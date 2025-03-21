Neil Young cancels free Ukraine gig for safety reasons

By Jenny Mensah

The Heart Of Gold legend has axed the free concert after previously revealing it would kick off his Love Earth Tour European dates.

Neil Young has cancelled his free concert in the Ukraine this summer.

The legendary artist and his band the Chrome Hearts were set to kick-off the European leg of their Love Earth Tour with a date in the war-torn country, but have since had to axe the gig due to safety concerns.

Taking to his website, the Heart Of Gold singer revealed: "Our concert in Ukraine is cancelled. We had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much.

"I could not in good conscience take my crew and instruments into that area. My apologies to all. Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini.”

The news comes just two weeks after he shared his plans to perform in the country. He announced at the time: "Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming 'Love Earth Tour' of Europe in Ukraine with a free concert for all.

"We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here ... Keep on Rockin' In The Free World."

It's not the first time the 79-year-old rocker has had to walk back comments made on his Neil Young Archives website. Earlier this year the Harvest Moon singer revealed he had pulled out of Glastonbury, calling it a "corporate turn-off".

At the time, he wrote: "The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs. We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in."

However, just days after the Old Man singer wrote a fresh post dated on 3rd January 2025, which read: "Due to an error in the information I had received, I had decided not to play Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved. Happily the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!

"LOVE

"Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts".

The legend is now joined by The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo as headliners for Glastonbury 2025 with the likes of Rod Stewart, Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg, The Maccabees, Charlie xcx, The Prodigy, The Libertines, Busta Rhymes, Blossoms, Nova Twins, Kaiser Chiefs, Alanis Morrissette, Kneecap, Wolf Alice, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Doechii confirmed on the bill.

Neil Young is also set to headline BST Hyde Park 2025, where he will be joined on the day by special guests Yusuf Cat Stevens and Van Morrison.

Tickets are on sale now at bst-hyde.park.com.

