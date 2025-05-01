Lemmy Forever Stoke-on-Trent statue unveiling ceremony and festivities announced

Motörhead's Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister at Glastonbury 2015. Picture: Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images

The late Ace of Spades icon will be commemorated and further immortalised at the Lemmy Forever Stoke-On-Trent Ceremony this month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Motörhead founder Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister is set to be honoured at the Lemmy Forever Stoke-On-Trent Ceremony, almost 10 years on from his passing.

The iconic bassist and frontman died on 28th December 2015, aged 70, and has continued to be commemorated in several ways ever since.

This latest celebration - which takes place on Friday 9th May - will see the Ace Of Spades rocker honoured with a new statue by local sculptor, and huge Motörhead fan, Andy Edwards in a day which promises to "be filled with fun, friends, and some volume too," with Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell also in attendance.

The ceremony will commence in Burslem town centre at approximately 4pm, with friends invited to come early and make a day of it by enjoying some pre-ceremonial Motörhead beverages at the various site-adjacent hostelries including Old Post Office bar and Ale House, while the Market Place Café will also have refreshments, including a special Motörhead roast of the day.

A new Lemmy statue is set to be unveiled in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: Press

Read more:

A press release adds that: "Ceremonial festivities include a biker’s corteo accompanying the ashes, various speakers, and a roaring 21-rev salute which will hit the skies in ceremonial reverence! The statue itself captures Lemmy in all his live glory from the 1981 era, which saw Motörhead headline the Heavy Metal Holocaust just down the road at Port Vale Stadium back on August 1st 1981."

The Bare Walls Art Gallery next to the statue will be displaying an installation featuring rarely seen photographs of Lemmy in their space along with other memorabilia.

Later in the evening, Grumpy’s bar will host A Night of Music to Celebrate the Life of Lemmy, hosting the Motörhead tribute band Motörwrecked, as well as hosting an auction of exclusive items supplied by Motörhead’s record label and merchandise companies. A very limited number of wristbands for the auction will be available on a first-come-first-served basis to purchase on the day from the event office, which can be found at The Old Post Office Bar priced at £10. There will also be exclusive merchandise available at The Old Post Office.

Music Mania will also be hosting an event at the Mitchell Arts Centre in Hanley from 7.30pm to 10.30pm featuring Motörhead tribute band Motörheadache, with tickets at £18. Visit musicmaniauk.com/event/motorheadache for more details and to buy tickets.

Urn containing ashes of Motorhead's Lemmy placed behind bar at Stringfellows in London

Read more: