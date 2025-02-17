Ozzy Osbourne claims he won't be playing a full set with Black Sabbath at summer show

Ozzy Osbourne, pictured in July 2006. Picture: Alamy

The singer revealed that he's just doing "little bits and pieces" with the band at the Villa Park gig in July.

By Radio X

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he won't be playing a full set with Black Sabbath at the rock legend's mammoth "farewell show" at Birmingham's Villa Park in July.

The Prince Of Darkness announced on his SiriusXM show this weekend: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

The 76-year-old rock legend has neck and spinal issues, as well as Parkinson's disease, and while he sometimes uses a wheelchair as a result of his mobility problems, he's doing what he can to "get back on [his] feet" for the show on 5th July.

He explained: "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

The show - dubbed Back To The Beginning - will take place on 5th July at Villa Park and will see the classic line-up of Sabbath reunite for the first time in 20 years alongside appearances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Tickets for the show went on sale last Friday (14th February).

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

Ozzy's wife Sharon recently admitted that the star is "overwhelmed" by the number of stars who want to be involved with the show.

She told Birmingham Live: "I think it's the best metal gig ever. It's easy when you have such good friends and friends that support you. We've known these guys for years and years and many of them were passed the torch by Sabbath.

"It goes down the line. When you need them, they come ... He's overwhelmed. He's very overwhelmed by the response of his friends. He said 'wow, they're doing this for me?'

"When you've got your peers, and your friends with you, there's nothing bigger. Well, aside from fans, of course. They come first."

Sharon went on to admit the gig is going to take a lot out of Ozzy but she's very proud of him.

She added: "It's going to take a lot of physical energy for Ozzy. It takes a lot, for someone with Parkinson's.

"But we feel so proud of all Ozzy has achieved, and all he's overcome. I'm proud of him, and I'm happy for him ... "

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello who is the Musical Director of the event said: “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.