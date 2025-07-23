Ozzy Osbourne: the heavy metal legend's life in words and pictures

23 July 2025, 13:33 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 15:22

Ozzy Osbourne at Shepperton Studios in November 1981.
Ozzy Osbourne at Shepperton Studios in November 1981. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

Through his ground-breaking work with Black Sabbath in the 1970s through his superstar solo years in the 1980s... to his reinvention as a reality TV star in the 2000s, Radio X has collected some of Ozzy's finest quotes, together with some amazing pictures from a colourful career.

  1. "I guarantee that if I was to die tonight, tomorrow it would be, 'Ozzy Osbourne, the man who bit the head off a bat, died in his hotel room...' I know that’s coming. But I’ve got no complaints. At least I’ll be remembered."

    Rolling Stone, 2002

    Ozzy recreates the classic "bat biting" incident in January 1984
    Ozzy recreates the classic "bat biting" incident in January 1984. Picture: Scott Weiner / MediaPunch / Alamy

  2. "[Hearing The Beatles] was like going to bed in a black and white world and waking up and it turned to colour. That's exactly what it felt like... and and that wasn't my line."

    The Osbournes podcast

    Paul McCartney and Ozzy Osbourne in New York, October 2001
    Paul McCartney and Ozzy Osbourne in New York, October 2001. Picture: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

  3. “What can go wrong will go wrong.”

    I Am Ozzy

    Ozzy Osbourne at home in October 1998
    Ozzy Osbourne at home in October 1998. Picture: Alamy

  4. "My son, Jack, gets pissed off sometimes. He said to me one day, 'Dad, the difference is whether people are laughing with you or at you.” I said, “As long as they’re laughing, it doesn’t matter'."

    Rolling Stone, 2002

    The Osbournes at the American Music Awards in 2004: Jack, Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly.
    The Osbournes at the American Music Awards in 2004: Jack, Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly. Picture: Alamy

  5. "People ask me, Do you regret anything? Sure, I have f**king regrets. But if I didn’t have my life the way it’s been , I’d be f**cking with the big guy in the sky."

    Esquire, 2005

    Ozzy Osbourne onstage at Ozzfest, San Bernardino, September 2016
    Ozzy Osbourne onstage at Ozzfest, San Bernardino, September 2016. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Alamy

  6. “If you have a fu**ing dream, don’t stop believing in it. That’s what it’s about: fantasies and dreams."

    Rolling Stone, 2002

    Ozzy Osbourne at home in Beverly Hills, California, April 1982
    Ozzy Osbourne at home in Beverly Hills, California, April 1982. Picture: Eddie Sanderson/Getty Images)

  7. “I don’t think we ever had a good review. Maybe that was a catalyst in a way: every critic didn’t like us, so more of the people liked us. We were a people’s band: four guys from Aston, one of the poorest parts of Birmingham.”

    The Guardian, 2025

    Black Sabbath in the early days: guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne
    Black Sabbath in the early days: guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

  8. "Sometimes I'm scared being Ozzy Osborune. But i could have been worse . . . I could have been Sting."

    The Osbournes

    Ozzy Osbourne in January 1989
    Ozzy Osbourne in January 1989. Picture: Alamy

  9. "Why am I the last man standing? I don’t understand any of it. Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘Why the f**k did you make it?!’ I’m not boasting about any of it because I should have been dead a thousand times."

    Rolling Stone. 2024

    Ozzy in May 1984, arrested and charged with public intoxication in Memphis.
    Ozzy in May 1984, arrested and charged with public intoxication in Memphis. Picture: Alamy

  10. "Nobody else in the world f**king sounds like me."

    Esquire, 2005

    Ozzy onstage with Black Sabbath at the famous California Jam show in Ontario, 6th April 1974
    Ozzy onstage with Black Sabbath at the famous California Jam show in Ontario, 6th April 1974. Picture: BC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

  11. "It’s crazy that anyone would think I’d be in league with the devil, because I’m terrified of all kinds of shit."

    The Guardian, 2002

    Ozzy Osbourne during a photoshoot for the Blizzard Of Ozz album cover, June 1980.
    Ozzy Osbourne during a photoshoot for the Blizzard Of Ozz album cover, June 1980. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

  12. "They say life sucks and then you f**king die, you know?"

    The Osbournes

    The Osbournes, Series 1, 2002
    The Osbournes, Series 1, 2002. Picture: Everett Collection/Alamy

  13. "We never practiced fucking black magic; the only black magic we had was chocolates."

    Spinner, 2010

    Ozzy Osbourne in June 1980
    Ozzy Osbourne in June 1980. Picture: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

  14. "Of all the things I've lost, I miss my mind the most."

    Ozzy Osbourne in 1995
    Ozzy Osbourne in 1995. Picture: Alamy

  15. “I’m a lunatic by nature, and lunatics don’t need training – they just are.”

    I Am Ozzy

    Ozzy in werewolf mode for the Bark At The Moon album cover shoot, September 1983.
    Ozzy in werewolf mode for the Bark At The Moon album cover shoot, September 1983. Picture: Getty

  16. "To be a liar, you’ve got to have a great memory, and I don’t have a memory."

    Esquire, 2005

    Ozzy at home in October 1998
    Ozzy at home in October 1998. Picture: Alamy

  17. "I love you all. I love you more than life itself, but you're all f**king mad."

    The Osbournes

    The Osbournes in 2003: Kelly, Sharon, Ozzy and Jack.
    The Osbournes in 2003: Kelly, Sharon, Ozzy and Jack. Picture: Alamy

  18. “I used to get upset by people not understanding me, but I’ve made a career out of it now.”

    I Am Ozzy

    Ozzy Osbourne photographed in Philadelphia,January, 1984.
    Ozzy Osbourne photographed in Philadelphia,January, 1984. Picture: Scott Weiner/MediaPunch/Alamy

  19. “Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come? I think about it; I don’t worry about it. I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it. It’s gonna happen to us all."

    Kerrang!, 2020

    Ozzy Osbourne at his final live appearance, Back To The Beginning, Villa Park, Birmingham, 5th July 2025
    Ozzy Osbourne at his final live appearance, Back To The Beginning, Villa Park, Birmingham, 5th July 2025. Picture: Ross Halfin/Press

  20. “I’d like to be remembered for the work I did with Black Sabbath. I’m so proud of the music. But to be honest, just being remembered would be an achievement to me."

    The Guardian, 2018

    Fans leave tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne at "Black Sabbath Bridge" on Broad Street, Birmingham, 23rd July 2025.
    Fans leave tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne at "Black Sabbath Bridge" on Broad Street, Birmingham, 23rd July 2025. Picture: Alamy

  21. "I'm going to bed. F**k the lot of you."

    The Osbournes

    Sharon and Ozzy in The Osbournes TV series
    Sharon and Ozzy in The Osbournes TV series. Picture: Everett Collection/Alamy

