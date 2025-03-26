Check out these rock stars with their mums for Mother's Day

26 March 2025, 16:29 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 16:34

Let's celebrate Mother's Day in the UK with a selection of charming photos of your favourite rock stars posing with their moms (or moms, if you're American).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

  1. Kelly Osbourne with her mum Sharon

    Virginia and Dave Grohl at the Strand Bookstore in New York, April 2017.
    Virginia and Dave Grohl at the Strand Bookstore in New York, April 2017. Picture: Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images

  2. Elton John and his mother Sheila

    Elton John poses with his mother, Sheila Farebrother at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia in May 1979
    Elton John poses with his mother, Sheila Farebrother at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia in May 1979. Picture: Alamy

  3. George Harrison with his mum Louise and Ringo Starr with his mum Elsie

    George Harrison with his mum Louise and Ringo Starr with his mum Elsie dancing at the premiere for A Hard Day's Night, London, July 1964.
    George Harrison with his mum Louise and Ringo Starr with his mum Elsie dancing at the premiere for A Hard Day's Night, London, July 1964. Picture: Express/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

  4. Alice Cooper and his mum Ella Mae Furnier

    Alice Cooper and his mother during 1998 Fairway to Heaven Golf Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada,
    Alice Cooper and his mother during 1998 Fairway to Heaven Golf Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada,. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty

  5. Jon Bon Jovi with his mum Carol

    Jon Bon Jovi with his mother Carol in February 1991
    Jon Bon Jovi with his mother Carol in February 1991. Picture: Steve Allen/Liaison/Getty

  6. Sammy Hagar and his mum Gladys

    Sammy Hagar with his mother Gladys in May 2006
    Sammy Hagar with his mother Gladys in May 2006. Picture: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  7. Stevie Nicks with her mother Barbara

    Stevie Nicks with her mother Barbara at the 1979 Grammys in Los Angeles.
    Stevie Nicks with her mother Barbara at the 1979 Grammys in Los Angeles. Picture: Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

  8. Bruce Springsteen with his mum Adele

    Bruce Springsteen with his mother Adele, second right, and his aunts Dora Kirby, left, and Ida Urbelis, right, at the 9th annual Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards, 2010
    Bruce Springsteen with his mother Adele, second right, and his aunts Dora Kirby, left, and Ida Urbelis, right, at the 9th annual Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards, 2010. Picture: Diane Bondareff/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

  9. Mark Hoppus with his mother Kerry

    Mark Hoppus with his mother Kerry and wife Skye in Los Angeles, June 2007
    Mark Hoppus with his mother Kerry and wife Skye in Los Angeles, June 2007. Picture: Getty

  10. Kelly Osbourne with her mum Sharon

    Sharon Osbourne celebrates her daughter Kelly's 40th birthday in November 2024
    Sharon Osbourne celebrates her daughter Kelly's 40th birthday in November 2024. Picture: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

How would you spend all that cash?!

More from Radio X Classic Rock

Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025: Rick Buckler, Marianne Faithfull, Joey Molland, David Johansen, Roberta Flack and Brian James.

The Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Aerosmith on their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour - New York in 2024

What did Aerosmith play with Steven Tyler at their last ever show?

David Bowie portrait session in 1966

David Bowie's former south London home is up for sale for less than £500,000

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham in 2025

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working "together again" in the studio

The Who

Pete Townshend says Roger Daltrey's "devotion to The Who is absolute, whereas mine isn't"

The Who