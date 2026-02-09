Neil Young cancels all UK and European tour dates for 2026

9 February 2026, 13:53

Neil Young performing at Glastonbury festival in June 2025
Neil Young performing at Glastonbury festival in June 2025. Picture: Alamy

The legendary musician says "this is not the time" for him to be playing shows.

Neil Young has cancelled his entire UK and European tour dates for 2026.

The Canadian-born legend has called off his UK and European tour, which was due to begin at Cornwall’s Eden Sessions on 17th June before winding up in Udine, Italy on 26th July, saying “this is not the time” to be playing shows.

In a statement posted on his website Neil Young Archives, the musician wrote: “I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time.

“Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. Love Neil. Be well.”

Young was due to play Manchester’s Heaton Park on 19th June, alongside the headline slot at the inaugural State Fayre Festival in Chelmsford on 27th June

The star was scheduled to travel to Scotland for the Glasgow Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on 29th June, before performing at Blenheim Palace Festival in Oxford on 3rd July and Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields on the 5th of the same month.

After that, he was due to travel to Europe for a number of shows before his final gig in Italy on 26th July.

The Eden Sessions posted on Instagram: “We're sorry to share that Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will no longer be touring Europe this year. This means that regrettably the Eden Sessions show on Wednesday 17 June 2026 is cancelled. Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly and receive full refunds.”

