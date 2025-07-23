Ozzy Osbourne: the heavy metal legend's life in words and pictures

Ozzy Osbourne at Shepperton Studios in November 1981. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

Through his ground-breaking work with Black Sabbath in the 1970s through his superstar solo years in the 1980s... to his reinvention as a reality TV star in the 2000s, Radio X has collected some of Ozzy's finest quotes, together with some amazing pictures from a colourful career.

Listen to this article Loading audio...