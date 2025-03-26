Check out these rock stars with their mums for Mother's Day
Let's celebrate Mother's Day in the UK with a selection of charming photos of your favourite rock stars posing with their moms (or moms, if you're American).
Kelly Osbourne with her mum Sharon
Elton John and his mother Sheila
George Harrison with his mum Louise and Ringo Starr with his mum Elsie
Alice Cooper and his mum Ella Mae Furnier
Jon Bon Jovi with his mum Carol
Sammy Hagar and his mum Gladys
Stevie Nicks with her mother Barbara
Bruce Springsteen with his mum Adele
Mark Hoppus with his mother Kerry
