Ozzy Osbourne: the heavy metal legend's life in words and pictures
23 July 2025, 13:33 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 15:22
Through his ground-breaking work with Black Sabbath in the 1970s through his superstar solo years in the 1980s... to his reinvention as a reality TV star in the 2000s, Radio X has collected some of Ozzy's finest quotes, together with some amazing pictures from a colourful career.
Listen to this article
-
"I guarantee that if I was to die tonight, tomorrow it would be, 'Ozzy Osbourne, the man who bit the head off a bat, died in his hotel room...' I know that’s coming. But I’ve got no complaints. At least I’ll be remembered."
-
"[Hearing The Beatles] was like going to bed in a black and white world and waking up and it turned to colour. That's exactly what it felt like... and and that wasn't my line."
The Osbournes podcast
-
“What can go wrong will go wrong.”
I Am Ozzy
-
"My son, Jack, gets pissed off sometimes. He said to me one day, 'Dad, the difference is whether people are laughing with you or at you.” I said, “As long as they’re laughing, it doesn’t matter'."
-
"People ask me, Do you regret anything? Sure, I have f**king regrets. But if I didn’t have my life the way it’s been , I’d be f**cking with the big guy in the sky."
Esquire, 2005
-
“If you have a fu**ing dream, don’t stop believing in it. That’s what it’s about: fantasies and dreams."
-
“I don’t think we ever had a good review. Maybe that was a catalyst in a way: every critic didn’t like us, so more of the people liked us. We were a people’s band: four guys from Aston, one of the poorest parts of Birmingham.”
-
"Sometimes I'm scared being Ozzy Osborune. But i could have been worse . . . I could have been Sting."
The Osbournes
-
"Why am I the last man standing? I don’t understand any of it. Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘Why the f**k did you make it?!’ I’m not boasting about any of it because I should have been dead a thousand times."
-
"Nobody else in the world f**king sounds like me."
Esquire, 2005
-
"It’s crazy that anyone would think I’d be in league with the devil, because I’m terrified of all kinds of shit."
The Guardian, 2002
-
"They say life sucks and then you f**king die, you know?"
The Osbournes
-
"We never practiced fucking black magic; the only black magic we had was chocolates."
Spinner, 2010
-
"Of all the things I've lost, I miss my mind the most."
-
“I’m a lunatic by nature, and lunatics don’t need training – they just are.”
I Am Ozzy
-
"To be a liar, you’ve got to have a great memory, and I don’t have a memory."
-
"I love you all. I love you more than life itself, but you're all f**king mad."
The Osbournes
-
“I used to get upset by people not understanding me, but I’ve made a career out of it now.”
I Am Ozzy
-
“Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come? I think about it; I don’t worry about it. I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it. It’s gonna happen to us all."
-
“I’d like to be remembered for the work I did with Black Sabbath. I’m so proud of the music. But to be honest, just being remembered would be an achievement to me."
The Guardian, 2018
-
"I'm going to bed. F**k the lot of you."
The Osbournes