"Phenomenal actor" has been picked to play Ozzy Osbourne in biopic, reveals son Jack

Ozzy Osbourne in London in 1991. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Jack Osbourne, the son of the Prince of Darkness, has given an update on the long-awaited music film about the Black Sabbath legend.

Jack Osbourne has teased a "phenomenal actor" has been enlisted to take on the role of Ozzy Osbourne in an upcoming biopic.

News of a feature film based on the life of the Black Sabbath legend was first announced in 2021 and now the late icon's son has given an update on their plans.

"We are in full steam in the next phase of development with this movie," said the podcaster and TV personality on Billy Morrison's SiriusXM show .

That’s an acted movie that we’ve been developing with Sony studios for, like, six years already.”

When quizzed about who could be set to take on the role of Ozzy, the former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant also revealed that their "pick" has been decided and a director has been attached to the film.

"We have our decided pick, and I can’t say anything [yet], but it’s a phenomenal, phenomenal actor.”

He added: “We have a director attached, and we’re doing a rewrite right now.”

