Jack Osbourne responds to fan backlash over Ozzy AI avatar: "It’s not gonna be f***ing lame"

Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack Osbourne at the Tribeca Film Festival 2011. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

The son of the late Black Sabbath legend has batted back criticism after his mum Sharon confirmed the Prince of Darkness will be transformed into an avatar.

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By Jenny Mensah

Jack Osbourne has responded to the backlash surrounding the news that his dad would be made into an AI-powered Avatar.

Last week saw Sharon Osbourne announce that a "digital Ozzy" was in the works, which would allow fans old and new to enjoy the late Black Sabbath legend after his passing.

The move was met by a lukewarm by some of this fans, but son Jack told fans in a livestream that the project would be "complex" and "tasteful".

“It’s really complex what we’re doing," said the podcaster and TV personality. "This isn’t just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we’re gonna be working with, and it’s gonna feel very real, and it’s kind of wild how it will be utilised.”

The 40-year-old also revealed that an idea of the an avatar was something discussed with his late father and that the Prince of Darkness would have approved.

"It’s really cool, and it’s something that I think my dad would be into," the former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant added. “We actually talked about it before he passed, about doing something like this. So, yeah. I know he would be into this.”

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The news comes after Jack confirmed that the Ozzy Osbourne documentary "will absolutely happen" but probably wouldn't be released for another two years.

"I can tell you this," he teased to his fans on a livestream. "We are moving ahead. I was on calls today about it. The script is right there. We are good. This movie will absolutely happen."

He added: "Realistically — I mean, look, we're already halfway through '26 — probably won't come out until '28, but you never know. But, we're full steam ahead. We're about to start going out and getting a director attached. So, fingers crossed. I'm really excited. It's very much been a labor of love, of course. But, yeah, I'm excited — I'm excited for everyone to see this film."

Watch his comments on the biopic below from 34:31 minutes in:

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Earlier this year, Jack teased that a "phenomenal actor" has been selected to play his father too.

"We are in full steam in the next phase of development with this movie," said the podcaster and content creator on Billy Morrison's SiriusXM show.

"That’s an acted movie that we’ve been developing with Sony studios for, like, six years already.”

When quizzed about who could be set to take on the role of Ozzy, he added that their choice had been made, revealing "We have our decided pick, and I can’t say anything [yet], but it’s a phenomenal, phenomenal actor.”

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