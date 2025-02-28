Neil Young to headline BST Hyde Park 2025

Neil Young has announced a new UK festival date. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Harvest Moon legend will play a headline show at the London Park this summer with Yusuf Cat Stevens and Van Morrison as special guests.

Neil Young has been announced for BST Hyde Park 2025.

The legendary singer-songwriter and his band the chrome hearts will return to the royal London park for a headline performance on Friday 11th July.

The be joined on the day by special guests and Yusuf Cat Stevens and Van Morrison, with the full line-up to be announced.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 5th March from 10am at bst-hyde.park.com.

Find out more about how to buy tickets below:

When does Neil Young play BST Hyde Park?

Neil Young places BST Hyde Park on Friday 11th July 2025.

Who is supporting Neil Young at BST Hyde Park?

Support comes from special guests Yusuf Cat Stevens and Van Morrison.

Van Morrison is among the special guests at Neil Young's BST Hyde Park date. Picture: Press

How to buy tickets for Neil Young at BST Hyde Park:

Tickets for Neil Young at BST Hyde Park go on sale general sale on Wednesday 5th March from 10am.

American Express UK cardmembers can book with Amex from Friday 28th February at 10am until Wednesday 5th March at 9am.

The BST Hyde Park presale goes live on Monday 3rd March at 10m and fans can sign get access here.

Neil Young - who is also the confirmed to top the bill at Glastonbury 2025 - joins a star-studded line-up of acts topping the bill at BST Hyde Park this year, including Jeff Lynne's ELO, Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Last year's BST Hyde Park saw headline performances from Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and more.

The news comes after the announcement of Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts' Love Earth World Tour across Europe and North America.

Young also announced this month that he has finished recording a new album with the band, writing on the Neil Young Archives: “It is a happy feeling I have today, knowing I have made an album I think people will enjoy. I hope it's out in April. That would be pretty fast. Playing with the Chrome Hearts was a joy as we recorded song after song at Shangrila in Malibu. I wrote these songs in November and December. They feel fresh to me and I am very happy to have this all ready for you. It won't be long now and it will be great to have new songs to play on the road this summer in Europe, the USA and Canada. We are looking forward to that!”

