Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working "together again" in the studio

By Jenny Mensah

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer has been in the studio with the band's former guitarist.

Mick Fleetwood is working with former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham again.

The news was revealed when Swedish songwriter and producer Carl Falk shared a post on Threads last month from his time working in the studio on Fleetwood's new solo album- the musician's first since 2004's Something Big.

Sharing an image of the former bandmates in the studio together, he wrote: "Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on," adding: "And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can’t wait to finish this one."

Sharing another image of the duo, the musician and producer - who's worked with everyone from Madonna to Ariana Grande - added: "Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player".

Another photo saw Fleetwood with The War On Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel, suggesting he's also been enlisted on the project and most recently, Falk posted a video of himself jamming with Buckingham in the studio.

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working together againhttps://t.co/k2Rp8uoDld pic.twitter.com/jTjzGILL8b — FLEETWOOD MAC NEWS (@Nickslive) March 25, 2025

Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac in 2018, and it was reported by the likes of Rolling Stone that the guitarist was fired by his bandmates over a disagreement over their upcoming tour dates.

However, on CBS' This Morning TV show, Fleetwood had dismissed the use of the word "fired," calling it "ugly," but did say that the two sides of the band had come to "a huge impasse".

Although the pair may have reunited to work on Fleetwood's new music, there may be less affection between the guitarist and his ex partner and band member Stevie Nicks.

"I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could," Nicks told Rolling Stone in 2024. "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

However, more recently, Fleetwood has urged Nicks and Buckingham to take steps to repair their relationship, telling US Weekly, "I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both."

Despite this, it seems there is little to no chance of a mini-Fleetwood Mac reunion, with both Fleetwood and Nicks saying they couldn't ever see the band back together since the death of Christine McVie.

Speaking of her late bandmate, who sadly died in 2022 aged 79, Nicks maintained: "Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

Fleetwood echoed her sentiments in 2023, telling The LA Times at the GRAMMY Awards that year: "I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

