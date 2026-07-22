Kelly Osbourne shares heartbreaking tributes one year on from dad Ozzy Osbourne's passing

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly in 2020. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of the late Black Sabbath rocker has taken to Instagram to share her heartfelt tribute and thoughts on grief.

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Kelly Osbourne has lead the heartfelt tributes to her father Ozzy Osbourne one year on from his passing.

The Black Sabbath rocker died on 22nd July 2025, aged 78, just weeks after he had performed his Back To The Beginning farewell show at Villa Park.

Taking to her Instagram one year on, the television personality shared a posted entitled: "What I've come to know about grief in the last year!"

"I don't just mourn the father I lost," she began in the lengthy post. "I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart it's own name.

"There is a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope, and the stranger you become is someone you'll spend a lifetime trying to recognize. People think grief is missing someone who is gone, but the deepest sorry is waking each day longing for the version of yourself who died with them."

Read her full message below, which she captioned: "#LoveIsEternal #OzzyForever".

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In a second post, Kelly shared a photo of her father and a lengthy tribute, which began: "My Daddy,

"One year ago today, the world changed forever.

"Today I sit here beside you in a way I never thought would be possible. I know you are still with me. I feel you in the quiet, in the wind, in ever song that stops me in my tracks, is the smell of your cologne and in every moment that love outweighs grief. You are all around me."

Kelly went on to speak of all the "beautiful memories" she had with her father, adding: "You taught me that love could exist in the simplest things."

Speaking to her late father directly, she told him: "I have never loved anyone or anything as deeply as uniquely as I love you," and shared her wish for him to see his grandon Sidney - who she shares with Slipknot turntablist Sidney Wilson - again.

"Oh, Daddy, you would adore the little man he is becoming," she added: "Every single day I catch glimpses of you in him. Your smile. Your spirit. Your mannerisms."

She then praised Ozzy's career and the impact he made, calling him a "working class hero who never forgot what he came from".

See her full tribute below:

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne is in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham for the first ever Ozzy Day, where she told fans: "As Ozzy would say, 'when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang'."

Ahead of the date, the icon's son Jack shared a video on Instagram reflecting on the heartbreaking milestone and asking fans to share their memories and stories about his father.

Speaking to the camera in the clip, the podcaster and television personality discussed the fact that the one year anniversary was coming up and that the month has been full of "ups and downs" and a "mixed bag of emotions".

"A lot of people have asked me what my plan is for the 22nd," he added. "Am I gonna do anything? And I don’t know. This is the first time for me. This is first one year.

So I’ve been sat around and I’ve been thinking a lot and here's what I want. I would like anyone who's listening to this, anyone who feels compelled, anyone who just wants to share a story about my dad to share a story.

"Whether it’s the first time you listened to his music, the first time you saw him play live or a time you saw him play live where something stood out to you. Or you had an actual encounter with him. Or whether you just want to talk about what his music meant to you. That’s what I want. I want to fill the entire day of July 22 with just awesome Ozzy stories.”

Watch his full video message below:

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Jack has also since taken part in an all new episode of Trying Not To Die with relationship coach Keith Alan Crossley where he discussed losing his father and the grief involved.

Watch a clip from the podcast below:

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