15 Classic Rock lyrics that give the album its title
30 September 2025, 13:19 | Updated: 30 September 2025, 13:43
You know when they say the title of the movie in the movie? It’s like that, but with Classic Rock albums.
-
Pink Floyd - High Hopes
"The ringing of the division bell had begun / Along the Long Road and on down the Causeway." Chosen by Hitch Hikers Guide To The Galaxy author Douglas Adams, no less!
Pink Floyd - High Hopes (Official Music Video HD)
-
Genesis - Dancing Out With The Moonlit Knight
"The note he left was signed Old Father Thames / It seems he's drowned / Selling England by the pound."
Genesis - Dancing With The Moonlight Knight (Official Audio)
-
Talking Heads - Girlfriend Is Better
"As we get older and stop making sense / You won't find her waiting long." The band's live album and film took its title from this song from their 1984 album, Speaking In Tongues.
Girlfriend Is Better (2005 Remaster)
-
U2 - Bullet The Blue Sky
"In the locust wind comes a rattle and hum" (the original version of the track appeared on the Joshua Tree album; there's a live version on the movie tie-in Rattle & Hum.
Bullet The Blue Sky (Remastered 2007)
-
Starship - We Built This City
"Knee deep in the hoopla, sinking in your fight / Too many runaways eating up the night."
Starship - We Built This City (Official Music Video) [HD]
-
Dire Straits - Skateaway
"She's making movies on location / She don't know what it means."
Dire Straits - Skateaway (Official Music Video)
-
Blue Öyster Cult - E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)
"When prophecy fails the falling notion / Yes, don't report this / Agents of fortune."
Blue Oyster Cult: E.T.I. (Extra Terraestrial Intelligence)
-
Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane
"The wolf is hungry, he runs the show / He's licking his lips, he's ready to win / On the hunt tonight for love at first sting."
Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)
-
Guns N'Roses - Locomotive (Complicity)
"You can use your illusion / Let it take you where it may / We live and learn / And then sometimes it's best to walk away."
Locomotive (Complicity)
-
Simon & Garfunkel - Scarborough Fair / Canticle
"Are you going to Scarborough Fair? / Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme."
Simon & Garfunkel - Scarborough Fair/Canticle (Audio)
-
The Doors - The End
"There's danger on the edge of town / Ride the King's Highway, baby / Weird scenes inside the gold mine." A line from from The Doors' self-titled debut album was used as the name of a 1972 collection of material, the band's first release since the death of frontman Jim Morrison.
The End
-
Marillion - Pseudo Silk Kimono
"Huddled in the safety of a pseudo silk kimono / A morning mare rides, in the starless shutters of my eyes / The spirit of a misplaced childhood is rising to speak his mind."
Pseudo Silk Kimono (2017 Remaster)
-
Pink Floyd - Brain Damage
“And if the band you're in starts playing different tunes / I'll see you on the dark side of the moon.”
Pink Floyd - Brain Damage
-
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Down on the Corner
“Willy and the Poor Boys are playin', bring a nickel tap your feet."
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Down On The Corner (Official Lyric Video)
-
Elvis Costello - Alison
"Alison, I know this world is killing you / Oh, Alison, my aim is true."
Alison