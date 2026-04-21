What are Prince's biggest songs?

It's been a full decade since we said goodbye to the genius from Minneapolis. From the rock anthems of Purple Rain and Little Red Corvette to the twisted funk of Kiss and Cream, here are Prince's most-played songs in the digital era.

Prince - Purple Rain: UK release date 14th September 1984 The soundtrack from Prince's first film is the superstar's biggest-selling album - 13 times Platinum in the USA and double Platinum in the UK. The epic rock anthem that was the title track made Number 2 Stateside and a meagre Number 6 at home, but in the digital age, it's Prince's biggest track, with over 782 million streams on Spotify and over 80 million views on YouTube for this career-defining performance in Syracuse in March 1985. Prince and The Revolution - Purple Rain (Live in Syracuse, March 30, 1985)

Prince - Kiss: UK release date 27th February 1986 This minimalist electro-funk classic was the lead single from the album Parade, which was conceived as the soundtrack to the movie Under The Cherry Moon. It gave Prince his fifth UK Top 10 hit and achieving Platinum status, while topping the Billboard Top 100 in early 1986. After Prince's death in April 2016, the song re-entered the Billboard chart at Number 28, and rose to No. 23 a week later. Kiss has since had 563 million streams on Spotify and over 90 million video views on YouTube. Prince and the Revolution - Kiss (Official Music Video)

Prince - When Doves Cry: UK release date 22nd June 1984 Prince's first single to break the Top 10 in Britain, this song was written for the Purple Rain film and its music video featured scenes from the movie, which opened on 31st August 1984, just as When Doves Cry peaked at Number 4. On Spotify, the tune has had 350 million streams and 134 million views on YouTube. Prince and the Revolution - When Doves Cry (Official Music Video)

Prince - Raspberry Beret: UK release date 26th July 1985 A bigger hit in the USA than it was in the UK (Number 2 over there, but only Number 25 at home), this was the second single from the psychedelic pop album Around The World In A Day. Raspberry Beret has since enjoyed over 81 million YouTube views and over 298 million streams. Prince and the Revolution - Raspberry Beret (Official 4K Music Video)

Prince - Let's Go Crazy: UK release date 22nd February 1985 Originally released in America in the July of 1984, just as the Purple Rain movie hit cinemas, this party classic was issued over here as the final, "mop-up" single for the soundtrack album campaign, where it peaked at Number 7, backed with Take Me With U. The track has had over 162 million streams on Spotify and over 35 million views on YouTube. Prince and the Revolution - Let's Go Crazy (Official Music Video)

Prince - 1999: UK release date 7th January 1983 This Millennium-themed floor-filler was the title track of Prince's October 1982 album, and issued as a British single in January 1983, where it made a respectable Number 25. In the wake of the huge success of Purple Rain, 1999 was reissued at home backed with Little Red Corvette in January 1985, where it climbed to Number 2. 1999 has since had over 156 million streams and over 39 million YouTube views. Prince - 1999 (Official Music Video)

Prince - I Wanna Be Your Lover: UK release date 14th December 1979 Prince's first major hit in the US, this track from his self-titled second album also made Number 41 in the UK in January 1980. It would be another 18 months before Prince played his first British show, at London's Lyceum, on 2nd June 1981. I Wanna Be Your Lover has since had over 110 million Spotify streams and over 25 million video views. Prince - I Wanna Be Your Lover (Official Music Video)

Prince - Little Red Corvette: UK release date 4th April 1983 Another 1999 album track, this was issued as the album's second single in early 1983, where it reached Number 54 in Britain, but broke the Billboard Top 10 back in the USA. The 1985 re-release with 1999 saw the track go all the way to Number 2 and Little Red Corvette has since had over 67 million streams and over 54 million views. Prince - Little Red Corvette (Official Music Video)

Prince - I Would Die 4 U: UK release date November 1984 Taken from the massive Purple Rain album, this synth-pop classic only made it to Number 58 in the UK at Christmas '84, but peaked at Number 8 on the Billboard Top 100. The track has had over 104 million streams on Spotify and over 7.9 million YouTube video views. Prince - I Would Die 4 U (Live 1984) [Official Video]