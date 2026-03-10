The Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2026

Stars we've lost this year: Neil Sedaka, Sly Dunbar, Kenny Morris of the Banshees, and Country Joe McDonald. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Michael Putland/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Radio X Classic Rock looks at the lives and careers of the musical legends that we've lost in 2026 so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tommy DeCarlo

DeCarlo replaced original Boston singer Brad Delp in 2007 after the veteran frontman's death, and appeared on the 2013 album Life, Love & Hope. DeCarlo died on 9th March 2026 aged 60, after being diagnosed with brain cancer the previous year.

Tommy DeCarlo performing with Boston in December 2023. Picture: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Country Joe McDonald

The Washington-born musician was the frontman with Country Joe & The Fish, whose iconic "Fish Cheer" was a major counter-cultural moment at Woodstock in August 1969. He died on 7th March 2026, aged 84. "What's that spell?"

Country Joe Mcdonald - Feel Like i'm Fixing to Die Rag - Woodstock '69

Len Garry

One of the original Quarry Men - the band the evolved into The Beatles - died on 2nd March 2026, aged 84. "He was a lovely guy and I’m sad to see him go but glad that we had so many fun times together," said Macca in a tribute. Garry played that essential skiffle instrument the tea-chest bass, but dropped out in August 1958 after an illness. Garry later joined a reunited Quarry Men in the 90s.

Mike Vernon

The British record producer was known for his work with many blues artists, including The Bluesbreakers, Eric Claptron, Peter Green and Fleetwood Mac, Ten Years After, Chicken Shack, John Mayall and many more. He also produced David Bowie's 1967 self-titled debut album. Vernon died on 2nd March 2026, aged 81.

February 2026

Neil Sedaka

The hugely respected and successful musician and songwriter died on 27th February 2026, aged 86. Sedaka wrote and recorded the songs Laughter In The Rain, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Oh Carol, Calendar Girl and penned Stupid Cupid for Connie Francis, (Is This The Way To) Amarillo for Tony Christie and Love Will Keep Us Together for the Captain & Tennille.

Neil Sedaka In Las Vegas, April 1977. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Monti Rock III

Born Joseph Montanez Jr, the American musician was better known under the pseudonym Disco Tex & His Sex-O-Lettes, who had hits with Get Dancin' and I Wanna Dance Wit' Choo (Doo Dat Dance). He also appeared briefly in the movie Saturday Night Fever as the club DJ. He died on 23rd February 2026, aged 86.

Pete Dello

The English singer-songwriter was the frontman of the band Honeybus, who had a Top 10 hit in March 1968 with I Can't Let Maggie Go, later used in a TV ad for the slimming bread Nimble! Dello died on 21st February 2026, aged 83.

The Honeybus - I Can't Let Maggie Go (1968)

Billy Steinberg

The Fresno-born musician was responsible for a number of major hits with his songwriting partner Tom Kelly, such as Madonna's Like A Virgin, Cyndi Lauper's True Colors, Whitney Houstin's So Emotional, Alone by Heart and Eternal Flame by The Bangles. He died on 16th February 2026, aged 75.

Heart - Alone

Simon Harris

The British DJ and producer had a Top 20 hit in 1988 with Bass (How Low Can You Go?), also founding the label Music Of Life, which released tracks by Norman Cook, Paul Oakenfold and Afrika Bambaataa. Harris died on 13th February 2026 aged 63.

Jerry Kennedy

The Louisiana-born guitarist and producer contributed to Bob Dylan's Blonde On Blonde, alongside records by Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Kris Kristofferson, Ringo Starr, Jeannie C. Riley's Harper Valley PTA and many more, in a career that saw him win four Grammy Awards, He died on 11th February 2026, aged 85.

Jeannie C. Riley - Harper Valley P.T.A.

Andrew Ranken

The London-born musician, who drummed with The Pogues between 1983 and 2014 died on 10th February 2026, aged 72.

Brad Arnold

The frontman with Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down died on 7th February, aged just 47, after being diagnosed with Stage IV clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

3 Doors Down - Here Without You (Official Music Video)

Fred Smith

The New York-born bassist was a founding member of Blondie, before moving on to replace Richard Hell in Television, and appearing on the classic album Marquee Moon. He later worked on solo albums by Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd and formed the band The Fleshtones. He died on 5th February 2026, aged 77.

Television in 1976: Billy Ficca, Richard Lloyd, Tom Verlaine, Fred Smith. Picture: Roberta Bayley/Redferns/Getty

Lamonte McLemore

The St Louis-born singer was a founding member of The 5th Dimension, known for their hits Up Up And Away, Aquarius and Let The Sunshine In. He died on 3rd February 2026, aged 90.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 | 𝗔𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗨𝗦 ♒︎ 𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻 - [Extended]

Chuck Negron

The led singer of Three Dog Night died on 2nd February 2026 aged 83. Their biggest UK hit was Mama Told Me Not To Come, later covered by Tom Jones and Stereophonics.

Mama Told Me (Not To Come)

January 2026

Sly Dunbar

The Jamaican drummer was one half of the production duo Sly and Robbie with Robbie Shakespeare, working with the likes of Grace Jones, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, Mick Jagger, Serge Gainsbourg and many more. He died on 26th January 2026 aged 73.

Sly Dunbar in July 1984. Picture: Getty

Francis Buchholz

The German bassist was a member of The Scorpions between 1973 until 1992, appearing on the albums Lovedrive, Love At First Sting and Crazy World. He died on 22nd January 2026 aged 75.

Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Official Music Video)

Rob Hirst

The Australian drummer was a founding member of the band Midnight Oil. He died on 20th January 2026, aged 70.

Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning

Kenny Morris

The drummer with Siouxsie & The Banshees between 1977 and 1979 died on 15th January 2026, aged 68. Morris appeared on the Banshees' first two albums, The Scream (1978) and Join Hands (1979), abruptly quitting the band while touring the latter LP alongside guitarist John McKay.

Bob Weir

The guitarist and founding member of The Grateful Dead died on 10th January 2026, aged 78. Weir played on the band's most notable albums, including Workingman's Dead, American Beauty and In The Dark, singing lead vocal on classic tracks like Truckin'.

Terry Sullivan

The drummer with English prog band Renaissance died on 9th January aged 87.

Renaissance In New York, May 1976: Jon Camp, Michael Dunford, John Tout, Annie Haslam and Terry Sullivan. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

Johnny Legend

The San Fernando rockabilly musician, actor and wrestling manager died on 2nd January aged 77.

Andrew Bodnar

The British bassist was a member of Graham Parker & The Rumour between 1975 and 1980, also appearing on Elvis Costello's Watching The Detectives and co-writing Nick Lowe's I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass". He died in January 2026, aged 71.