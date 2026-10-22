The 25 greatest Punk singles

50 years on from the release of the first UK punk single - New Rose by The Damned - Radio X Classic Rock picks the greatest examples of punk 45s, featuring the Sex Pistols, The Clash, the Ramones and more.

The Damned - New Rose: released 22nd October 1976 The London band - featuring Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Brian James and Rat Scabies - have the distinction of issuing the very first punk single by a British band, beating the Sex Pistols to the punch by a month. It's still one of the most thrilling 45s of all time - all two and a half minutes of it. The Damned - New Rose (Official HD video)

Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The UK: released 26th November 1976 Although in the eyes of the British public, Johnny Rotten was the ultimate "punk rocker", the Pistols' recording career had a difficult genesis. This debut single originally appeared on the EMI label, but their infamous foul-mouthed appearance on teatime television at the start of December 1976 led the company to unceremoniously drop them. After a short-lived stay on A&M, Richard Branson's Virgin came to the rescue - this first instalment of John Lydon's invective and Steve Jones' wall of sound remains iconic. Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The UK

The Stranglers - (Get A) Grip (On Yourself): released 28th January 1977 Starting life as a pub rock band in Guildford, this quartet mutated into one of the most commercially-successful punk acts of the first wave. They were crude and sophisticated at the same time, with frontman Hugh Cornwall and bassist JJ Burnel providing the aggro and keyboard player Dave Greenfield offering a psychedelic touch - unusual for the era. The Stranglers - (Get A) Grip (On Yourself)

Buzzcocks – Boredom: released 28th January 1977 Ever Fallen In Love is the big Buzzcocks hit, but this track from the Spiral Scratch EP captures the Manchester punks at the unvarnished beginning of their career. Original vocalist Howard Devoto has the snotty attitude and Pete Shelley's minimal guitar solo is the polar opposite of prog rock excess. Boredom

The Clash - White Riot: released 18th March 1977 This isn't the most famous tune from Joe Strummer's pioneers, but the urgent, topical tone of the lyrics and the full-pelt, driving sound make this one of the key punk singles of the radical year of 1977. The Clash - White Riot (Official Video)

Blondie - X Offender: released 26th March 1977 The New York new wave band fronted by Debbie Harry were contemporaries of the Ramones, holding court at the influential club CBGB. This was their debut single, originally titled "Sex Offender", a name toned down for radio play and issued in the summer of 1976 in the USA. Following the release of the band's debut album at the end of the year, the UK got on board and Blondie became a huge hit this side of the Atlantic. Blondie - X Offender

Television - Marquee Moon: released 8th April 1977 The album of the same name didn’t sell well in their native US, but over in Great Britain, Tom Verlaine’s art rockers has a surprise hit and their avant-garde guitar music cast a long shadow over post-punk. Marquee Moon

The Jam - In The City: released 15th April 1977 Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler took the punk sensibility and married it with the look and feel of the then decade-old Mod genre, resulting in one of Britain's greatest ever bands. This was their iconic debut single. The Jam - In The City

The Adverts - One Chord Wonders: released 22nd April 1977 TV Smith and Gaye Advert's band of ironic punks issued what was essentially the blueprint for the genre with this deadpan single. ADVERTS - One Chord Wonders 7" - UK PUNK VINYL

Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker: released 13th May 1977 The debut album from the New York "brothers" was one of the first signs of punk on vinyl from the USA, appearing in mid-1976 and giving birth to a stack of bands both at home and in Britain. This radio-friendly song reached Number 22 in the Spring of '77. Ramones - Sheena Is A Punk Rocker (Official Music Video)

Slaughter & The Dogs - Cranked Up Really High: released 16th May 1977 Fromed in Wythenshawe in the mid-70s, Slaughter were the band that supported the Sex Pistols at their influential Manchester show in June 1976, making tnen one of the first wave of British punks. Managed by Rob Gretton - who'd go on to discover Joy Division - this debut single was issued on Gretton's Rabid Records, only for the group to split merely a year later. A short-lived reunion in 1979 lasted two years. Slaughter & The Dogs - Cranked Up Really High (single 1977)

The Saints - This Perfect Day: release date 1st July 1977 The Brisbane punks effectively created the look and feel of 00s indie with this forward-looking single, which managed to reach Number 34 in the UK and got them an appearance on the BBC's Top Of The Pops. The Saints ('73 -'78) - This Perfect Day

The Boomtown Rats - Lookin' After Number One: release date 19th August 1977 The debut single from the Dublin punks, featuring the future Band Aid/Live Aid hero Bob Geldof. They were one of the first punk acts to receive support from the BBC and the single made Number 11 in the summer of '77. Looking After Number One - Boomtown Rats 1977 (Stereo W/S)

X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage Up Yours! Released October 1977 Poly Styrene's punk feminist anthem remains the London band's most famous track. X-Ray Spex split in 1979 after the release of the album Germfree Adolescents, but had sporadic reunions from the late 80s into the 90s, until the death of Poly in April 2011, aged 53. X Ray Spex - Oh Bondage! Up Yours! with lyrics

Richard Hell & The Voidoids: Blank Generation: release date 18th November 1977 Another classic New York art punk tune, Hell claimed that the "blank" was there for you to fill in yourself. Originally part of the Another World EP in 1976, the song was later issued as a single in the UK. Blank Generation (2017 Remaster Audio) [Remastered]

Talking Heads - Psycho Killer: release date 2nd December 1977 The New York art rockers featuring David Byrne made a critical splash with their debut album Talking Heads '77. Talking Heads - Psycho Killer (Official Audio)

Stiff Little Fingers - Suspect Device: released March 1978 Belfast's SLF were living through the Troubles and their debut single Suspect Device was a vivid sketch of life for a young person in Northern Ireland at the tail end of the 70s. Stiff Little Fingers - Suspect Device

Devo - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction: released April 1978 (UK) Devo's conceptual hi-jinks might be the antithesis of punk, the band had a satirical, political edge and they were not afraid to kill their idols - as proved by this incredible Rolling Stones cover. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Official HD Music Video)

Sham 69 - If The Kids Are United: released 14th July 1978 Jimmy Pursey and the Hersham Boys may have lacked the art school credibility of some of their peers, but their football terrace-influenced tunes made them one of the most commercially successful bands of the punk genre. Sham 69 - If The Kids Are United ( Promo video )

Siouxsie & The Banshees - Hong Kong Garden: release date 18th August 1978 Despite playing their first live show in 1976, the influential band took an age to get signed, and when they did (to Polydor), this was their debut single. Hong Kong Garden made a respectable Number 7 in the Uk charts - the first of a series of Top 40 hits for the group. Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hong Kong Garden (Official Music Video)

The Undertones - Teenage Kicks: released 20th October 1978 One of the greatest punk singles and one of the greatest 45s of all time full stop, this was the superb debut from Derry's Undertones, fronted by Feargal Sharkey. For such an all-time favourite, it had modest chart success, only making Number 31 in the UK. The Undertones - Teenage Kicks (Official HD Video)

Dead Kennedys - California über Alles: released June 1979 The debut single from the San Franciscan hardcore punk band fronted by Jello Biafra takes a satirical look at the Governor Of California, Jerry Brown. The track made Number 4 on the UK indie chart and later appeared on the Dead Kennedys' debut album Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables. Dead Kennedys - California Uber Alles - Official Music Video

The Ruts – Babylon’s Burning: release date 8th June 1979 Following the debut single In A Rut in 1978, Malcolm Owen's London punk band moved to Virgin for this single, which became The Ruts' biggest hit in July 1979, peaking at Number 7. Owen died from a heroin overdose at the tragically young age of 25, leaving the other members to continue for a while as Ruts D.C. The Ruts - Babylons Burning (HQ)

Adam & The Ants - Zerox: released 6th July 1979 Despite being one of the original Kings Road punks, Adam Ant's debut single was the kitschy Young Parisians in October '78, but this single was issued in advance of the Antz' intriguing debut album Dirk Wears White Sox and is more representative of the band's sound. Adam And The Ants-ZEROX