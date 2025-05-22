Iron Maiden ask fans to "severely limit the use of their phone cameras" ahead of Run For Your Lives tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson performs in 2024. Picture: Davide Sciaky / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Run To The Hills rockers have asked fans to put away their phones and live in the moment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iron Maiden asked fans to "severely limit the use" of their smartphones at their gigs.

The mental legends are set to embark on their Run For Your Lives tour, which will span from 2025-26, and kicks off in Budapest, Hungary on 27th May 2025.

In a recent post on the band's official website, the band and their manager Ron Smallwood have urged fans to experience their gigs "in the moment".

A statement, titled "Put away your phones and get ready to Run For Your Lives!" began: "As you’re all very aware! The Run For Your Lives World Tour marks 50 years since Steve formed the band in late 1975 and to celebrate this, Maiden fans are promised a very special set list spanning the nine studio albums from Iron Maiden to Fear Of The Dark, with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever!

"In keeping with that time period Maiden are keen for everyone in the audience to experience this spectacular show as they would have when many of these songs were first played live back in 80’s and, in common with many other artists, the band are now asking their fans not to excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets."

The quote from their manager Ron Smallwood explained: "We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers. We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans.

"We would very much like you to be “in the moment” instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played. This show isn’t just a celebration of our music; it is, as you will see, also about our years of art, of Eddie and of the many, many worlds of Maiden we have created for you."

He concluded: “So please respect the band, respect the other fans and have the time of your lives as you join your Maiden family by singing your heart out, rather than getting your phone out!! It’s really not a lot to ask is it?”

Read more:

Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)

The band's Run For Your Life Tour will see them with a new touring drummer, Simon Dawson, after the departure of Nicko McBrain last year.

McBrain was hospitalised earlier this year after he suffered a stroke that left him paralysed on his right side from his shoulder down, and his final concert with the legendary British group was on Saturday (7th December) in Sao Paulo.

In a statement, Maiden said: “As The Future Past Tour concludes after 81 shows to over 1.4 million fans, from Ljubljana to the Coachella Valley and from Western Australia to Sao Paulo, Iron Maiden are delighted to announce that stepping in behind the kit for 2025 is a name familiar to many of our fans – Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and Steve’s rhythm section partner of the past 12 years with British Lion.

“A native of Suffolk, England, Simon first teamed up with Steve Harris back in 2012. He debuted on three tracks on the first British Lion album and all of the second critically acclaimed The Burning, plus the many subsequent tours in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and, most recently, both Mexico and South America."

Simon Dawson has previous history with the band, after playing with with Maiden founder Steve Harris's side project British Lion.

Iron Maiden's epic Run For Your Lives Tour includes five shows in the UK and Ireland.

On 21st and 22nd June, the band heads to Birmingham and Manchester for a pair of arena shows, before a night at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 25.

Maiden then head to London Stadium on 28th June, before ending the UK and Ireland stint two nights later at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena.

Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives World Tour 2025 poster. Picture: Press

Iron Maiden UK and Ireland tour dates 2025:

21st June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England (with The Raven Age)

22nd June - Co-op Live, Manchester, England (with The Raven Age)

25th June - Malahide Castle, Dublin, Ireland (with Halestorm + The Raven Age)

28th June - London Stadium, London, England (with Halestorm + The Raven Age)

30th June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland (with The Raven Age)

See Iron Maiden's full tour dates and buy tickets here.

Read more: