Neil Young to play free Ukraine gig ahead of 2025 European tour

Neil Young performs on stage in Hyde Park in 2019. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legend will open his 2025 European tour dates with a show in the war-torn country.

Neil Young has announced a free concert in the Ukraine this summer.

The legendary artist and his band the Chrome Hearts will kick off the European leg of his his Love Earth Tour with a dare in the war-torn country.

Taking to his website, the Heart Of Gold singer revealed un a news update: "Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming 'Love Earth Tour' of Europe in Ukraine with a free concert for all.

"We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here ... Keep on Rockin' In The Free World."

The news comes after the singer was announced to headline BST Hyde Park 2025, where he will be joined on the day by special guests and Yusuf Cat Stevens and Van Morrison.

Tickets go on sale on general sale this Wednesday 5th March from 10am at bst-hyde.park.com.

Neil Young - is also confirmed to top the bill at Glastonbury 2025, after initially pulling out of the event due to its relationship with the BBC and certain requirements he thought were expected of him and his band.

Despite calling the festival a "corporate turn-off," Young walked back his statement, telling his fans: "Due to an error in the information I had received, I had decided not to play Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved. Happily the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!"

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis chimed in ob ger own Instagram account: "What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June".

The Harvest Moon singer last played Glastonbury when he topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 2009.

The full Glastonbury line-up is yet to be announced, but so far, Rod Stewart is confirmed to play the Sunday teatime legends slot at the festival.

