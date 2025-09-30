15 Classic Rock lyrics that give the album its title

You know when they say the title of the movie in the movie? It’s like that, but with Classic Rock albums.

Pink Floyd - High Hopes "The ringing of the division bell had begun / Along the Long Road and on down the Causeway." Chosen by Hitch Hikers Guide To The Galaxy author Douglas Adams, no less! Pink Floyd - High Hopes (Official Music Video HD)

Genesis - Dancing Out With The Moonlit Knight "The note he left was signed Old Father Thames / It seems he's drowned / Selling England by the pound." Genesis - Dancing With The Moonlight Knight (Official Audio)

Talking Heads - Girlfriend Is Better "As we get older and stop making sense / You won't find her waiting long." The band's live album and film took its title from this song from their 1984 album, Speaking In Tongues. Girlfriend Is Better (2005 Remaster)

U2 - Bullet The Blue Sky "In the locust wind comes a rattle and hum" (the original version of the track appeared on the Joshua Tree album; there's a live version on the movie tie-in Rattle & Hum. Bullet The Blue Sky (Remastered 2007)

Starship - We Built This City "Knee deep in the hoopla, sinking in your fight / Too many runaways eating up the night." Starship - We Built This City (Official Music Video) [HD]

Dire Straits - Skateaway "She's making movies on location / She don't know what it means." Dire Straits - Skateaway (Official Music Video)

Blue Öyster Cult - E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence) "When prophecy fails the falling notion / Yes, don't report this / Agents of fortune." Blue Oyster Cult: E.T.I. (Extra Terraestrial Intelligence)

Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane "The wolf is hungry, he runs the show / He's licking his lips, he's ready to win / On the hunt tonight for love at first sting." Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)

Guns N'Roses - Locomotive (Complicity) "You can use your illusion / Let it take you where it may / We live and learn / And then sometimes it's best to walk away." Locomotive (Complicity)

Simon & Garfunkel - Scarborough Fair / Canticle "Are you going to Scarborough Fair? / Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme." Simon & Garfunkel - Scarborough Fair/Canticle (Audio)

The Doors - The End "There's danger on the edge of town / Ride the King's Highway, baby / Weird scenes inside the gold mine." A line from from The Doors' self-titled debut album was used as the name of a 1972 collection of material, the band's first release since the death of frontman Jim Morrison. The End

Marillion - Pseudo Silk Kimono "Huddled in the safety of a pseudo silk kimono / A morning mare rides, in the starless shutters of my eyes / The spirit of a misplaced childhood is rising to speak his mind." Pseudo Silk Kimono (2017 Remaster)

Pink Floyd - Brain Damage “And if the band you're in starts playing different tunes / I'll see you on the dark side of the moon.” Pink Floyd - Brain Damage

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Down on the Corner “Willy and the Poor Boys are playin', bring a nickel tap your feet." Creedence Clearwater Revival - Down On The Corner (Official Lyric Video)