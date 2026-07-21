Jack Osbourne makes request of fans ahead of "Ozzy Day," the first anniversary of the Black Sabbath icon's passing

Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne 2011. Picture: GTCRFOTO/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The son of the late Black Sabbath rocker has urged fans to share their stories and memories of the Prince of Darkness one year on from his passing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Jack Osbourne has sent out a request for fans of his father Ozzy Osbourne ahead of the one year anniversary of his death.

The Black Sabbath legend died in July 2025, aged 76, and Wednesday 22nd July will see fans across the world mark a year since his passing. His hometown of Birmingham has gone one further, by announcing the first official "Ozzy Day," which will be a city-wide celebration of the legend.

Ahead of the date, the icon's son Jack has shared a video on Instagram reflecting on the heartbreaking milestone and asking fans to share their memories and stories about his father.

Speaking to the camera in the clip, the podcaster and television personality discussed the fact that the one year anniversary was coming up and that the month has been full of "ups and downs" and a "mixed bag of emotions".

"A lot of people have asked me what my plan is for the 22nd," he added. "Am I gonna do anything? And I don’t know. This is the first time for me. This is first one year.

So I’ve been sat around and I’ve been thinking a lot and here's what I want. I would like anyone who's listening to this, anyone who feels compelled, anyone who just wants to share a story about my dad to share a story.

"Whether it’s the first time you listened to his music, the first time you saw him play live or a time you saw him play live where something stood out to you. Or you had an actual encounter with him. Or whether you just want to talk about what his music meant to you. That’s what I want. I want to fill the entire day of July 22 with just awesome Ozzy stories.”

Watch his full video message below:

Read more:

Jacks request comes after Sharon Osbourne marked what would have been her 46th wedding anniversary with the Prince of Darkness.

Taking to Instagram on 4th July this year, she shared a post which showed her holding the late rocker's hand.

It came alongside the heartbreaking message: "Today would have been our 46th wedding anniversary. Instead, it is a celebration of a love that even death could not diminish. I miss your hand in mine, but I carry your love with me every step of the way. Forever my husband. Forever my heart."

Just two days ago, Sharon also shared an image of her husband's hand once more, captioned with the infinity symbol.

Read more:

Meanwhile, Ozzy Day in Birmingham has been billed as a city-wide celebration, which will feature "a free programme of live music, public art, special performances, and fan tributes, transforming locations across Birmingham into a celebration of Ozzy Osbourne’s remarkable legacy and lifelong connection to his hometown."

A description continues: "Fans can visit many of Birmingham’s iconic Black Sabbath landmarks, including the Black Sabbath Bench & Bridge, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, Birmingham New Street Station, Bullring, Selfridges, and Martineau Place. Throughout the day, Bostin Brass will perform Black Sabbath and Ozzy classics across the city, while musicians from the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) will present a special lunchtime performance at Bullring. Visitors can also have commemorative Polaroid photos taken with a specially dressed Ozzy the Bull at New Street Station."

See the full post below:

The post adds: "Special limited-edition Ozzy Day T-shirts will be available at Selfridges while supplies last, and Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery will continue hosting the acclaimed Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition, featuring Ozzy’s iconic throne and memorabilia celebrating the Prince of Darkness.

"Whether laying flowers at the Black Sabbath Bench, enjoying live music throughout the city, or sharing memories with fellow fans, Birmingham’s first official Ozzy Day promises to be a fitting tribute to one of rock’s greatest legends and the city that gave birth to heavy metal."

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

Read more: