of Love being issued as a single in some territories. Dire Straits' 1978 self-titled album. Picture: Alamy

Van Halen Release date 10th February 1978

Produced by Ted Templeman Based around star guitarist Eddie Van Halen, his brother Alex on drums and the charismatic David Lee Roth on vocals, this debut is packed with technical prowess and showmanship. Tracks include Runnin' With The Devil, Ain't Talkin' Bout Love and a bold cover of The Kinks' You Really Got Me. Van Halen's self-titled debut album. Picture: Alamy

Pretenders Release date 11th January 1980

Produced by Chris Thomas and Nick Lowe Chrissie Hynde had paid her dues on the periphery of the punk scene, but as the genre began to fragment and expand, the time was right for her to find stardom with her own group. Classic originals (Kid, Brass In Pocket) rub shoulders with a brilliant cover of The Kinks' Stop Your Sobbing. Pretenders' self-titled debut album cover. Picture: Alamy

Iron Maiden Release date 11th April 1980

Produced by Will Malone In stark contrast to the "yacht rock" swamping the States, Britain had the answer to making the genre essential again. The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal may have been a contrived label, but Maiden were one of the pioneers and their debut, with original vocalist Paul Di'Anno, set the tone across tracks like Running Free, Sanctuary and some iconic cover art. Iron Maiden's classic 1980 debut album. Picture: Alamy