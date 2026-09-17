Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning concert is coming to cinemas

The late Ozzy Osbourne at his Back To The Beginning farewell show. Picture: Ross Halfin

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary metal band's final show with the Prince of Darkness will be available to watch on the big screen worldwide for a limited time only.

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By Jenny Mensah

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning concert will be shown in cinemas worldwide.

The milestone gig - which took place on on 5th July 2025 - saw the heavy metal legends return to their home city of Birmingham to perform at Aston Villa F.C.'s Villa Park, alongside an all-star line-up of stars from across the world of rock.

The event, which was live-streamed for fans across the world, was billed as Osbourne's farewell show and became even more poignant when the Prince of Darkness died less than three weeks later on 22nd July.

Now, it has been confirmed that the event will be coming to the big screen. The band announced on their socials that Back to the Beginning is in cinemas from 28th October with tickets on sale via backtothebeginning.com from 24th September.

A synopsis on the website reads: "OZZY & BLACK SABBATH: BACK TO THE BEGINNING documents a landmark moment in music history: Ozzy Osbourne’s historic final farewell performance for his fans at Villa Park stadium in his Birmingham hometown--captured just 17 days before his untimely passing. The film highlights the historic day with performances from Ozzy, Black Sabbath, and some of the most influential names in rock, along with personal reflections from the superstar musicians they inspired and a behind-the-scenes look at the day itself. This is an historic and intimate farewell to Ozzy and the band that changed music forever."

Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning film poster. Picture: Press

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The gig - which was hosted by hollywood actor Jason Momoa and featured a supergroup of legendary artists, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Andrew Watt, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and many more - raised almost $200 million for charity - according to the show's musical director Tom Morello.

In a post on Instagram, Morello shared a picture of Ozzy emblazoned with the words: "Back to the Beginning. More than $190 million will be donated to houses and hospitals for children."

Proceeds from the concert will be split between Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acom Children’s Hospice.

Tom added in his caption: "THANK YOU @ozzyosbourne for trusting me to be the Musical Director of the Back To The Beginning show.

"It was over a year of hard work but heavy metal was the music that made me love music and it was a labor of love.

"We raised a ton of money for a great cause and so many great musicians and bands and fans all over the world paid tribute to the ALL TIME greats."

Ozzy, who performed seated on his black throne, kicked off his performance by shouting: "Let the madness begin," before treating the crowd to his solo tracks I Don't Know, Mr. Crowley, Suicide Solution and Mama, I'm Coming Home - all of which he'd performed for the first time since 2018 as well as his Crazy Train anthem.

Black Sabbath also delivered a thunderous set to the 42,000-strong crowd at the sold-out event, which included performances of their anthems War Pigs, Iron Man, Children of the Grave, and a blistering finale of Paranoid.

Watch a clip of the band performing War Pigs below, courtesy of Universal Music Group/Mercury Studios:

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

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